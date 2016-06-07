Customer Reviews of Bob Lindsay Honda
The Best Place to Buy
by 07/06/2016on
My husband and I purchased a 2016 Honda Pilot last December from Bob Lindsay Honda. I would highly recommend our salesman, Mike Mc Atee! Mike will help you make the perfect choice, answer all of your questions and go the extra mile without the high pressure games we've experienced at other dealerships. We received a great trade in value and a great price as well. We drove 40 minutes to get to Bob Lindsay and Mike made the trip so worth it! We would do it again in a heartbeat! Also, Mike has been in touch with us several times post sale, just to be sure all of our questions and needs have been met. Do yourself a favor and go see Mike Mc Atee at Bob Lindsay Honda for the best car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience
by 03/14/2015on
This was the easiest car purchasing process we have ever experienced. Working with Larry Cook and Bob May to select the vehicle we wanted was easy and fast. Then Brian and Tammy handled the paperwork thoroughly and were so friendly. We will definitely be calling them again when we need another car. We were thrilled with the showroom and all personnel who helped us find just the right vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experiences
by 07/29/2014on
I have purchased 2 cars from Bob Lindsay Honda and we are considering them for a third. Each time I have worked with internet sales (Larry C. specifically) and it has been a straightforward process. Larry has taken the time to review everything with me and offer quotes that are very fair. As a single woman, I was worried about going through the car process alone, but working with Bob Lindsay Honda was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did Not Want My Business
by 07/26/2013on
I stopped by Bob Lindsay Honda a week ago. When I walked in, no one greeted me not even the receptionist. I looked around for about 10 minutes before walking over to the receptionist who was on the phone. She paged a salesman who appeared from an office. He looked at me as if to say, "what do you want?" He did not introduce himself. I told him I was definitely going to buy a new car and I had owned a Honda before. I also shared I was going to look at the Nissan Altima. He answered my one question of when the 2014 model would be available in a condescending manner. I mentioned coming back for a test drive. No encouragement from him to do so. He didn't ask my name or give me his business card. In fact the car in the color and features I wanted was on the show room floor, an observation which I mentioned to him. Afterwards I wondered if my ill treatment was because I am an African American female. I have no plans to return to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
too bad for them...
by 02/18/2013on
This dealership lost a local customer! I had already made up my mind about the Honda vehicle that I was intent on buying, however I was taking the time to test drive. The salesperson was not very knowledgeable nor congenial as I had to practically talk him into allowing me to test drive! Later there was no follow-up other than a form letter to affirm my visit or interest in me as a customer. The internet sales people did not follow up with me either. I got multiple dealers miles away wanting my business, but not Bob Lindsay Honda. I went directly to a competitor 30 miles away, was treated very well and purchased my car! I'm not a hard core negotiator -- they lost an easy sale!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bob Widmer at Bob Lindsay Honda Peoria, il
by 02/21/2008on
We purchased any new Honda Civic hybrid last year from Bob Widmer at Bob Lindsay Honda in Peoria Illinois. Recently we purchased a 2008 Honda Accord from Bob also. The experience of purchasing both cars from Bob was very good. Bob has excellent product knowledge and provided a good buying experience for us. We rate our experience with Bob Lindsay Honda as one of the best experiences we've ever had. We will recommend Bob Widmer at Bob Lindsay Honda and the Honda products to all our friends
Bob Widmer was excellent
by 07/31/2007on
My wife and I bought a new 2007 Odyssey EX back in January, and our experience with Bob Lindsay Honda in Peoria, IL, was excellent. Our salesman, Bob Widmer, was the best car salesmen I have ever dealt with. He knew the product, answered all of our questions, allowed us to try our child's carseat in the van on our test drives, was not pushy at all, and came down to a reasonable price during phone negotiations. Delivery went smoothly and we love our new Odyssey! Our new van has been trouble-free so far so it has not been in the service department at Bob Lindsay Honda yet. However I can say that I have been to the service department several times with a previously owned Honda Civic and I always came away impressed. They have a very nice waiting area and always gave my Civic a complimentary wash. I heartily recommend Bob Lindsay Honda and especially Bob Widmer. Happy car shopping!
