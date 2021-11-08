1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

POTENTIAL BUYERS BEWARE!!!! The car business is such a competitive and cut throat business and I have no doubt that some of the people that own car dealership are honest and reputable. However, they tend to do a horrible job hiring people who work for them. To expedite the purchase process and not wanting to haggle back and forth on a purchase, I contacted the dealers internet sales department and was given an E price for a new CRV, which I felt was fair. I was assured the car was new and they would have it ready on their lot for me to test drive and purchase at the price I was quoted online. I was also given a price for my trade in, which was in outstanding condition as confirmed by the salesperson at the dealer. When I got there the person I was supposed to meet was MIA, Mike Bennett was ready and willing to help, and I have no complaints about my interaction with him. Much to my chagrin, the car was not at the dealership, we drove to a remote lot to get the vehicle, the car had almost 300 miles on it and the low fuel light was on, good thing we did not go for a long test drive. Mike was apologetic and stated that is the only vehicle they had in the color I wanted. I was then told the used car manager was gone for the day, however Mike gave me a trade in value from Edmunds website which was close to what I had received online, I felt I could do a few hundred dollars better and told him that. He then disappeared for 10 minutes, I was not expecting the old antiquated good cop, bad cop routine. Mike came back with his Manager Shiraz, who oozed of arrogance and came across as being full of himself; he immediately low balled me with a price that was $1500 less than what I was quoted by Mike and what I had received prior to coming to the dealership. I decided I would be better off giving my business to someone else, I would rather pay a couple hundred more than to entertain someone like Shiraz, whose tone and delivery is so poor that he should not be working in a field that involves dealing with people. This dealer lost by business because of Shiraz who was full of himself and suffers from an inflated ego. I wonder how much more sales, ownership is willing to lose, before Shiraz goes from being an employee of the company to a customer. Read more