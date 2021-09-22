1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been shopping for cars for over 30 years. My wife and I went to check out a used car, not exactly what we were looking for, but a possible second choice. The salesman was fine, took time to look up some information for us, and took us for a test drive. The disappointing part was when he brought the Sales Manager over. The first words out of his mouth were; Why don't you call me when you are serious. I could have written him a check for the car we were looking at, it was as if he thought we were wasting his time. It was a weekday afternoon, and the dealership was empty. I won't return to this dealership ever, and am telling everyone I know not to bother either. I shopped here when Zimmerman owned it, was always treated well, apparently Hawk has a different attitude. If I was bothering the Sales Manager so much, he could have just stayed in his office, and not come out to make rude comments to customers. Like I said, I will never bother him again, so he can go back to surfing the web, or whatever I must have interrupted him from that upset him so much. Stay away! Read more