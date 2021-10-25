Chevrolet of Palatine
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Palatine
worst purchase experience of my life!
by 10/25/2021on
NIGHTMARE!!!!! purchased a vehicle mid August 2021, to date 10/25/21 my trade in has not been paid off effecting my credit. No response from Dealerships GM Chad then now John David, No response from Kevin the salesperson, I have text him and is workers with no response over 20 times but they are responding to others on the same line I'm asking for a response. Less than a month of owing vehicle it needed brakes. They wouldn't have known because they haven't responded. It took over 1 month for plates. DMV advised they filled the wrong paperwork out. This place has caused me so much stress i cant believe how they sleep at night. Not a professional place at all. No response till this day from any rep in this company. I have reached out today to see all legal rights in this open matter. Not sure where all those good reviews came from all you have to do is call the dealership any day to see the customer service is terrible!
Couldn't Feel Better About my Experience!
by 09/30/2021on
I have traded & purchased multiple cars with Chevrolet dealers at various locations but have not had an experience that exceeded my expectations until I worked with this organization. Outstanding on the sales and service side. When I was researching a new vehicle at their location there was no pressure but assistance when I requested it. Mr. Mark Howard responded to all my questions and concerns and even taught me some things I was not aware of with respect to the new car technology features. Incredible features! Incredible experience!
Bait and Switch
by 06/10/2021on
So since they removed my post let's try this again they had a car marked as a special a 2017 GMC Denali for 43,990 which is still marked as that price still to this day and hour on there website, so I went to purchase it they ran credit and came back with crazy numbers. So once I reviewed the numbers I saw they are charging me 48,990 for the truck I called them out on it. They then proceeded to tell me that it was a mistake and they took over a failed dealership in March and will not honor there website pricing. Well this is June so your house should be in order at this point. So they refused to honor there internet sales price on there website. Leaders Chevrolet / Palatine Chevy is the same old dealerships bait and switch.Also they will run your credit multiple times and drop your score beware of this place and deceptive dealership behavior. Chevrolet pull your business from this place they leave you with a bad name.
Worth the drive
by 09/20/2018on
I have to say how impressed I was with my experience with Grossinger Chevrolet Palatine. From Sandra, whom I spoke with twice in the internet department, to the friendly greeting at the door from Luke, my sales consultant upon my arrival from Madison, Wisconsin. Florin, the sales manager did an awesome job!! Chris in finance explained everything very well and answered all of my questions. I must admit, I was a bit leery doing business after reading some reviews but since this dealership has been under new management, the staff followed through as promised.