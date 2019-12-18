My old car was beyond repair so I needed a new one. Joe Alessi was very patient as we searched among the used cars on the lot until I finally found one that met my needs and requirements. He was very helpful and turned a stressful situation into a pleasant experience.
My old car was beyond repair so I needed a new one. Joe Alessi was very patient as we searched among the used cars on the lot until I finally found one that met my needs and requirements. He was very helpful and turned a stressful situation into a pleasant experience.
I recently bought a used car from Bredemann in Park Ridge. The salesman, Joe Alessi was very helpful and made shopping for a used car a pleasant experience. He was friendly, helpful, and most of all very patient while I hunted for a car that would satisfy my requirements.
I've been to this dealership many times for maintenance on my vehicles in the past. They've always taken good care of me and my cars. I would strongly recommend Bredemann Chevrolet. Their customer service is excellent,
Bredemann Chevrolet Leadership -
Previous dealer experiences at other dealerships led me to believe that car salesmen just don’t do a great job and their only objective is to sell car after car, but Salesman Michael Meads went above and beyond my expectations delivering an incredible sales experience. Michael is the definition of a true professional with incredible communication skills working quickly and efficiently explaining in detail the entire purchase process while ensuring my satisfaction. Michael even coordinated with Alex in the service department to ensure cosmetic issues were resolved. Throughout my entire experience I felt I mattered not my money. Words can’t express my gratitude and satisfaction with my purchase. See for yourself and go see Michael Meads for your greatest purchase experience. We will be coming to your showroom for the years ahead. RM
Bredemann Chevrolet Leadership -
I want you to know how much I appreciate the excellent services provided by both the Sales and Service Departments on Thursday September 12th when I picked up my truck from the service department. The coordinated efforts of both Salesman Michael Meads and Service Advisor Alex Salinas attention to detail, great communication skills, and ready smile made the experience even better than I expected. Previous dealer experiences at other dealerships have always been a nightmare, but both Michael and Alex went above and beyond working with my schedule, coordinated services with vendors, scheduled a loaner vehicle, ensured my vehicle was correctly serviced and all facets were in proper operation prior to pick up. I will recommend your dealership to others in the future, and of course, I will return when my car needs maintenance. Your happy customer, RM.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Bredemann Chevrolet Leadership -
I want you to know how much I appreciate the excellent services provided by both the Sales and Service Departments on Thursday September 12th when I picked up my truck from the service department. The coordinated efforts of both Salesman Michael Meads and Service Advisor Alex Salinas attention to detail, great communication skills, and ready smile made the experience even better than I expected. Previous dealer experiences at other dealerships have always been a nightmare, but both Michael and Alex went above and beyond working with my schedule, coordinated services with vendors, scheduled a loaner vehicle, ensured my vehicle was correctly serviced and all facets were in proper operation prior to pick up. I will recommend your dealership to others in the future, and of course, I will return when my car needs maintenance. Your happy customer, RM.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jerry, did a great job selling us a new car and gave me a great deal for my car. Loved his enthusiasm and humor. He also introduced us to the service department and made first appointment for us.Weâre glad we came to this place
Recently bought a 2018 Certified Chevrolet Impala. Low miles and great price. Dave Lurie was great in showing all the cars features and making it a quick easy purchase. Craig Kuhns was equally as great in securing the best finance rate possible. Great buying experience, would go back for future vehicles.
I went into this dealership expecting to be treated like i have been at very other dealership I've ever been at. Turns out, I didn't have to be on guard here. Even though I went in by myself at first, being a woman, I was expecting the worst. This is, by far, the most pleasant dealership to purchase from or even visit, in my experience. I would highly recommend this place to anyone. They are respectful, nice, and make the buying process easy and fast.
This was the second SUV we have purchased from Bredemann, it has been decades since we have returned to a dealership, so going back to Bredemann is a milestone, considering this is the sixth Chevrolet SUV we have purchased overall. Both times a Bredemann we have worked with Kevin Grossman. Kevin is a professional, personable and an excellent resource. This time we bought a 2018 Equinox. Never felt any pressure the whole afternoon, enjoyed the experience. My wife and I were treated very well by all throughout the discussions and I strongly reccomend this family owned dealership.
Our car was nicely prepared for us and we drove it home that afternoon.
I felt that this GM dealership does not care for their customers and including myself, they had 4 days to do 2-2.5 days of work and could not finish working on my brand new $45K 2017 Camaro! Since I purchased my 2017 Camaro a mistake do that, they missed the GM notice about my 2017 convertible top glass defects and I brought it to their attention and they got it replaced but what the service manager did not know that this GM dealership when replacing the fabric top caused a loud click sound that nobody noticed after the car was tested. I took to a real professional GM dealership and they noticed it and adjusted it. So the way I have been treated because of the damage that Bredemann Chevy CAUSED when they were doing the WEO they committed to do for me, and nobody has reached out and say we caused the damage and how can we make it right, BUT NO SUCH EFFORT!
Just bought my first car last week from Bredemann Chevrolet - a 2009 Toyota Yaris. I met with David Lurie and he was an absolute joy! He was friendly, relatable, knowledgable and explained everything I needed to know about the car before finalizing the deal. The whole process was pretty quick and I was out on the road driving my Toyota the same day! Keep up the good work, David!
The service on my 2009 Camary Hybrid was performed within the estimated time and the car runs "as new" despite the mileage (above 130,000 miles). I've always serviced this car at this garage (from new)... through service consultant Richard, never had an issue with the quality of service, on time service completion nor costs.
Highly recommend the service (and the car)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We were welcomed as soon as we walked in. Richard was very helpful in helping me find the car I wanted. He was very patient with us and answered all the questions we had. The overall process was very easy and smooth. I will continue to go back to upkeep my car and purchase another in the future.
Bought my first new car in years yesterday...I'm so happy with my 2017 Chevy equinox I could cry. My entire experience at Bredemann. Chevrolet was tops from the. Minute I walked in , no pushy salesmen. ..just the sweetest English Gentleman who put me right at ease. My Husband has already stated we will be going back for his next new car.
The Perfect Team of Henry Oliveros, Dan Fitzsimmons and Tom Galloway worked their butts off to find us the Perfect Chevy Traverse at a Perfect Price. They weren't content to just sell us any vehicle in inventory. They went the extra mile to put together the absolute ideal solution. Henry is, without a doubt, the most knowledgeable sales rep I've ever dealt with when buying a car. He thoroughly addressed every question we asked and even answered some questions we didn't know I had. Dan painstakingly researched every Traverse on the market that met our requirements and then worked his magic to conjure the best deal imaginable based on all available incentives, rebates, options and discounts. We didn't need to haggle - the price was better than expected. Tom made it all stress free with the right financing option and we drove away that day happy Bredemann customers for life.
Go see Richard at Bredemann Chevrolet!! He actually made the experience easy and enjoyable! He made sure the process was quick with no surprises or hoops to jump through, after dealing with Richard I wouldn't buy a car from anyone else!! Thank you for going the extra mile and making sure I got exactly what I wanted with ease. Best car buying experience EVER.
We have bought 3 cars from Bredermann's in the past 3 years... every experience has been exceptional,.. friendly, knowledgeable and professional service. I highly recommend Cezary on the Chevy side and Paul on the Toyota Side
The Bredemann family has been selling cars since 1912, so the dedicated staff at Bredemann Chevrolet brings a century's worth of industry knowledge to your car-buying experience! Whether you're looking for Chevy sales, service, financing or more, trust our Chevy dealership in Park Ridge to treat you right.
"Celebrating 100 Years Serving our Community!"
what sets us apart
The Better Business Bureau gave us an A+ rating, so rest assured you're getting a high-quality customer experience!
1 Comments