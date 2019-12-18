service Rating

I felt that this GM dealership does not care for their customers and including myself, they had 4 days to do 2-2.5 days of work and could not finish working on my brand new $45K 2017 Camaro! Since I purchased my 2017 Camaro a mistake do that, they missed the GM notice about my 2017 convertible top glass defects and I brought it to their attention and they got it replaced but what the service manager did not know that this GM dealership when replacing the fabric top caused a loud click sound that nobody noticed after the car was tested. I took to a real professional GM dealership and they noticed it and adjusted it. So the way I have been treated because of the damage that Bredemann Chevy CAUSED when they were doing the WEO they committed to do for me, and nobody has reached out and say we caused the damage and how can we make it right, BUT NO SUCH EFFORT!