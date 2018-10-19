Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City

Visit dealer’s website 
1801 W Pioneer Pkwy, Peoria, IL 61615
(855) 995-4109
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

why would a dealership ignore a sale?

by Chrysler_dood on 10/19/2018

Was shopping for a new Chrysler and this dealership ignored me once I indicated I wanted to negotiate online but their reply was they wanted me to come in. No worries, there are other fish in the sea, and I bought a fish from somewhere else. Which leads to the question ... why would a dealership ignore a sale? If I was the owner of this place, I would be fire the internet department and hire people who made me money, not ones who drove the customers away!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

deceptive sales person

by cat9999 on 12/06/2009

Salesman lied about MPG, after final papers were signed tried to get out of providing a keyless car opener and floor mats, did not explain warranty info or correct fincance charges. Not sure how he can even slepp at night. Will never buy another care from Sam Lemans..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
253 cars in stock
121 new132 used0 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
24 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
18 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
19 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes