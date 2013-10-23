Schmidt Ford of Salem
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Schmidt Ford of Salem
1 sales Reviews
sales Rating
Positive experience
by 10/23/2013on
I used Edmunds web site to compare and search for vehicles. When I selected the vehicle to purchase I did a search. Within hours I had responses from four dealers. The next day I stopped in at a local dealer (who had responded), just to make contact, and be more specific in what I was looking for. When I left, I had a vehicle to be delivered to the dealer the next day, and picked up the vehicle 5 days later, which was the earliest that I could get back. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealer was very friendly and informative. They made the purchase as easy for me, as I made it for them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
