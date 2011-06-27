Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Porsche of Peoria
0 new, 0 used, 1 certified pre-owned
videos
about our dealership
Porsche of Peoria is Central Illinois New and Used Porsche dealer and service center. Porsche of Peoria is part of Autohaus of Peoria and family-owned Pearl Automotive. Pearl Automotive has been serving the Peoria area for over 35 years and has a long history of charitable contributions and community involvement. We make it simple and easy to purchase a new or used vehicle. We offer a best price guarantee, we deliver, we pickup and deliver your vehicle for scheduled maintenance, you can buy online without ever coming to the store, we offer free car washes, have an on-site complimentary cafe, and do everything we can to make your experience fun and easy.
what sets us apart
Pearl Cafe on-site and everything is Complimentary: Fresh-Baked Cookies, Chips, Muffins, Fruit, Smoothies, Coffee, Cappuccino, LattesWater, Tea, Soda, & Other Refreshments & Snacks.
Porsche of Peoria is Central Illinois New and Used Porsche dealer and service center. Porsche of Peoria is part of Autohaus of Peoria and family-owned Pearl Automotive.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service