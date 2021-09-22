Skip to main content
2525 E Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hawk Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(23)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth ride easy as ordering our car!

by Ronald Girard on 09/22/2021

This dealship was so very attentive to our needs. We couldn't find a explorer limited on any lot. They said we can order it and get the exact car you want. We did order the process was easy that was in July and was told maybe we would have our car by no or Dec because of chip shortage but last Wed we got a call your car is here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
23 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Staff

by Kathy on 07/09/2021

Oli Ponce Ernie and Chris were great. Found exactly what I wanted and was on the road with my new Nissan super quick. I am recommending this dealership to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Deal - Easy to do business with

by Mark Kiwiet on 06/04/2021

The best thing about this dealership is that they didn't waste any of my time with the typical car dealer BS or game playing. Just simple straight up and fair pricing. Love my new truck - thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hawk Saint Charles Awesome.

by Jeff Stark on 04/01/2021

Had a very good experience purchasing a new vehicle from the people at Hawk Ford. Jim Pascente and Chris Krueger were great to work with. I hope the good relationship continues with service I will be using them for all my car needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hawk Kicks it!

by Doug McCarrell on 03/22/2021

Mallory went to bat for us...she found the right vehicle for our needs and then put together a deal that worked for us. Mallory and the Hawk team will be recommended to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Ford Edge ST

by Phil W on 12/24/2020

A great buying experience with friendly and knowledgeable staff. If looking to purchase a vehicle, this is the place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership to Purchase a Vehicle From

by Great Dealership on 12/10/2020

Kirk Brown is an awsome Sales Associate to work with when thinking of purchasing your next vehicle. He works within your budget and then some!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F-350

by Jacob Prather on 12/07/2020

I recently purchased a 2009 Ford F-350 and they went above and beyond what was required of them to make the sale possible. Andrew and Eric did a wonderful job with any questions I had. It was a very smooth purchase. I recommend them to anyone who needs new or used cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant buying experience

by Jody J on 11/30/2020

When I met with Kirk, he was courteous, knowledgeable about the products and helped keep the buying process smooth. He communicated with me regularly and kept me up to date always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Easy and Low Stress Deal

by Carrie on 11/14/2020

I basically had chosen a vehicle on line. After some correspondence with the Internet Sales Manager, we came to an agreement. My vehicle was outside waiting for me when I arrived to pick it up. Completing the deal was easy and the sales manager and finance manager were very nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kirk Brown - sales

by Tiffany on 10/26/2020

Kirk Brown is a very good sales consultant. I have never dealt with him before but he was very welcoming and was not pushy, I am glad that he introduced himself to me. He listened to what I was interested in and showed me what was in the lot. He answered all my questions pleasantly. I was very happy with dealing with Kirk Brown! He made the whole encounter and process smooth and painful. I was very happy with my dealings with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase experience.

by Krystof on 10/11/2020

I'm Ford customer for many years. On Sept. 30 we bought another car at Ford St. Charles location. Great service and very helpful people to find a right car, right price and right financial service. It always great be around Chris, Kirk, Andy and deal with them. Thanks again. Krystof.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest presentation

by Lou Nelson on 10/06/2020

The salesman and general manager were very professional in their behavior. Both knew the product. The sale process was smooth and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experiance

by sales and Finance on 07/01/2020

We leased a 2020 Nissan Rouge and the process went smoother at Hawk Nisan than any other dealer I have ever dealt with. Our sales guy was great and even came in on his day off to take care of us. and the finance portion was a breeze. Not to mention the tine our sales took to go over all the workings of the car and set up the apps for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

worth the wait

by dave on 01/28/2019

I just took delivery on a ford f250 pick up that I order in December ,my salesman was very helpful and fun to work with from start to delivery ,I am very happy with the truck and the total experience at hawk ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership!

by Jhick1030 on 12/20/2018

Friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection and nice store. Would reccomend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Car Leasing Experience

by CVE1111 on 11/07/2018

We were thinking of getting a new car, but the decision to go forward with a leased Ford Edge is squarely a result of the excellent and personal salesmanship of Jordan Torres. He made the process about getting us the best deal possible without having to compromise on quality and value for our hard earned dollars. I proudly recommend Hawk Ford as your Ford dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hawk Ford is Amazing!!!

by Emtfire62 on 08/20/2018

The crew at Hawk ford are absolutely amazing. There was never any pressuring and they made you feel comfortable and welcomed. Bill Wackerlin was our salesman, I cant say enough about him. Between him and the finance employee they did everything they could to get me what I was looking for, it never felt like your stereotypical ring around the rosie event at a dealer.. I highly reccomend Hawk Ford and the team there for your new or used car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrible Attitude

by efdeng3 on 05/14/2018

I have been shopping for cars for over 30 years. My wife and I went to check out a used car, not exactly what we were looking for, but a possible second choice. The salesman was fine, took time to look up some information for us, and took us for a test drive. The disappointing part was when he brought the Sales Manager over. The first words out of his mouth were; Why don't you call me when you are serious. I could have written him a check for the car we were looking at, it was as if he thought we were wasting his time. It was a weekday afternoon, and the dealership was empty. I won't return to this dealership ever, and am telling everyone I know not to bother either. I shopped here when Zimmerman owned it, was always treated well, apparently Hawk has a different attitude. If I was bothering the Sales Manager so much, he could have just stayed in his office, and not come out to make rude comments to customers. Like I said, I will never bother him again, so he can go back to surfing the web, or whatever I must have interrupted him from that upset him so much. Stay away!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by Cassieuhal on 04/27/2018

Bill was amazing and gave me a full on tour of the car and was super friendly and got me in and out with no issues

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Bry6488R on 02/10/2018

The sales team at Hawk Ford was just great. They were very helpful, great to deal with and have been excellent at follow up to confirm I had a great experience with them and to make sure all was good with my new car. And all is good with my car and the sales experience truly was excellent. I highly recommend these folks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
