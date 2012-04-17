Velde Ford Sales
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
As Promised
by 04/17/2012on
We bought a 2011 Taurus Limited in March of 2011 from Velde; our 4th vehicle from this dealership. Had to work a bit harder than I wished to get the price where we wanted it, but eventually we did. They have always honored what they said they would do; taken care of things professionally and gone out of their way, on occasion to get things done.
