Was shopping for a new Chrysler and this dealership ignored me once I indicated I wanted to negotiate online but their reply was they wanted me to come in. No worries, there are other fish in the sea, and I bought a fish from somewhere else. Which leads to the question ... why would a dealership ignore a sale? If I was the owner of this place, I would be fire the internet department and hire people who made me money, not ones who drove the customers away! Read more