Schmidt Ford of Salem

1815 W Main St, Salem, IL 62881
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Schmidt Ford of Salem

1 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive experience

by NewEscapeOwner on 10/23/2013

I used Edmunds web site to compare and search for vehicles. When I selected the vehicle to purchase I did a search. Within hours I had responses from four dealers. The next day I stopped in at a local dealer (who had responded), just to make contact, and be more specific in what I was looking for. When I left, I had a vehicle to be delivered to the dealer the next day, and picked up the vehicle 5 days later, which was the earliest that I could get back. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealer was very friendly and informative. They made the purchase as easy for me, as I made it for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

