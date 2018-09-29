My girlfriend and I went to Ray Dennisons in the hopes wed be able to get something good enough, and we went away with a great car and a great experience. Chris Kamp was above and beyond the archetypal salesman - he was genuine in his friendliness and help to find the best car for our needs, and cemented Dennisons as our go-to.
I always receive excellent service from the employees at Ray Dennison! Everyone is so friendly, and they make sure that my car is maintained properly before I leave the shop. Service like that is priceless
Kathy in the service dept I feel went above and beyond the normal service I’ve received at other places. She reviewed my service contract and contacted the company. She went to bat for me and recd approval on the repairs. Which should not have been an issue. Thankful Kathy was there and took the time to give me a great customer experience.
I recently bought a 2016 Chevy Camaro from Bridgid O'Neill. Great sales professional. She knows her product well for just beginning in sales. Charlie, the F&I manager, was fantastic. He worked and helped get me approved. I could not have asked for a better experience. Everyone in the dealership is friendly and pleasant. Will totally buy another Chevy from them before any other Chevy store. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle, be sure to see Bridgid and Charlie, they will make everything great and memorable! Thanks Again!
I complained about a problem with the chevy Malibu that I purchased.
It shimmys and shakes between 15 to 20 mlies per hour. I have read other reviews about the same thing with the same response from maintenance people They need to take more time and figure it out
