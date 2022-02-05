5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought a 2016 Chevy Camaro from Bridgid O'Neill. Great sales professional. She knows her product well for just beginning in sales. Charlie, the F&I manager, was fantastic. He worked and helped get me approved. I could not have asked for a better experience. Everyone in the dealership is friendly and pleasant. Will totally buy another Chevy from them before any other Chevy store. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle, be sure to see Bridgid and Charlie, they will make everything great and memorable! Thanks Again! Read more