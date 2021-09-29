Arlington Acura in Palatine
Customer Reviews of Arlington Acura in Palatine
The Internet Used Car Price is False
by 09/29/2021on
Current used car purchasing reality with Arlington Acura: 1. The price on the internet is not the real price. 2. The quote you receive when you inquire about the car on the internet is not the real price. 3. When you respond to your quote via email and request what mandatory fees will be part of the deal, you will not get the courtesy of a response. And yes, I called the Internet sales number requesting the same info and I never received a call back. 4. When you go to the dealership (because they seemingly won't respond to your email or voice message if you want to know the real price before you get to the dealership - and they really have the car you want) you will learn they will add minimally $1700 to the used car price on the internet by adding "services" to the car that come with approximately a 500% profit margin - "etching" and "appearance protection". That then becomes the actual price. 5. On the sales floor, the great and wondrous Wizard of Oz (sales manager) sits behind his curtain (counter) and dispatches his salesman back and forth to basically tell you about how hot the car market is now and how non-negotiable the prices of these additional high margin "services" are. I cannot tell you if those additional "service amounts" are truly non-negotiable or not and I do not know what shenanigans may occur in the Finance (closing) office after they purposefully try to exhaust you on the sales floor. I left after my salesmen's second return trip from the Wizard because I could not tolerate the earlier lack of ethics in advertising combined with the subsequent and unnecessary drama in the sales process. I am not naïve, I have purchased many used cars, but this process has become even more unnecessarily dirty recently. About two weeks later the car I wanted was on Carmax with a few less miles. Their process was much more transparent and I so I purchased my used MDX from them. Maybe I paid a little more. But I somehow doubt it. And frankly, I don't care. I simply felt more respected throughout their sales process. I knew the price from the outset. Arlington Acura's Internet Sales Team, Mr. Useini in Used Car Sales, and the entirety of the Arlington Acura senior management team needs to rethink how they want to earn their customers' respect and then their long term business. Yes, Arlington Acura can get away with the current yellow brick road psychodrama for now - as they and many others have done in the past. But people will remember the disrespect they were shown and over time they will find alternatives that suck less. Like I did. I understand today's marketplace. It is a seller's market. Prices are high because inventory is low and demand is steady. But that does not excuse a lack of ethics in business practices. Treat your customers with respect. Advertise the real price. Failing that, provide the mandatory fees in the text of the ad. Failing that, at least provide the mandatory service fees in the internet quote you provide. And lastly, failing that, at least respond to an email that asks for those fees. Don't make someone drive 30 minutes to your dealership to learn about these fee
I Will Never Buy A Car From Arlington Acura
by 10/26/2016on
Arlington Acura collects email information and never stops sending ads even in you click "unsubscribe" or call them or even if you call chase rohrman and he tells you he will take your name off the email list they won't, they won't, he won't. Don't trust people who lie to you.
Wonderful Sales Experience & Great Price & Great Vehicle
by 10/01/2015on
I am so happy with my 2016 RDX. It handles like a dream & it's beautiful. The sales staff at Arlington Acura really worked with me on price and were helpful as I was trying to figure out which car would best suit my needs. Albert the sales manager is an honest and trustworthy man. For real! I have recommend this dealership to my children and friends. The product is great and the sales team are exceptional. Mike, a salesman, spent a lot of time going over all the things I needed to know about the car. I will be driving a lot on country roads in snowy territory this winter, and now I don't have to dread it..I'm looking forward to whatever Mother Nature throws my way...Arlington Acura helped me so much with this car. They are wonderful people to deal with!
No Hassle, Had the best deal!
by 09/19/2015on
We received a call from Mike from sales who beat the competitiors price over the phone in 15 min for a new RDX. We went in and the service was exceptional. The whole team including Alber the manager and Stefan in Finance were great!
No integrity
by 05/13/2015on
I thought I was in an upstanding dealership and not a shifty car-lot on a big city street corner. This dealership sold us a car with a broken air compressor. This is a $700-$800 repair, as compensation we were offered a warranty for $1800 dollars that would cover the repair. Whoa is me, for not checking to make sure the air conditioner worked before driving away. I was naive enough to believe it when I was told that they only keep the good trade-ins. Buyer beware when shopping here, apparently they don't check over their cars or stand behind their salesmen.
Sales experience
by 11/20/2014on
We had pleasant experience getting email quote and finalizing deal over the phone. No hassle!!! Getting paper work done was painless. Stuart Craig, Sales was excellent to work with, very professional
Great service and car price
by 07/25/2013on
Just bought 2014 rdx. Sales persons Malik & Richard, and general manager Marin were very helpful and professional. Good price too. Very satisfied. Bought here after looking around.
Leasing experience @ Arlington Acura in Palatine
by 11/15/2011on
Last Saturday I leased 2012 Acura TL base at Arlington Acura. I am very satisfied with my experience because I was able to have good pre-approved deal over email before dealer appraised my '09 Honda Accord I was switching from. I was working with Eddie Cano and his manager John. They consumed my 2 remaining payments on Accord and I got a car what I was looking for the money much below any other Illinois dealerships were offering (I was working with all of them in parallel). Maybe I was just lucky to be at right time at right place but at the end I am truly happy with what I've got!
Bad buying experience
by 04/30/2011on
Bought a 2011 MDX Base model from this dealer on Saturday morning, was about to enjoy the ride, however discovered a problem that the new SUV would jerk when decelerating from 35~40MPH to around 15MPH without breaking. It happened 100% when I did that and was getting worse and worse. How could this happen on a brand new MDX? Brought back to dealer Monday morning and both a salesman and a service guy drove the vehicle and replicated the problem, however they pushed me away by saying it is not a problem, it usually takes time for the new transmission to work well on the SUV and asked me to come back after 1000 miles if it still occurs. I worried whether it is a lemon car and after went back home I called American Honda, was told there is no recall or known issue like this and suggested me to have another Acura dealer check on it. I brought it a different dealer and was told they haven't seen such thing on a brand new MDX. Brought back to this dealer Tuesday morning, finally a difference service person was convinced this is a problem on my car and they will take a look at it. Got a call on Wednesday that they figured out a secondary valve on the transmission is faulty and they placed an order on that part. Picked up the car on Thursday. After staying in the shop for 3 days in the very first week, the problem finally got fixed. I don't have to wait for 1000 miles then come back. I was pretty mad about that Monday when they treated me like nuts and pushed me away for an obvious problem.
This must be the perfect example, where profits are #1 over customers
by 09/24/2010on
Here's my story: I'm a sophomore at Elmhurst College, and I'm contracted in the Army ROTC program at Wheaton College. I live at home with my parents in Palatine. I worked this summer so I could save for a used car (I needed the car so I could commute to school in Elmhurst, ROTC in Wheaton, and get to my job). In August, I found a car ('95 Toyota Camry) on Craigslist that fit my budget, the description seemed reasonable, the picture looked good, and it was being sold by a local dealership: Arlington Acura. So on August 14th, I went to Arlington Acura with my family to check it out The Camry was old, but it looked like it was well taken care of. It only had one owner, and a clean Carfax history report. The car had 157,000 miles on it, but my family has purchased Toyotas for years and routinely gotten 200,000 miles out of each. We also made sure to ask about oil leakage and whether or not it had passed its safety tests and other inspections and if it was roadworthy or not. We were assured multiple times that the car was not leaking oil and had passed all tests/inspections and was completely roadworthy. With both the title and plates, the car cost $2500. This was well within my budget, so I went ahead and bought it. Just about 2 weeks later (8/27). I walk out to the parking lot where my car is parked and it wouldn't start! I had it towed to our local mechanic (Stephen's Automotive), who specializes in Toyotas (we've been taking our cars there for fifteen years). On Tuesday (8/31) I received this report: (1) The battery was completely dead and one of the terminals needed to be replaced. We thought the battery looked old when we bought it, but the salesman informed us that it was still good. (2) "Valve cover gaskets leaking very heavily and in need of replacement." (3) "More oil leaks are present but need further diagnostic time after the valve cover gaskets have been replaced." (4) "Front sway bar bushing hold down is broken and the bushing is missing. This has caused it to tear the steering rack boot." (5) "Drivers side CV boot is torn allowing grease to leak out and road grime to penetrate the axle." (Fixing this would require a complete replacement of the whole axle as soon as possible because it could break while I'm driving on the road!) (6) "Rear sway bar bushings are loose." (7) "Timing belt appears old and dry, showing signs of cracking." (8) " Cam and crank seals are leaking as well. Should be replaced." (9) "Transmission fluid is very dark and in need of flushing." According to our mechanic, this list only reflects the most pressing issues. Now I admit, I expected something to be wrong with a '95 car, but not all of this. Especially after only 2 weeks of owning it. There is no way that I should have left Arlington Acura without them telling me about all of these issues, especially when both my parents and I asked questions. Consequently, I believe I was given both misleading and false information by Arlington Acura when I purchased my car. The mechanics also pointed out that Arlington Acura had clearly cleaned up the engine and other various "trouble spots" so that it wouldn't look as troublesome on the lot. After hearing my story, the lady typing up our report suggested we go back and bang on a desk until we get our money back, as well as reimbursement for the tow and the new battery. So that Saturday (9/4), my dad and I went to the dealership. We found the salesman who sold us the car and explained what we had discovered, and our frustration with the situation: he had made certain assertions about the car, and we had trusted him and bought the car. We showed him the report from our mechanic, and he grabbed his manager Robert right away. The manager's first response was, "Hey, you bought it 'as is' off the lot, so we can't give you your money back." But when we told him that we had just bought the Camry a few weeks before, Robert changed his tune, saying that the only thing he c
best car buying experience ever.
by 01/15/2009on
this was my second purchase from Arlington acura and it was truly a pleasure to do business with these folks again. my salesman Curt was an absolute gentleman and really helped us in every way. we shopped one other store before going to Arlington acura and were planning on visiting two more, but Curt and the folks at Arlington Acura gave us such a great deal that we bought our Acura MDX on the spot. we will certainly keep them in mind for all our car purchases. sadie
I'd Rather Walk than Buy another Car from these People
by 07/02/2008on
I won't bore you with all the gory details, but I bought what was supposedly a "certified" pre-owned car from these people. I had problems with it from day one and, after many acrimonious calls that went nowhere, finally got Acura HQ involved. They covered the cost of the repairs. I ended up selling the car a couple of months later. I would buy another Acura -- but never from Arlington Acura (or from any Bob Rohrman dealership for that matter).
Service at Arlington Acura is THE BEST!
by 05/21/2008on
I have owned 2 different Acuras, both serviced at Arlington Acura over the last 4 years. I am consistently treated with courtesy, professionalism, and honesty. They do not oversell, nor offer unnecessary services. Devon ranks among the highest quality service professional I have encountered, in any service industry. I love getting back a clean, polished car after any service, including an oil change. Regardless of where you buy your Acura, have it serviced at Arlington Acura!
Disappointing buying experience
by 05/17/2008on
I purchased a new car recently at this dealership and was disappointed with their sales tactics. The salesman, an assistant manager, was personable and friendly. He wasn't the problem. He went out of his way to pick me up from the train station. He provided a very nice, long test drive and I was able to test the car on the highway. He seemed to know a lot about the car. When we sat down to discuss the "deal," he played the game of going back and forth to his manager to "approve" the deal. I expected it and it wasn't a big deal. I didn't get as much of a discount as I was expecting, but I am not complaining about the price. The salesman also wasn't pushy about putting accessories on the car, which I really appreciated. The problem started after the handshake, when I was ushered into the "finance manager's" office. At this dealership, unfortunately, this is where the hard selling occurs. Before we even got to the financing, he began to aggressively push the "rust proofing" and "fabric coating" garbage. They had this "premium package" they were peddling that was just ridiculous. This guy would not take no for an answer. Then he started on trying to sell me the extended warranty. Again, I had to tell him no several times before he stopped pushing. I even had to clearly explain why I didn't want the extended warranty, and he argued with me. When we finally got to the financing, he quoted me a rate. I asked him to obtain more quotes so I could compare interest rates. He refused, insisting on using Honda Financial Services. Only when I began to grow impatient did he offer to bring the rate down. He never did obtain the other quotes, claiming that he knew exactly how much other banks would charge. Perhaps it is not the finance manager's fault that he acts this way. After all, he does need to feed his family. I would certainly blame the dealer's ownership more than I would him personally. I feel bad that the finance manager's livelihood depends on commissions from fabric coating sales. How about rewarding good customer service instead? How about thinking of the long term rather than squeezing every possible dollar out of the consumer? It is hard to understand why a dealership like this would risk damaging its reputation by doing this type of selling. It will be difficult for me to refer people to this dealership, at least without some serious advance warnings.
[violative content deleted]!
by 05/12/2008on
These people are [violative content deleted]! They will tell you a certain price on the phone, confirm their "out the door"price and make you drive one hour to their dealership only to find out that they lied to you about the price. They try and add on extra fees that they did not tell you about and they are UNPROFESSIONAL and SACRASTIC with you when you try to discuss it with them. DO NOT USE THIS DEALERSHIP. Even if you are spending a few hundred more somewhere else, it is worth it. You will avoid dealing with [violative content deleted].