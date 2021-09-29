2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Here's my story: I'm a sophomore at Elmhurst College, and I'm contracted in the Army ROTC program at Wheaton College. I live at home with my parents in Palatine. I worked this summer so I could save for a used car (I needed the car so I could commute to school in Elmhurst, ROTC in Wheaton, and get to my job). In August, I found a car ('95 Toyota Camry) on Craigslist that fit my budget, the description seemed reasonable, the picture looked good, and it was being sold by a local dealership: Arlington Acura. So on August 14th, I went to Arlington Acura with my family to check it out The Camry was old, but it looked like it was well taken care of. It only had one owner, and a clean Carfax history report. The car had 157,000 miles on it, but my family has purchased Toyotas for years and routinely gotten 200,000 miles out of each. We also made sure to ask about oil leakage and whether or not it had passed its safety tests and other inspections and if it was roadworthy or not. We were assured multiple times that the car was not leaking oil and had passed all tests/inspections and was completely roadworthy. With both the title and plates, the car cost $2500. This was well within my budget, so I went ahead and bought it. Just about 2 weeks later (8/27). I walk out to the parking lot where my car is parked and it wouldn't start! I had it towed to our local mechanic (Stephen's Automotive), who specializes in Toyotas (we've been taking our cars there for fifteen years). On Tuesday (8/31) I received this report: (1) The battery was completely dead and one of the terminals needed to be replaced. We thought the battery looked old when we bought it, but the salesman informed us that it was still good. (2) "Valve cover gaskets leaking very heavily and in need of replacement." (3) "More oil leaks are present but need further diagnostic time after the valve cover gaskets have been replaced." (4) "Front sway bar bushing hold down is broken and the bushing is missing. This has caused it to tear the steering rack boot." (5) "Drivers side CV boot is torn allowing grease to leak out and road grime to penetrate the axle." (Fixing this would require a complete replacement of the whole axle as soon as possible because it could break while I'm driving on the road!) (6) "Rear sway bar bushings are loose." (7) "Timing belt appears old and dry, showing signs of cracking." (8) " Cam and crank seals are leaking as well. Should be replaced." (9) "Transmission fluid is very dark and in need of flushing." According to our mechanic, this list only reflects the most pressing issues. Now I admit, I expected something to be wrong with a '95 car, but not all of this. Especially after only 2 weeks of owning it. There is no way that I should have left Arlington Acura without them telling me about all of these issues, especially when both my parents and I asked questions. Consequently, I believe I was given both misleading and false information by Arlington Acura when I purchased my car. The mechanics also pointed out that Arlington Acura had clearly cleaned up the engine and other various "trouble spots" so that it wouldn't look as troublesome on the lot. After hearing my story, the lady typing up our report suggested we go back and bang on a desk until we get our money back, as well as reimbursement for the tow and the new battery. So that Saturday (9/4), my dad and I went to the dealership. We found the salesman who sold us the car and explained what we had discovered, and our frustration with the situation: he had made certain assertions about the car, and we had trusted him and bought the car. We showed him the report from our mechanic, and he grabbed his manager Robert right away. The manager's first response was, "Hey, you bought it 'as is' off the lot, so we can't give you your money back." But when we told him that we had just bought the Camry a few weeks before, Robert changed his tune, saying that the only thing he c Read more