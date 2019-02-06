Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Palatine

Enterprise Car Sales Palatine

Visit dealer’s website 
2234 N Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
Call Dealer
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Palatine

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent car buying experience

by mgeib123 on 06/02/2019

Great experience! Absolutely the best prices offered for the quality and mileage for their cars. Joe was knowledgeable and understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Vehicle, Great Price, Great Sales People

by CCUBE1227 on 09/11/2018

We purchases a used Certified vehicle, and our sales person worked with us for over 3 months to find just the right vehicle for just the right price. Spectacular Sales Team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truck Purchase

by DaveS100 on 07/24/2018

I worked with Kene (the salesman) and Mahesh (the manager) and it was a great experience. Both men were nothing but helpful and patient. They both went out of their way to make this a pleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car purchase ever!

by oarsman on 05/18/2018

This was my first purchase from a dealer in my life. Having previously worked at a dealership when I was younger, I never expected to buy a car from a dealer. I was convinced by my partner to check out enterprise car sales and I am so glad I did. It was the best vehicle purchase experience I have ever had. There was no pressure and I was in and out with a meticulously maintained used car in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by GoTribe on 02/05/2018

Everything be here treats you like family. We had interactions with almost everyone in the office and they were absolutely fantastic. Special thanks to Joe for taking care us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great group of guys to work with

by Aivars1957 on 11/30/2016

We recently purchased a 2016 Jeep Patriot from the Palatine location. We were greeted by Greg the manager and he introduced us to Joseph Kurtyka who was going to be our sales consultant. We were interested in a specific Patriot which was at another location but they arranged to have it transferred to Palatine at no charge. Greg brought us to the vehicle and we did the once over before a test ride. Greg was very pleasant and professional to work with, he was able to answer and address every question we had. After the test drive we went to his office to talk Ã¢ÂÂturkeyÃ¢ÂÂ. Greg explained how the Enterprise pricing system worked (no haggle pricing) and what it takes for a car to be on the Enterprise lot for sale. I had done my homework regarding price and the price was more than competitive. We then turned to my 2001 Saab 93 SE that I wanted to trade in. They advertised that they would match the Kelly Bluebook and I thought to myself rightÃ¢ÂÂ¦..I had researched the SaabÃ¢ÂÂs value prior to coming in and expected to have to enter into heavy negotiations. As it turned out our numbers matched which from prior experience was a big surprise! Next came the financing which too can be root cannel waiting to happen. We were introduced to Gabe Guzzo who took over and gathered some information and let us take a break while the options came in. After a short while he called us in and presented to financing options along with several warranty options. Gabe was very professional and not pushy, he listened to our wants and needs and matched a very affordable program that we could live with. Our total experience was like none beforeÃ¢ÂÂ¦everyone was professional and genuinely cordial. I had purchased a car from a rental company before and I can say it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the same. I hope Enterprise becomes the new standard where you donÃ¢ÂÂt feel like someone is trying to take advantage of you and suck money out of your pocket. These guys were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great customer service

by teamchaplin on 07/18/2016

The service was great. Joe really listened to what I needed and tried his best to ensure that all my needs were met. I didn't leave with my new car, but the experience was great to the point that I really would consider buying used again in the future. The staff was friendly, professional and courteous. This atmosphere was very family oriented, personally we didn't feel pressured to buy. They wanted to ensure that we got the best value for our money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome service

by Harleydbabe2 on 04/19/2016

I had the most easiest, friendly, open, overall really great customer service from this location. My old car was on its last legs, and while I didn't want to get a new car they had several options, and understood what I needed. I would refer others to this place

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
37 cars in stock
0 new37 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for