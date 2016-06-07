1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I stopped by Bob Lindsay Honda a week ago. When I walked in, no one greeted me not even the receptionist. I looked around for about 10 minutes before walking over to the receptionist who was on the phone. She paged a salesman who appeared from an office. He looked at me as if to say, "what do you want?" He did not introduce himself. I told him I was definitely going to buy a new car and I had owned a Honda before. I also shared I was going to look at the Nissan Altima. He answered my one question of when the 2014 model would be available in a condescending manner. I mentioned coming back for a test drive. No encouragement from him to do so. He didn't ask my name or give me his business card. In fact the car in the color and features I wanted was on the show room floor, an observation which I mentioned to him. Afterwards I wondered if my ill treatment was because I am an African American female. I have no plans to return to this dealership. Read more