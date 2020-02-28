5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It started with a phone call to St Charles Toyota and speaking to Bob Pearson about a Toyota Certified Rav4 which I saw on their web site. Bob set an appointment for my wife and I to come in and look at the car. Bob informed us on how the Toyota Certified program works and that not all cars can be certified. It came time for the test drive and WOW was I impressed with the professionalism and knowledge Bob had to offer during the drive. This was a done deal as far as I was concerned but we had to meet with the sales manager concerning our trade in. We meet Rich Augustine who is the used car sales manager who had looked at our trade in which all I wanted was a fair price. Yes its true you always think your car is worth more than what it really is. Rich went the extra mile and made some phone calls concerning our trade which he didn't have to but was trying to get the extra buck for us. The deal was made with a very fair trade in allowance. Off to the finance office to meet Efren Martinez who couldn't have been a nicer person to meet. Efren had all the document prepared in a timely manner in which he explained in detail as to what we where signing. Very professional although it was going on after the dealership hours of operation. Thank you... The car buying process that St.Charles Toyota offer us was nothing short of the best. I wouldn't hesitate on recommending this store to my family and friends who are in the market of buying a new or used car today or in the future period... Thank-you Read more