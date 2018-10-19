why would a dealership ignore a sale?
by 10/19/2018on
Was shopping for a new Chrysler and this dealership ignored me once I indicated I wanted to negotiate online but their reply was they wanted me to come in. No worries, there are other fish in the sea, and I bought a fish from somewhere else. Which leads to the question ... why would a dealership ignore a sale? If I was the owner of this place, I would be fire the internet department and hire people who made me money, not ones who drove the customers away!
deceptive sales person
by 12/06/2009on
Salesman lied about MPG, after final papers were signed tried to get out of providing a keyless car opener and floor mats, did not explain warranty info or correct fincance charges. Not sure how he can even slepp at night. Will never buy another care from Sam Lemans..