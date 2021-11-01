5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

JT was very quick to respond to my initial inquiry and very attentive to what I wanted. After my initial contact with JT I was then working with Danielle for the majority of the process. Danielle was very attentive to what I was asking for and very helpful in helping me understand what I should be looking for and understanding what I can actually afford. I also appreciated that they allowed me my space to also think through my options and were not trying to push me into a decision. I was offered similarly equipped truck at another dealer for a lower price. I brought this to Danielle and JT's attention and they were able to match that price, and ultimately I decided to go with them as I felt they were more supportive of of my decisions and much more enjoyable to work with.