4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I used Edmunds web site to compare and search for vehicles. When I selected the vehicle to purchase I did a search. Within hours I had responses from four dealers. The next day I stopped in at a local dealer (who had responded), just to make contact, and be more specific in what I was looking for. When I left, I had a vehicle to be delivered to the dealer the next day, and picked up the vehicle 5 days later, which was the earliest that I could get back. Everyone I came into contact with at the dealer was very friendly and informative. They made the purchase as easy for me, as I made it for them.