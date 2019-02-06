Enterprise Car Sales Palatine
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Palatine
Excellent car buying experience
by 06/02/2019on
Great experience! Absolutely the best prices offered for the quality and mileage for their cars. Joe was knowledgeable and understanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Vehicle, Great Price, Great Sales People
by 09/11/2018on
We purchases a used Certified vehicle, and our sales person worked with us for over 3 months to find just the right vehicle for just the right price. Spectacular Sales Team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Truck Purchase
by 07/24/2018on
I worked with Kene (the salesman) and Mahesh (the manager) and it was a great experience. Both men were nothing but helpful and patient. They both went out of their way to make this a pleasant experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best car purchase ever!
by 05/18/2018on
This was my first purchase from a dealer in my life. Having previously worked at a dealership when I was younger, I never expected to buy a car from a dealer. I was convinced by my partner to check out enterprise car sales and I am so glad I did. It was the best vehicle purchase experience I have ever had. There was no pressure and I was in and out with a meticulously maintained used car in no time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 02/05/2018on
Everything be here treats you like family. We had interactions with almost everyone in the office and they were absolutely fantastic. Special thanks to Joe for taking care us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great group of guys to work with
by 11/30/2016on
We recently purchased a 2016 Jeep Patriot from the Palatine location. We were greeted by Greg the manager and he introduced us to Joseph Kurtyka who was going to be our sales consultant. We were interested in a specific Patriot which was at another location but they arranged to have it transferred to Palatine at no charge. Greg brought us to the vehicle and we did the once over before a test ride. Greg was very pleasant and professional to work with, he was able to answer and address every question we had. After the test drive we went to his office to talk Ã¢ÂÂturkeyÃ¢ÂÂ. Greg explained how the Enterprise pricing system worked (no haggle pricing) and what it takes for a car to be on the Enterprise lot for sale. I had done my homework regarding price and the price was more than competitive. We then turned to my 2001 Saab 93 SE that I wanted to trade in. They advertised that they would match the Kelly Bluebook and I thought to myself rightÃ¢ÂÂ¦..I had researched the SaabÃ¢ÂÂs value prior to coming in and expected to have to enter into heavy negotiations. As it turned out our numbers matched which from prior experience was a big surprise! Next came the financing which too can be root cannel waiting to happen. We were introduced to Gabe Guzzo who took over and gathered some information and let us take a break while the options came in. After a short while he called us in and presented to financing options along with several warranty options. Gabe was very professional and not pushy, he listened to our wants and needs and matched a very affordable program that we could live with. Our total experience was like none beforeÃ¢ÂÂ¦everyone was professional and genuinely cordial. I had purchased a car from a rental company before and I can say it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the same. I hope Enterprise becomes the new standard where you donÃ¢ÂÂt feel like someone is trying to take advantage of you and suck money out of your pocket. These guys were great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great customer service
by 07/18/2016on
The service was great. Joe really listened to what I needed and tried his best to ensure that all my needs were met. I didn't leave with my new car, but the experience was great to the point that I really would consider buying used again in the future. The staff was friendly, professional and courteous. This atmosphere was very family oriented, personally we didn't feel pressured to buy. They wanted to ensure that we got the best value for our money.
Awesome service
by 04/19/2016on
I had the most easiest, friendly, open, overall really great customer service from this location. My old car was on its last legs, and while I didn't want to get a new car they had several options, and understood what I needed. I would refer others to this place
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments