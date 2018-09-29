Ray Dennison Chevrolet

2320 N 8th St, Pekin, IL 61554
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
GREAT EXPERIENCE!!!

by Nicholas on 09/29/2018

Chris Kamp was outstanding to work with! Happy with the whole experience and walked away with a brand new truck with no hassle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Sam

by Sam1989 on 02/14/2019

Didn’t take long at all to rotate tires and change oil

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Superlative Sales & Service

by VonneGotACar on 07/26/2018

My girlfriend and I went to Ray Dennisons in the hopes wed be able to get something good enough, and we went away with a great car and a great experience. Chris Kamp was above and beyond the archetypal salesman - he was genuine in his friendliness and help to find the best car for our needs, and cemented Dennisons as our go-to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Great place

by Sorrel98 on 06/16/2018

I highly suggest Chris Kamp as a salesman. He helped me with everything I needed to a point that I was probably even annoying. On his days off he still did everything I needed in a hurry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 Star service from Ray Dennison Chevrolet

by juliebret7 on 05/16/2018

I always receive excellent service from the employees at Ray Dennison! Everyone is so friendly, and they make sure that my car is maintained properly before I leave the shop. Service like that is priceless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil leak repair

by Debra S Allen on 05/07/2018

Kathy in the service dept I feel went above and beyond the normal service I’ve received at other places. She reviewed my service contract and contacted the company. She went to bat for me and recd approval on the repairs. Which should not have been an issue. Thankful Kathy was there and took the time to give me a great customer experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New cruze

by Billsmith on 03/27/2018

Ted Raines helped me pick out my 1st new car and I couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience Ever!!

by russell95 on 03/01/2016

I recently bought a 2016 Chevy Camaro from Bridgid O'Neill. Great sales professional. She knows her product well for just beginning in sales. Charlie, the F&I manager, was fantastic. He worked and helped get me approved. I could not have asked for a better experience. Everyone in the dealership is friendly and pleasant. Will totally buy another Chevy from them before any other Chevy store. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle, be sure to see Bridgid and Charlie, they will make everything great and memorable! Thanks Again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chad M. in sales

by workhorse5 on 09/12/2013

I went to Ray Dennison looking for a used car and the salesman Chad M. showed me around, it was a pleasant visit and i didnt feel pressuried. He was nice and professional.thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
ignored

by louie1954 on 09/03/2012

I complained about a problem with the chevy Malibu that I purchased. It shimmys and shakes between 15 to 20 mlies per hour. I have read other reviews about the same thing with the same response from maintenance people They need to take more time and figure it out

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service review

by norwin on 07/19/2012

Always have good service there and never a problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

LTZ

by norwin on 07/19/2012

This is the second vehicle we bought from Butch at Dennison's. Satisfied both times!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
