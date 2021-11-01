Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet
Thank you!
by 01/11/2021on
I really appreciate how much the service advisors help you understand what they are doing on your car. I have always been able to ask questions and get them answered in a way that I am able to understand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service!!
by 11/13/2015on
The service department was extremely helpful and took great care of my vehicle. They got the work done quickly & efficiently!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love this dealership!!!
by 11/06/2015on
Routine check-up, oil change and tire rotation. Completed quickly and painlessly.... and they threw in a car wash!!! Loyal customer for another 30 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New tires
by 11/05/2015on
Great service department. Everyone knows what they are doing and make the experience comfortable! I Would not take my car anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cruz Service Nov 2nd 2015
by 11/03/2015on
The person that helped me was great. He worked around my crazy schedule. You have great people working for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 10/26/2015on
Routine oil change. Efficient, clean, pleasant experience. Asked for quote on snow tires. Plan to purchase, soon to take advantage of sale
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mario Medina
by 10/21/2015on
Our salesman Mario Medina was very good. He was very nice and helped us get a car that would fit our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service 10/10/15
by 10/10/2015on
The service provided yesterday was a routine oil exchange. The service agent(s) are friendly and efficient. I was very satisfied with the time lapse to omplete the work. It is also nice to have a freshly washed vehicle returned to you. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer for Life
by 10/03/2015on
Three letters one word WOW!!! I was blown away that a dealership would take such great care in diagnosing my parents 2007 Chevy Impala. They found out exactly what was wrong when the other dealership they purchased the car from did not. From now on I will always take my parents car to this dealership because they did not try and sell me service that was not needed or necessary. The bill was also cheaper and the 5% discount is unheard of today. Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet has just earned our respect and loyalty forever! Outstanding effort and exceptional customer service from Terrence Newell and from Sean the service writer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Oil Change
by 10/03/2015on
I was promptly greeted and checked in. My car was finished well before I needed it. My service writer was very professional and told me he had coupons better than what I brought in. I appreciated that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to deal with!
by 09/28/2015on
After having owned my 2002 Impala for 14 years, I decided it was time for a new car. I wanted to lease a new car and went to Wickstrom to test drive various models. I was treated with friendliness, courtesy and patience in my quest to find just the right car for me. The staff there made my visit an extremely pleasant experience...I am so pleased to have chosen Wickstrom.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience, Joy to purchase from!!
by 09/21/2015on
JT was very quick to respond to my initial inquiry and very attentive to what I wanted. After my initial contact with JT I was then working with Danielle for the majority of the process. Danielle was very attentive to what I was asking for and very helpful in helping me understand what I should be looking for and understanding what I can actually afford. I also appreciated that they allowed me my space to also think through my options and were not trying to push me into a decision. I was offered similarly equipped truck at another dealer for a lower price. I brought this to Danielle and JT's attention and they were able to match that price, and ultimately I decided to go with them as I felt they were more supportive of of my decisions and much more enjoyable to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience
by 09/09/2015on
I was very pleased with the customer service as well as the mechanical service I received.. Building was very clean and everyone was very friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Traverse warranty repair
by 09/08/2015on
The repairs to my Traverse were timely. The repair was covered under warranty and my questions of up coming maintenance were answered respectfully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 09/02/2015on
I had my oil changed, the tires rotated, and because of a few damages...they also bugged out a few scratches. They did s fantastic job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
confidence
by 08/31/2015on
I always feel confident that my service problems will be taken care of quickly and completely. And that I will be well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cadi Lover
by 08/29/2015on
Terry and all the service guys are great to work with. Will never go anywhere else to have service on my Cadi done. This is the second time we've had major service and they did a great job. Can't thank everyone at Wickstrom enough!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/29/2015on
I dropped my Camaro off first thing Thursday morning. A loaner car was waiting for me. The work was done quickly and efficiently and my car was ready the next day. I was very pleased with the quality of the work and the customer service I received from the writers in the Service Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 08/26/2015on
We came to your dealership because of a failure of the car while driving on the highway. We were greeted with kindness, helpful employees, and understanding. Service was fabulous, working to help us get a loaner and get our car repaired. We appreciate your dealership so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work Completed
by 08/22/2015on
Service guys are nice enough. I know they aren't salesmen, but some of them are quite friendly; others, not so much. Customer service is everything and a thrilled customer can turn into your worst nightmare in the blink of an eye!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2016 Chevy Colorado z71 Purchase
by 08/19/2015on
Everyone I have worked with at the dealership really helped out a lot. This is my families 5th vehicle from a Wickstrom dealership (4 from Chevy & 1 from Ford).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
