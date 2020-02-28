Customer Reviews of St Charles Toyota
Great experience
by 02/28/2020on
I went to St.Charles after a friend’s recommendation and I was not disappointed. I went for a test drive two different RAV4 and came out with a neat used Honda CRV. Kayla, the salesperson, was straightforward, transparent and patient. No sales small talk, no false enthusiasm, no pushing. Plain and honest service delivered, as I would expect from a sales professional. They were recommended to me. Now I’m recommending them to anyone reading this. Thank you, Kayla.
Great buying experience
by 02/03/2020on
Bob Pearson made certain my trip from Madison, WI to test drive a 2016 Prius was worthwhile & without surprise. From my initial contact via email and several subsequent phone calls, he answered every question, going out of his way to make sure I knew everything I needed to know. After "the best test drive I ever had", I drove home in our shiny new/used car. Thanks to Bob, Steve and everyone at St Charles Toyota!
Great team... quick and efficient sale!
by 12/16/2019on
We had a great experience buying our pre-owned Highlander at St. Charles Toyota! From the moment we asked for information online, they were very responsive to our needs. Elizabeth Kendhammer and her colleagues emailed us information and called to ensure we received all the information. Bob Pearson assisted us to make the test drive and visit quick and efficient since we were on a very tight schedule. He had the car ready for us when we came back to buy it and we were done in ½ hour due to the Bob and Israel Leiva’s preparation. Darrick Wiseman also made the paperwork quick and painless. We were really happy with the whole team and experience! Thank you all!
Good Experience
by 10/10/2019on
I wanted to buy a 2020 Prius Prime, Bob Pearson whom I bought a Prius 6 years ago promptly called me as soon as they received the new inventory. I had a very wonderful experience with him to test the new car and the car was prepared quickly and ready for me to drive home. He is a caring and sincere sales person.
Love this place
by 09/13/2019on
I’m so happy that I revived my out the door pricing on the exact car I inquired on without jumping through hula hoops to get. Very happy with my new RAV4!!!!
Great experience
by 08/30/2019on
I had a great experience at this dealership! The salesperson working with me was Bob and I could not have asked for a better person to help me. He was extremely kind, knowledgeable, and helpful. He made sure to explain every detail of the car to me and answered all my questions. He made the whole experience a breeze! He made sure I was comfortable with all decisions and didn’t push me to buy something I didn’t like. He was amazing! If I or anyone in my family ever need a car, I will be sure to refer them here.
Great Experience
by 12/28/2016on
I made an online reservation to see a vehicle while I was visiting family in Chicago. I didn't want this to be an all day thing and it wasn't. Bob Pearson met us at the door and immediately found the car I was interested in and brought it around for us to take a look at. He was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle and was so nice about any questions we had. Darrick Wiseman was our finance manager and he too was so nice and explained all our options without being pushy about anything. I would highly recommend this dealership!
Great Mid-West Dealership
by 12/16/2016on
It started with a phone call to St Charles Toyota and speaking to Bob Pearson about a Toyota Certified Rav4 which I saw on their web site. Bob set an appointment for my wife and I to come in and look at the car. Bob informed us on how the Toyota Certified program works and that not all cars can be certified. It came time for the test drive and WOW was I impressed with the professionalism and knowledge Bob had to offer during the drive. This was a done deal as far as I was concerned but we had to meet with the sales manager concerning our trade in. We meet Rich Augustine who is the used car sales manager who had looked at our trade in which all I wanted was a fair price. Yes its true you always think your car is worth more than what it really is. Rich went the extra mile and made some phone calls concerning our trade which he didn't have to but was trying to get the extra buck for us. The deal was made with a very fair trade in allowance. Off to the finance office to meet Efren Martinez who couldn't have been a nicer person to meet. Efren had all the document prepared in a timely manner in which he explained in detail as to what we where signing. Very professional although it was going on after the dealership hours of operation. Thank you... The car buying process that St.Charles Toyota offer us was nothing short of the best. I wouldn't hesitate on recommending this store to my family and friends who are in the market of buying a new or used car today or in the future period... Thank-you
Great dealership and great salesman!
by 12/06/2016on
This was the first time I went out to explore options in the search of a used car, and after evaluating different choices I found St Charles Toyota as the best option for my preferences and budget. I got a reasonable low interest rate for a first-time client and a gentle selling service, with a special mention to Rob Pearson. It's been two months since I bought a 2008 Camry, and I can't be more pleasured with that choice right now. I totally recommend this dealership.
St.Charles Toyota
by 11/02/2016on
They were all very helpful and patient. They had the best price and were easy to work with. No high pressure salesman.
We definitely recommend this dealership
by 10/27/2016on
Great car buying experience. The staff was very professional. Our salesperson was great - very knowledgeable, friendly and no high pressure! The overall experience was so much better than purchasing a car years ago . No pressure, price-haggling or stress.
new car lease
by 10/18/2016on
Full explanation and demonstration of functions. Full explanation of pluses and minuses purchase versus lease and any alternatives. Mark, the sales person, is an asset to the dealership.
Toyota RAV4
by 10/09/2016on
Staff were very helpful and patient. Questions were answered thoroughly. Staff are very honest and it is very clear the staff want you to be happy and are there for you. I have already recommended them to several people I know for when they are looking to buy a car.
New RAV4
by 09/29/2016on
This was our third new vehicle purchase from St. Charles Toyota. All of the staff are courteous and friendly, and knowledgeable, especially our sales person, Jeff Willoughby. The whole process was painless. We absolutely love our new 2016 RAV4 Limited Hybrid. In the future we will go back to St . Charles Toyota when we're ready to purchase another new car. We love the Toyota customer service and products.
Great Experience at St. Charles Toyota
by 09/19/2016on
We were in the market for a certified pre-owned Toyota Sienna. We found St. Charles Toyota (SCT) after visiting two other dealerships in the area. All three had the vehicle we were looking for, but SCT had the best listed price. After visiting, we discovered theirs was in the best condition as well. As soon as we arrived, we felt welcomed. Bob Pearson was our sales person. He is extremely knowledgeable with Toyota vehicles. He is straight-forward and transparent. You feel he is more focused on a good experience and educating than making a sale. Bob took us on the "road course", which highlighted the safety capabilities of the vehicle. The rest of the team were great as well. The Pre-owned Manager was Rich Augustine and the Finance Manager was Efren Martinez. They were efficient, quick with decisions, and didn't waste any time. They were mindful of our schedule and made the whole process as painless as possible. St. Charles Toyota, I highly recommend visiting them if you live in the western suburbs!
Pleasant experience
by 09/11/2016on
All staff were very friendly. Bob Pearson was extremely knowledgable. no pressure at all, very upfront, and patient. First time going on a test drive where they actually have you perform different maneuvers with the car to get a true feel of all it's features.
rav4
by 09/02/2016on
fast and efficient Pleasent knowledgeable staff.clean nice showroom.nice waiting area for clients. friendly, not pushy sales team. good customer service
Good Experience
by 08/31/2016on
Very low pressure, not a pressured haggling experience. Test drive was very informative. Easy to work with and they did not take forever with the paperwork like other dealers I have worked with in the past.
Love St. Charles Toyota
by 08/31/2016on
This is our second car purchased from this dealer. A very knowledgeable, friendly and professional group. Our salesman anticipated things very well. A good, enjoyable experience.
Would recommend!
by 08/30/2016on
We felt welcome from the moment we walked in. The people we worked with were personable, friendly, and were able to answer all of our questions right away. We were given time to discuss our options in private and did not feel like we were hassled.
GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 08/26/2016on
Absolutely an incredible experience! From the beginning everyone was patient and answered all our questions, especially Robert Peterson. He was very helpful with anything we needed and any questions we had. We had trouble with trying to finance a car with other dealerships, but Efren Martinez helped us out and we got a great deal! Absolutely thankful for their help and customer service! Would definitely recommended it to friends and family.
Unlock Pricing and Non Commissioned Consultants
St Charles Toyota makes pricing easy and creates a pressure free experience to shop online and in our store.
Unlock Pricing New- @ StCharlesToyota.net you can UnLock our Pricing and shop our entire new inventory for 14 day uninterrupted.
No Haggle Pricing Used- We shop the market and price our cars Below the Market, creating a No Haggle, No Hassle Experience for Everyone.
Non Commissioned Consultants- No Sharks at St Charles Toyota...Only Non Commissioned Consultants focused on you.
