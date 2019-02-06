5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently purchased a 2016 Jeep Patriot from the Palatine location. We were greeted by Greg the manager and he introduced us to Joseph Kurtyka who was going to be our sales consultant. We were interested in a specific Patriot which was at another location but they arranged to have it transferred to Palatine at no charge. Greg brought us to the vehicle and we did the once over before a test ride. Greg was very pleasant and professional to work with, he was able to answer and address every question we had. After the test drive we went to his office to talk Ã¢ÂÂturkeyÃ¢ÂÂ. Greg explained how the Enterprise pricing system worked (no haggle pricing) and what it takes for a car to be on the Enterprise lot for sale. I had done my homework regarding price and the price was more than competitive. We then turned to my 2001 Saab 93 SE that I wanted to trade in. They advertised that they would match the Kelly Bluebook and I thought to myself rightÃ¢ÂÂ¦..I had researched the SaabÃ¢ÂÂs value prior to coming in and expected to have to enter into heavy negotiations. As it turned out our numbers matched which from prior experience was a big surprise! Next came the financing which too can be root cannel waiting to happen. We were introduced to Gabe Guzzo who took over and gathered some information and let us take a break while the options came in. After a short while he called us in and presented to financing options along with several warranty options. Gabe was very professional and not pushy, he listened to our wants and needs and matched a very affordable program that we could live with. Our total experience was like none beforeÃ¢ÂÂ¦everyone was professional and genuinely cordial. I had purchased a car from a rental company before and I can say it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the same. I hope Enterprise becomes the new standard where you donÃ¢ÂÂt feel like someone is trying to take advantage of you and suck money out of your pocket. These guys were great! Read more