1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sam Leman had the exact car I wanted...Dodge Charger Scat Pack so I submitted an inquiry. Received a prompt response from Adam Lentz. The deal was sealed if I left him a. 5 star review. Well if I could leave 0 stars that would be more than appropriate and here’s why: As we discussed paperwork, Adam asked if I lived out of state and I informed him that I did. He then stated he would have to re-calculate taxes and fees. I was totally fine with this but then the numbers came back I had questions, just as ANY buyer would. I could tell that Adam began to get impatient with me at this point and I wanted to remind him that this is not what I do for a living so I must ask questions to make sure I fully understand. I sent required docs: Driver’s license, passport, employment, finance application, ss# etc. I did let Adam know I wanted a virtual wall around of the car but he wanted me to wait until the next day because he was off Well, I didn’t want to wait until the next day. I wanted to get the ball rolling once I talked with Sean later that evening to sign all final documents. Adam then had Wilson reach out to me to doc the walk around. Wilson was very kind, and kept a smile on his face the entire time. With the hiccups I’ve experienced with Adam, speaking with Wilson through FaceTime, reassured that this was the route I wanted to go. This car was beautiful and in Adam’s words, the best car on the lot. After seeing it with Wilson, I couldn’t have agreed more. That evening Sean called me back to discuss financing. I was able to use the same bank I am currently using for my 2019 Honda Accord Touring 2.0. He asked me when was I coming in to sign. I told him I discussed e-signing with Adam. He said the dealership was moving towards e-signing, but it hasn’t started. I was very disappointed, but Sean explained paperwork being mailed. I told him flying wasn’t possible anymore considering my city has just shut down again because of the rise in COVID cases and that I have a newborn. So I opted to have my car transported to me. Sean apologized for the misunderstanding, told me he would leave everything with his colleague in finance for when I called the next day. He asked if he could answer any more of my questions and once I was set, we ended the call. I wasn’t happy with e-signing not being an option but Sean was very understanding of my frustration. I then texted Adam and he stated they will not send a car across country (I live in Philadelphia, PA) without it being paid for(something I NEVER INSINUATED) and if I didn’t want the car he understands, of which I also NEVER SAID. I couldn’t believe what he was saying. At that point I knew that I couldn’t do business with him. He texted the next day and told me I would have to wait 7-10 days for them to receive funds of which I didn’t understand how this would’ve worked if I came to pick it up. He NEVER INFORMED ME OF THIS. The conversation escalated after Adam told me I was raising red flags because of my questions. I immediately asked for a manager. After making my complaint sales manager Genuine, was [non-permissible content removed]. He made countless assumptions about me after he clearly stated “I don’t even know who you are so no one told me you were calling”. So if you didn’t know who I was or that I was calling, how did you say my name during the call and I NEVER TOLD YOU MY NAME?? He cut me off he blatantly disrespected me, and called me a scammer. I WAS SHOCKED!!! I spoke with Sean about ALL of my finances, called Ally financial of who confirmed the exact financing terms Sean stated to me, Wilson saw me on FACETIME, you offer contactless purchase, you’ve seen all of my identification, I have A1 credit but I am a scammer??! I can’t oven begin to explain all else that has happened, but let’s just say, I will he filing a complaint with CORP, the BBB and beyond! HOW DARE YOU TREAT PEOPLE THIS WAY. I have several family members looking to purchase from them this year and I have told them to GO ELSEWHERE just like I have and purchased the same exact car BRAND NEW and wasn’t accused of being a SCAMMER. Read more