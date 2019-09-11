5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I knew what I was looking for and the situation I wanted to be in.I searched for weeks around town at every dealership.They all said they could help but would never hear what I was saying.They always tried to get me to buy something I didnt want.That what I wanted wasnt doable.So I decided to take the 45min trip to Pontiac because Heller Motors had tons of sales and discounts. They not only helped me but gave me exactly what I had been searching for weeks, in about one hour. I went home with the car we wanted,in the situation we wanted to be in that night. The salesman Kyle Fajardo was so nice and listened to every word. Never once did he try to push for something we didnt want. The finance guys worked hard to get every discount available, which they ended up getting more than originally planned. Payment also ended up being less than originally talked about. Well worth the 45minutes it took to get there. Kyle is top notch. Read more