Velde Ford Sales

2200 N 8th St, Pekin, IL 61554
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Velde Ford Sales

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

As Promised

by jquintiliani on 04/17/2012

We bought a 2011 Taurus Limited in March of 2011 from Velde; our 4th vehicle from this dealership. Had to work a bit harder than I wished to get the price where we wanted it, but eventually we did. They have always honored what they said they would do; taken care of things professionally and gone out of their way, on occasion to get things done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
