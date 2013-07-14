Customer Reviews of BMW of Peoria
Most Terrible
by 07/14/2013on
I dealt with them on two suv X5. One was used they cheated me on it and never gave me the car fax....I traded it for a brand new one dark gray, that was the second and final dumb deal because I was eyes close thinking they are good..They are the most terrible [non-permissible content removed] especially Tim L.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Never trust them
by 02/25/2011on
Friends told me about them. They sell you the car and good bye, try not to come back and if you do they'll stabe you. They are horrible, especially Matt and Jon Hand and their little boss tim. Jon Hand still owe me money, they tell you drive this car, fill it up, bring receipt and we'll give you the money...See ya. Good bye. They sold me an old and a new bmw and they messed up both. BMW is very costy, hate it, do not buy it. Expensive to maintain.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
