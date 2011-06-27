Porsche of Peoria is Central Illinois New and Used Porsche dealer and service center. Porsche of Peoria is part of Autohaus of Peoria and family-owned Pearl Automotive. Pearl Automotive has been serving the Peoria area for over 35 years and has a long history of charitable contributions and community involvement. We make it simple and easy to purchase a new or used vehicle. We offer a best price guarantee, we deliver, we pickup and deliver your vehicle for scheduled maintenance, you can buy online without ever coming to the store, we offer free car washes, have an on-site complimentary cafe, and do everything we can to make your experience fun and easy.