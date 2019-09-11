Heller Motors
Absolutely Top Notch!!
by 11/09/2019on
Recently purchased a 2017 Grand Cherokee Summit and I could not be happier. I traveled 8 hours round trip for the vehicle as I was uncomfortable with delivery sight unseen and I would not hesitate to purchase my next vehicle that way. The vehicle was just as Brad described, if not better. Jeff in financing was also a pleasure to work with and made everything as painless as possible. I will be adding Heller Motors and Brad and Jeff to my contacts for my next vehicle. You wont be disappointed, thank you both very much!
Hospitable
by 08/26/2016on
I knew what I was looking for and the situation I wanted to be in.I searched for weeks around town at every dealership.They all said they could help but would never hear what I was saying.They always tried to get me to buy something I didnt want.That what I wanted wasnt doable.So I decided to take the 45min trip to Pontiac because Heller Motors had tons of sales and discounts. They not only helped me but gave me exactly what I had been searching for weeks, in about one hour. I went home with the car we wanted,in the situation we wanted to be in that night. The salesman Kyle Fajardo was so nice and listened to every word. Never once did he try to push for something we didnt want. The finance guys worked hard to get every discount available, which they ended up getting more than originally planned. Payment also ended up being less than originally talked about. Well worth the 45minutes it took to get there. Kyle is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes