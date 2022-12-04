Customer Reviews of Bredemann Toyota
New Rav
by 04/12/2022on
Cannot say enough good things about the dealership and Jerry Giec . If you have an issue they make things right! Thanks again! I love my new Toyota RAV4!
new Rav 4
by 03/26/2022on
We purchased a Rav 4 recently . Easiest and best deal we have ever made. Thanks Jerry Giec for all your help and thanks for the thorough orientation to the perks of the truck. Also thanks for being honest we appreciate this
New Rav 4 Purchase
by 01/03/2022on
My experience was very good, my sales person Jerry Giec was great and no pressure to buy. After two months of waiting I got the car exactly the way I order it. Thank you Jerry and Team Bredemann
10 stars
by 12/14/2021on
Jerry Giec was our salesperson and he went above and beyond to answer every question with respect and courtesy. He was patient and knowledgeable about each vehicle we inquired about. I would highly recommend him!!
A plus for JERRY
by 12/09/2021on
We waited couple months for our car finally it came in. Jerry didn’t excellent job communicating with us regarding status of shipment. I have nothing but good things to say about Jerry and this dealership will definitely come back for more cars in the future
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
by 12/03/2021on
I recently purchased my first car RAV4 HYBRID from Bredemann Toyota. and Mr. Syed Hussain provided a smooth ,friendly, comfortable experimce from strategic to finish.He shared his honest thoughts on cars I was considering, and his expertise and knowledge led me to be very comfortable with my final decision. And I got car at a great price! I would definitely recommend in my friends and family buy from Mr. Syed Hussain and Bredemann Toyota .Thank you !
Great Deals by Bredemann Toyota - Used/New - Park Ridge
by 11/09/2021on
Heads-up!! Great team here for all you vehicle buyers! Nothing but a smooth process and ease of purchase! Straight forward, no rip-offs!! Thank you Bredemann Toyota!
Simple pleasant buying experience
by 10/07/2021on
Jerry Giec was amazing to work with again, 3rd new Toyota I’ve bought through him! Loving my new Tundra!!! Thanks so much!! Will be back for new tundra next year
SErvice Advisor and supervisor not friendly
by 09/23/2021on
Service advisor Andy Maravola was more interesting socializing with cashiers (I interrupted 3 times) than listening to the customer issues, vehicle driving in dust conditions and according to the toyota manual the oil need to be changed, but because is free he said is 10000 miles, but after the 2 free years of manintence is finish, they want to change the oil every 5000 miles because you have to pay the dealer, Supervisor Mike Cooper not too friendly and rude hang up the phone conversation, I guess will take my business somewhere else
Good Experience at Bredemann Toyota
by 09/08/2021on
It's a tight market for both new and used cars. But Bredemann had what I was looking for in stock. Moreover, they treated me with courtesy, fairness and respect. After I'd selected a used vehicle, my rep took the time to accompany me to my mechanic for an independent appraisal of its condition. The car passed with flying colors and I wound up purchasing it that afternoon. The real test, of course, will be how it holds up over the next five years. But in terms of the sales experience, I was quite pleased.
Pleasant experience
by 09/04/2021on
We needed a new car, and since Bredemann Toyota is the only family-owned Toyota dealer in the area, we came here first and did not need to shop anywhere else. Arturo Garcia was amazing, explaining everything is detail, showing off every feature on the car and making the whole experience very pleasant. We're very happy with our 2021 Rav4! We'll probably need a 2nd car in a couple years, and I'll go back to Bredemann because they know how to treat their customers. I highly recommend Bredemann Toyota and stellar sales consultant Arturo Garcia!
Wonderful
by 08/23/2021on
From the moment I walked into the dealership I felt good about my decision to use Bredemann. The sales man, Dave Lurie, was amazing and humorous. Kept me in the loop throughout the whole experience!
Excellent Service.
by 08/13/2021on
I got a present from my husband - the new Toyota Venza 2021. I love this car and Bredemann Toyota performed an excellent job to make the whole process easy: from ordering the car to completing the documents. Bredemann Associates provided the highest level of professionalism in a polite manner and friendly atmosphere.
Great experience!
by 06/06/2021on
We were shopping for a new car (midsize SUV). After driving several other brands, we decided to take the new 2021 Toyota Venza for a test drive . Bredemann Toyota dealership was our second stop. We didn't get a good vibe from the first dealership. ( in Lincolnwood. No one was in a hurry to help us and the sales person told us, that there is a shortage of cars right now, so every car sells for the sticker price???). When we walked in Bredemann dealership, it felt like we came to the right place. Everyone we encountered asked us, if we needed help with anything. The sales people looked and acted professional. You could tell it's a family ran bussines. Syed was our sales person . We took the new Venza for a drive, really not knowing what to expect from a hybrid car. (We never owned a hybrid) We absolutely fell in love. This car is perfect combination of comfort, excellent safety features, amazing gas millage (40mpg!) and it's fun to drive. Since we wanted to trade in our Mazda CX5, Syed suggested to us to go to Carmax to get an appraisal. That way we will have a better idea, what is our old car worth. We came back with our appraisal ready to purchase our new car. Syed was helpful, patient and willing to "meet us" in a middle. We traded our old car for the price from Carmax and we drove our new car home that very day. I have no regrets and I would recommend Bredemann Toyota to my friends.
Dave is great!
by 05/22/2021on
I bought a car from Dave Lurie. He was so helpful and friendly. He’s a great guy!
car buying
by 04/24/2021on
Another fabulous experience , everyone made buying a car easy no pressure . Also with the Finance officer another 5 star service .Every one in parts dept. is outstanding thank you all so much love the vehicle .
Thanks, Dave!
by 04/19/2021on
Dave Lurie was a great sales rep. We got a good deal at a fair price. He was very knowledgeable and kind and always had our best interest in mind. He was a pleasure to work with! We'd absolutely do business with him again.
The best place to buy a car!
by 04/09/2021on
If you are ever in a need of a car, Bredemann Toyota is the place to go. Fast, professional and knowledgable salesmen will make you feel like you are part of the family. Mr. Syed Hussain is the person to see. Thank you Bredemann Toyota for my new car. I will definitely be back if I need another car.
TommyB
by 04/08/2021on
Recently purchased a vehicle from Bredemann Toyota in Park Ridge. The staff at Bredemann’s went above and beyond assisting us. Artie, Ralph and Tran’s combined efforts are very much appreciated. Our sales consultant was Dave Lurie. Dave was professional, knowledgeable and always accessible. He didn’t just sell us a car. He really put us at ease and took the time to get know us. We are very happy with our vehicle. It all started with Dave Lurie. In my opinion, Dave is a valuable asset to Bredemann Toyota and I will definitely refer friends and family to Dave and Bredemann Toyota.
Ask for DAVE LURIE at Bredemann in Park Ridge! Tell him Dorann sent you!
by 03/31/2021on
I went to other dealers and got the run around with inexperienced, unfriendly sales people and it was stressing me out. Then I was referred to Dave Lurie at Bredemann Toyota in Park Ridge and called him. He is the NICEST, most knowledgeable car guy and treated me like I was his sister!! He took the time to get to know me and what I wanted and he gave me great advice. He also was enthusiastic, patient, answered all my questions, and took the time to introduce me to all the models he thought would be a good fit for me. I really got an unbeatable deal and when I left the store, I felt bad that I wouldn’t see him again ......UNTIL I buy my next Toyota !!!!
Purchased a Slightly Used Aviator from Bredemann
by 01/12/2021on
Had a wonderful experience buying my 2020 Lincoln Aviator from this dealership. Kudos to the wonderful customer service I received from Leslie Weiss. She made buying my SUV a pleasant experience. She was never pushy while I contemplated whether I wanted to purchase this vehicle. She worked with both the sales manager and myself in obtaining a price that both parties were happy with. Leslie made sure that all paperwork was processed quickly so that I did not need to spend much time sitting around waiting for Finance to complete the transaction. Leslie made sure I left the dealership satisfied with my experience which I can honestly say was delightful.
