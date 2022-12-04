Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bredemann Toyota

Bredemann Toyota

Bredemann Toyota
Visit dealer’s website 
1301 W Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068
Call Dealer
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bredemann Toyota

4.8
Overall Rating
4.84 out of 5 stars(216)
Recommend: Yes (24) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Rav

by Agata Kijak on 04/12/2022

Cannot say enough good things about the dealership and Jerry Giec . If you have an issue they make things right! Thanks again! I love my new Toyota RAV4!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
216 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Rav

by Agata Kijak on 04/12/2022

Cannot say enough good things about the dealership and Jerry Giec . If you have an issue they make things right! Thanks again! I love my new Toyota RAV4!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new Rav 4

by mirek on 03/26/2022

We purchased a Rav 4 recently . Easiest and best deal we have ever made. Thanks Jerry Giec for all your help and thanks for the thorough orientation to the perks of the truck. Also thanks for being honest we appreciate this

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Rav 4 Purchase

by Cecylia on 01/03/2022

My experience was very good, my sales person Jerry Giec was great and no pressure to buy. After two months of waiting I got the car exactly the way I order it. Thank you Jerry and Team Bredemann

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

10 stars

by Eugene on 12/14/2021

Jerry Giec was our salesperson and he went above and beyond to answer every question with respect and courtesy. He was patient and knowledgeable about each vehicle we inquired about. I would highly recommend him!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A plus for JERRY

by Barbara on 12/09/2021

We waited couple months for our car finally it came in. Jerry didn’t excellent job communicating with us regarding status of shipment. I have nothing but good things to say about Jerry and this dealership will definitely come back for more cars in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

by Vohra on 12/03/2021

I recently purchased my first car RAV4 HYBRID from Bredemann Toyota. and Mr. Syed Hussain provided a smooth ,friendly, comfortable experimce from strategic to finish.He shared his honest thoughts on cars I was considering, and his expertise and knowledge led me to be very comfortable with my final decision. And I got car at a great price! I would definitely recommend in my friends and family buy from Mr. Syed Hussain and Bredemann Toyota .Thank you !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Deals by Bredemann Toyota - Used/New - Park Ridge

by skofly on 11/09/2021

Heads-up!! Great team here for all you vehicle buyers! Nothing but a smooth process and ease of purchase! Straight forward, no rip-offs!! Thank you Bredemann Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simple pleasant buying experience

by Christopher on 10/07/2021

Jerry Giec was amazing to work with again, 3rd new Toyota I’ve bought through him! Loving my new Tundra!!! Thanks so much!! Will be back for new tundra next year

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SErvice Advisor and supervisor not friendly

by Walleyekiller on 09/23/2021

Service advisor Andy Maravola was more interesting socializing with cashiers (I interrupted 3 times) than listening to the customer issues, vehicle driving in dust conditions and according to the toyota manual the oil need to be changed, but because is free he said is 10000 miles, but after the 2 free years of manintence is finish, they want to change the oil every 5000 miles because you have to pay the dealer, Supervisor Mike Cooper not too friendly and rude hang up the phone conversation, I guess will take my business somewhere else

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience at Bredemann Toyota

by North Suburban Car Buyer on 09/08/2021

It's a tight market for both new and used cars. But Bredemann had what I was looking for in stock. Moreover, they treated me with courtesy, fairness and respect. After I'd selected a used vehicle, my rep took the time to accompany me to my mechanic for an independent appraisal of its condition. The car passed with flying colors and I wound up purchasing it that afternoon. The real test, of course, will be how it holds up over the next five years. But in terms of the sales experience, I was quite pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant experience

by JohnKuczaj on 09/04/2021

We needed a new car, and since Bredemann Toyota is the only family-owned Toyota dealer in the area, we came here first and did not need to shop anywhere else. Arturo Garcia was amazing, explaining everything is detail, showing off every feature on the car and making the whole experience very pleasant. We're very happy with our 2021 Rav4! We'll probably need a 2nd car in a couple years, and I'll go back to Bredemann because they know how to treat their customers. I highly recommend Bredemann Toyota and stellar sales consultant Arturo Garcia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful

by Vicky on 08/23/2021

From the moment I walked into the dealership I felt good about my decision to use Bredemann. The sales man, Dave Lurie, was amazing and humorous. Kept me in the loop throughout the whole experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service.

by Irina R on 08/13/2021

I got a present from my husband - the new Toyota Venza 2021. I love this car and Bredemann Toyota performed an excellent job to make the whole process easy: from ordering the car to completing the documents. Bredemann Associates provided the highest level of professionalism in a polite manner and friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Adriana B on 06/06/2021

We were shopping for a new car (midsize SUV). After driving several other brands, we decided to take the new 2021 Toyota Venza for a test drive . Bredemann Toyota dealership was our second stop. We didn't get a good vibe from the first dealership. ( in Lincolnwood. No one was in a hurry to help us and the sales person told us, that there is a shortage of cars right now, so every car sells for the sticker price???). When we walked in Bredemann dealership, it felt like we came to the right place. Everyone we encountered asked us, if we needed help with anything. The sales people looked and acted professional. You could tell it's a family ran bussines. Syed was our sales person . We took the new Venza for a drive, really not knowing what to expect from a hybrid car. (We never owned a hybrid) We absolutely fell in love. This car is perfect combination of comfort, excellent safety features, amazing gas millage (40mpg!) and it's fun to drive. Since we wanted to trade in our Mazda CX5, Syed suggested to us to go to Carmax to get an appraisal. That way we will have a better idea, what is our old car worth. We came back with our appraisal ready to purchase our new car. Syed was helpful, patient and willing to "meet us" in a middle. We traded our old car for the price from Carmax and we drove our new car home that very day. I have no regrets and I would recommend Bredemann Toyota to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dave is great!

by Steph Sanchez on 05/22/2021

I bought a car from Dave Lurie. He was so helpful and friendly. He’s a great guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

car buying

by Louis Daviddtoy on 04/24/2021

Another fabulous experience , everyone made buying a car easy no pressure . Also with the Finance officer another 5 star service .Every one in parts dept. is outstanding thank you all so much love the vehicle .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks, Dave!

by ab on 04/19/2021

Dave Lurie was a great sales rep. We got a good deal at a fair price. He was very knowledgeable and kind and always had our best interest in mind. He was a pleasure to work with! We'd absolutely do business with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best place to buy a car!

by Anonymous customer on 04/09/2021

If you are ever in a need of a car, Bredemann Toyota is the place to go. Fast, professional and knowledgable salesmen will make you feel like you are part of the family. Mr. Syed Hussain is the person to see. Thank you Bredemann Toyota for my new car. I will definitely be back if I need another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

TommyB

by TommyB on 04/08/2021

Recently purchased a vehicle from Bredemann Toyota in Park Ridge. The staff at Bredemann’s went above and beyond assisting us. Artie, Ralph and Tran’s combined efforts are very much appreciated. Our sales consultant was Dave Lurie. Dave was professional, knowledgeable and always accessible. He didn’t just sell us a car. He really put us at ease and took the time to get know us. We are very happy with our vehicle. It all started with Dave Lurie. In my opinion, Dave is a valuable asset to Bredemann Toyota and I will definitely refer friends and family to Dave and Bredemann Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for DAVE LURIE at Bredemann in Park Ridge! Tell him Dorann sent you!

by Dorann on 03/31/2021

I went to other dealers and got the run around with inexperienced, unfriendly sales people and it was stressing me out. Then I was referred to Dave Lurie at Bredemann Toyota in Park Ridge and called him. He is the NICEST, most knowledgeable car guy and treated me like I was his sister!! He took the time to get to know me and what I wanted and he gave me great advice. He also was enthusiastic, patient, answered all my questions, and took the time to introduce me to all the models he thought would be a good fit for me. I really got an unbeatable deal and when I left the store, I felt bad that I wouldn’t see him again ......UNTIL I buy my next Toyota !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a Slightly Used Aviator from Bredemann

by Purchase of my 2020 Aviator on 01/12/2021

Had a wonderful experience buying my 2020 Lincoln Aviator from this dealership. Kudos to the wonderful customer service I received from Leslie Weiss. She made buying my SUV a pleasant experience. She was never pushy while I contemplated whether I wanted to purchase this vehicle. She worked with both the sales manager and myself in obtaining a price that both parties were happy with. Leslie made sure that all paperwork was processed quickly so that I did not need to spend much time sitting around waiting for Finance to complete the transaction. Leslie made sure I left the dealership satisfied with my experience which I can honestly say was delightful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
45 cars in stock
1 new33 used11 certified pre-owned
Toyota Avalon
Toyota Avalon
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The Bredemann Family of Dealerships has been serving Chicagoland for 100 years - come find out why! We have been a Toyota dealer since 1976 and pride ourselves on great service and a constant focus on customer satisfaction.

We are conveniently located minutes from both I-294 and I-94. We are A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau based on our dedication to satisfying our customers. We have a HUGE inventory of New and Used Vehicles to choose from and we offer extended weekday service hours, convenient Saturday service hours and complimentary service loaners for your convenience!

what sets us apart
We have an A-plus rating from the Illinois Better Business Bureau, which means you can be sure you're getting a high-quality customer experience.
6-Year Consecutive DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award Winner
6-Year Consecutive Edmunds 5-Star Dealer Award Recipeient
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Polish
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for