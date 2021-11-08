McGrath Honda of St Charles
Customer Reviews of McGrath Honda of St Charles
Horrible, [non-permissible content removed] and inhuman sales and finance
by 08/11/2021on
Please see the documents carefully. They are going to switch numbers here and there that are very difficult to catch. Don’t fall for their tricks. I will prefer not even going there. They rejected their own offer price three times trying to milk my situation. Making the agreed sum by $500+. Upon showing the email from them i was told “ who cares what that employee wrote, their work is to just bring you here”. Please remeber they are not your friends. Please take a pen and paper and do basic math to confirm their numbers. After wll the approvals and purchasing the car and driving it for almost 400 niles they said sorry we cannot give you a loan dur to visa reasons. At time of selling all the documentation looked good. To conclude they are [non-permissible content removed]. Sales people are [non-permissible content removed], managers are not even humans and finance people are straight out of hell. Plewse be careful. Same with mcgrath in elgin. Sadly i had to purchase a vehicle because it was lat day of my rental after a car accident.
#BaitAndSwitch
by 06/20/2020on
Buyer beware of bait and switch practice at McGrath Honda at St Charles. I verified the year, model, features and color with their best offer price via text. Twice. I excitedly went into the dealership to finalize and then was told it was a mistake. The exchange at the dealership made me feel defensive, like I had to prove what was agreed (which I did since I had the texts) I wonder how often this practice occurs?? Needless to say I am not giving this dealership my business.
Easy to deal with
by 05/13/2019on
We recently purchased an Odyssey from McGrath Honda, and it couldn't have been easier. We had a sense for what we wanted before we same in, and test drove the vehicle to confirm it was what we wanted. David was pleasant and knowledgeable. We let them know what we thought a fair price was, and quickly agreed to a price. They didn't have the color in stock that was our top choice, but traded with a nearby dealership and our chariot was ready to go the next day. There was a kids area that kept the kids entertained while we filled out the paperwork. This place knows how to make it easy for a family to buy a vehicle without taking advantage of them.
Excellent Experience!
by 08/18/2017on
Never been to McGrath STC before, but definitely will return! My mom was interested in leasing a new car, so I went with to help her out. From beginning to end, Ruben, Carlos, and Mike could not have been nicer to deal with! We were also very impressed with all of the follow-up Ruben has provided to my mom. It was her first car dealership experience in decades, and it was beyond her expectations! Thank you! J. Wiet & S. Johnson - Geneva, IL
BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 05/05/2017on
POTENTIAL BUYERS BEWARE!!!! The car business is such a competitive and cut throat business and I have no doubt that some of the people that own car dealership are honest and reputable. However, they tend to do a horrible job hiring people who work for them. To expedite the purchase process and not wanting to haggle back and forth on a purchase, I contacted the dealers internet sales department and was given an E price for a new CRV, which I felt was fair. I was assured the car was new and they would have it ready on their lot for me to test drive and purchase at the price I was quoted online. I was also given a price for my trade in, which was in outstanding condition as confirmed by the salesperson at the dealer. When I got there the person I was supposed to meet was MIA, Mike Bennett was ready and willing to help, and I have no complaints about my interaction with him. Much to my chagrin, the car was not at the dealership, we drove to a remote lot to get the vehicle, the car had almost 300 miles on it and the low fuel light was on, good thing we did not go for a long test drive. Mike was apologetic and stated that is the only vehicle they had in the color I wanted. I was then told the used car manager was gone for the day, however Mike gave me a trade in value from Edmunds website which was close to what I had received online, I felt I could do a few hundred dollars better and told him that. He then disappeared for 10 minutes, I was not expecting the old antiquated good cop, bad cop routine. Mike came back with his Manager Shiraz, who oozed of arrogance and came across as being full of himself; he immediately low balled me with a price that was $1500 less than what I was quoted by Mike and what I had received prior to coming to the dealership. I decided I would be better off giving my business to someone else, I would rather pay a couple hundred more than to entertain someone like Shiraz, whose tone and delivery is so poor that he should not be working in a field that involves dealing with people. This dealer lost by business because of Shiraz who was full of himself and suffers from an inflated ego. I wonder how much more sales, ownership is willing to lose, before Shiraz goes from being an employee of the company to a customer.
Extremely Satified
by 03/10/2017on
I came in to look at a used 2014 Honda Accord coupe. Michael Pompilio was my sales rep. He answered every question I had about the car. He was both extremely knowledgable, understand, and helpful. He offered me several financing opportunities, warranty packages, and was overall very relatable and trustworthy. I ended up purchasing the car and without a doubt it he contributed towards that decision. He and I had a prior agreement to fix a few interior panels upon my purchase, and he has continued to help me with this process. I will definitely refer McGrath Honda Saint Charles after an excellent, professional experience today!
Jekyll and Hyde Service
by 09/06/2016on
Recently bought a car from McGrath Honda. They started off with great overall service…no complaints. However, after agreeing to purchase a car the overall service became drastically disappointing. The finance manager in efforts to sell us more unwanted warranties decided to pressure my wife into purchasing additional warranties even though we attempted at least 10 times to decline. Lastly as we were leaving with the car our sales person basically demanded we rate him a 10 on a service survey email. I was severely taken back by this request. This individual failed to provide requested information several times and failed to call me back with additional details I had requested. I think with the service I experience towards the end of my purchase process I will not be returning in the near future to purchase a car.
Go elsewhere
by 09/05/2016on
Was with a friend who had never bought a car by himself attempting to keep him from being taken to the cleaners. Decided on a car and a price within range but refused to settle for a interest rate that was being offered. It was a used car so that's ok not a issue. My problem was with the member of leadership Dustin who chose to come out try to close the deal when my friend opt'd to go next door to Nissan the manager stood up and stormed out of the room while my friend hand was extended to thank him for the time and let him know he very well could be back in 2-3 hours as the other dealership he wanted to compare to was next door. I get that it is frustrating but to be that disrespectful to ignore someone attempting to shake your hand is mind blowing to me.
lack of respect for customer car from the porter
by 05/06/2016on
I have bought a car for my girlfriend from st.charles honda dealership, Rob Capozziello sold me my 2016 civic touring and we love the car and the service and customer care he provided us with. With the purchase of the car we got free car washes and I come in about every two weeks to get it washed, today I was waiting outside for my car like i always do and when the porter brought my car around i waved him down to let him know it was mine. he tured the car and put it in reverse to bring it back towards me, however the part that really bothered me was he threw my car in park before it even stopped moving and all i gear was two loud clunks he then got out of the car and walked back in the building.. I am a car guys and have worked for chicago lamborghini and many other shops. i treat my cars with respect and do not abuse them.. when i bring my car in for a simple car wash i expect my car to be treated with the same respect. its brand new and really dont appreicate my car being treated that way. as a porter you should be treating the customer and their cares with a much higher standard of respect.
Over Priced
by 03/19/2016on
Tried to buy a Honda Civic, had one priced $2000 Cheaper at another dealer 50 miles away. They would not match the price and laughed at my deal. drove 50 miles and bought the car the same day. They lost a sale!! Very Rude also
Don't trust a word they say!
by 11/24/2015on
I purchased a used Honda 2013 CRV on 10/12/2015 for roughly $25,000. The first day driving it home, I noticed every time I let off the accelerator, the car would jerk. I reported this to the dealership and they told me this was due to the new CVT transmission and that I would get used to it. I had to bring the vehicle in for repair a couple days later for the seat warmer not working properly and again complained about the vehicle jerking and got the same response. A few days later when I brought my vehicle in to get a protective product applied to my vehicle, I again complained about the car jerking and was told the same thing. On 11/17/2015, when I started my vehicle, the car died within 3 seconds of being started. I started the vehicle again and it once again died in 3 seconds. Next I started the vehicle and pressed the gas all the way to the floor and keep it depressed and it kept going back and forth between 2,000-3,000 rpms, never going above 3,000. When I contacted the dealership, they scheduled me to bring the vehicle into the service department at 7am the next morning. When I went to my car to drive it up to the dealership, it wouldn't start at all. It took over half an hour just to get the vehicle started before I was able to slowly drive it up there because the engine wouldn't go above 3,000 rpm. The dealer inspected the vehicle and informed me it would cost $1500 to replace or $750 to repair the cable. I contacted Honda Corporate and the dealership and district representative refused to budge on what they would offer for the repair. I was told during the purchase that my bumper to bumper warranty covered the engine specifically, but now it isn't. The sales, finance and service staff and management claim they stand behind their vehicles, but clearly do not!
Friendly, no pressure
by 08/26/2015on
The folks at McGrath Honda in St. Charles were a delight to work with. The service I received there was quick and stress-free. Every person I worked with there was professional and kind. I look forward to working with them again in the future!
Great Sales team at St. Charles Honda
by 06/24/2015on
The sales team at the McGrath Honda in St. Charles were phenomenal. They listened to what we had to say and tried to get us the best price. The process to buy the car took two different trips, and after the first trip the sales representative ( Rob ) had really good follow up. He made sure that he was going to help us get the best price. Not only were the sales team really helpful, but so was the finance team. Nik explained everything to us clearly and gave us a great deal.
A-1 Oil change and Tire rotation
by 06/15/2015on
The gentlemen who handled my service was very professional. I was a walk in and accommodated my request.
Happy Honda Helen
by 06/14/2015on
I Have used this service for many years and my last 2 Hondas. They are trustworthy and do not recommend repairs that are not necessary. Great for a woman that has been bomboozled by unscrupulous shops in the past. Thanks for restoring my confidence!
Honest, straightforward and courteous dealership
by 06/12/2015on
I've purchased many new cars but this was by far the best experience. I'm a 61 year old retired professional woman - did my research first and brought my IPad with Kelly Bluebook and other relevant info linked. Mike P. was a genuinely great young man to work with, as were the rest of the business associates throughout the purchase. I got a below sticker deal and added some nice exterior excessories as a result to my beautiful 2015 CRV touring. Fair trade in offer as well. McGrath Honda has won another loyal customer. From what I read, I am one of many. You can't go wrong here.
McGrath Honda - Loving It!
by 06/09/2015on
Purchased 2015 CRV. Excellent personnel, informative staff, friendly people, clean - overall experience was FANTASTIC! You should consider McGrath Honda if you are car shopping!
MC GRATH HONDA OF SAINT CHARLES
by 06/05/2015on
My experience with McGrath Honda of Saint Charles was stellar. I was able to walk through their inventory on their lot and not be hounded by salesman. Once I came in the showroom, I was asked if I was being helped, I replied I was interested in the New 2014 Honda Insight and I needed to test drive it, a salesman introduced himself, made a copy of my license and away we drove. We discussed what I was hoping to achieve during the test drive, went back to the dealership to run credit and trade in estimate. I was out just under 2 hours. I would give this transaction 5 Stars. All the parties involved were very helpful. The after sales service they have is great. In 2009 I purchased my Pilot from this dealership, they were also very accommodating, McGrath Honda of Saint Charles is our Super Store.
Excellent service department
by 03/07/2015on
I live 30 miles west of McGrath St.Charles and have been taking my Honda's to them for 15 years. Always excellent service from helpful and expert technicians. See Tom. He's the best there is!
Extensive work done - As always, excellent
by 03/06/2015on
I have been a customer at McGrath's Honda for 15 years. I trust them entirely. I always get friendly service from Tom Koch - the work is done competently. McGrath's always provides a loaner car if the work is extensive. I get a 10% discount on all work. I would not patronize an organization for this long if I were not satisfied. Very positive.
New Odysesey Purchase
by 02/03/2015on
I enjoyed the experience. The Sales rep., Gen Manager and Fin. Mgr. were all excellent