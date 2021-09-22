Hawk Ford
Smooth ride easy as ordering our car!
by 09/22/2021on
This dealship was so very attentive to our needs. We couldn't find a explorer limited on any lot. They said we can order it and get the exact car you want. We did order the process was easy that was in July and was told maybe we would have our car by no or Dec because of chip shortage but last Wed we got a call your car is here!
Amazing Staff
by 07/09/2021on
Oli Ponce Ernie and Chris were great. Found exactly what I wanted and was on the road with my new Nissan super quick. I am recommending this dealership to everyone.
Great Deal - Easy to do business with
by 06/04/2021on
The best thing about this dealership is that they didn't waste any of my time with the typical car dealer BS or game playing. Just simple straight up and fair pricing. Love my new truck - thanks guys!
Hawk Saint Charles Awesome.
by 04/01/2021on
Had a very good experience purchasing a new vehicle from the people at Hawk Ford. Jim Pascente and Chris Krueger were great to work with. I hope the good relationship continues with service I will be using them for all my car needs.
Hawk Kicks it!
by 03/22/2021on
Mallory went to bat for us...she found the right vehicle for our needs and then put together a deal that worked for us. Mallory and the Hawk team will be recommended to family and friends.
2020 Ford Edge ST
by 12/24/2020on
A great buying experience with friendly and knowledgeable staff. If looking to purchase a vehicle, this is the place.
Great Dealership to Purchase a Vehicle From
by 12/10/2020on
Kirk Brown is an awsome Sales Associate to work with when thinking of purchasing your next vehicle. He works within your budget and then some!!
Ford F-350
by 12/07/2020on
I recently purchased a 2009 Ford F-350 and they went above and beyond what was required of them to make the sale possible. Andrew and Eric did a wonderful job with any questions I had. It was a very smooth purchase. I recommend them to anyone who needs new or used cars.
Pleasant buying experience
by 11/30/2020on
When I met with Kirk, he was courteous, knowledgeable about the products and helped keep the buying process smooth. He communicated with me regularly and kept me up to date always.
Very Easy and Low Stress Deal
by 11/14/2020on
I basically had chosen a vehicle on line. After some correspondence with the Internet Sales Manager, we came to an agreement. My vehicle was outside waiting for me when I arrived to pick it up. Completing the deal was easy and the sales manager and finance manager were very nice and helpful.
Kirk Brown - sales
by 10/26/2020on
Kirk Brown is a very good sales consultant. I have never dealt with him before but he was very welcoming and was not pushy, I am glad that he introduced himself to me. He listened to what I was interested in and showed me what was in the lot. He answered all my questions pleasantly. I was very happy with dealing with Kirk Brown! He made the whole encounter and process smooth and painful. I was very happy with my dealings with him.
Car purchase experience.
by 10/11/2020on
I'm Ford customer for many years. On Sept. 30 we bought another car at Ford St. Charles location. Great service and very helpful people to find a right car, right price and right financial service. It always great be around Chris, Kirk, Andy and deal with them. Thanks again. Krystof.
Honest presentation
by 10/06/2020on
The salesman and general manager were very professional in their behavior. Both knew the product. The sale process was smooth and easy.
Great buying experiance
by 07/01/2020on
We leased a 2020 Nissan Rouge and the process went smoother at Hawk Nisan than any other dealer I have ever dealt with. Our sales guy was great and even came in on his day off to take care of us. and the finance portion was a breeze. Not to mention the tine our sales took to go over all the workings of the car and set up the apps for us.
worth the wait
by 01/28/2019on
I just took delivery on a ford f250 pick up that I order in December ,my salesman was very helpful and fun to work with from start to delivery ,I am very happy with the truck and the total experience at hawk ford
Great Dealership!
by 12/20/2018on
Friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection and nice store. Would reccomend to anyone.
Excellent Car Leasing Experience
by 11/07/2018on
We were thinking of getting a new car, but the decision to go forward with a leased Ford Edge is squarely a result of the excellent and personal salesmanship of Jordan Torres. He made the process about getting us the best deal possible without having to compromise on quality and value for our hard earned dollars. I proudly recommend Hawk Ford as your Ford dealer.
Hawk Ford is Amazing!!!
by 08/20/2018on
The crew at Hawk ford are absolutely amazing. There was never any pressuring and they made you feel comfortable and welcomed. Bill Wackerlin was our salesman, I cant say enough about him. Between him and the finance employee they did everything they could to get me what I was looking for, it never felt like your stereotypical ring around the rosie event at a dealer.. I highly reccomend Hawk Ford and the team there for your new or used car purchase.
Terrible Attitude
by 05/14/2018on
I have been shopping for cars for over 30 years. My wife and I went to check out a used car, not exactly what we were looking for, but a possible second choice. The salesman was fine, took time to look up some information for us, and took us for a test drive. The disappointing part was when he brought the Sales Manager over. The first words out of his mouth were; Why don't you call me when you are serious. I could have written him a check for the car we were looking at, it was as if he thought we were wasting his time. It was a weekday afternoon, and the dealership was empty. I won't return to this dealership ever, and am telling everyone I know not to bother either. I shopped here when Zimmerman owned it, was always treated well, apparently Hawk has a different attitude. If I was bothering the Sales Manager so much, he could have just stayed in his office, and not come out to make rude comments to customers. Like I said, I will never bother him again, so he can go back to surfing the web, or whatever I must have interrupted him from that upset him so much. Stay away!
Great job
by 04/27/2018on
Bill was amazing and gave me a full on tour of the car and was super friendly and got me in and out with no issues
New vehicle purchase
by 02/10/2018on
The sales team at Hawk Ford was just great. They were very helpful, great to deal with and have been excellent at follow up to confirm I had a great experience with them and to make sure all was good with my new car. And all is good with my car and the sales experience truly was excellent. I highly recommend these folks!
