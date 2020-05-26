Awarded 2019, 2020

Joe Rizza Acura

8150 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60462
(844) 616-0014
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Joe Rizza Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(562)
Recommend: Yes (561) No (1)
sales Rating

Fair deal. Fast professioal service.

by Mark on 05/26/2020

Didn't try to push up price. Stuck to original agreed upon amount.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

great service for a recall issue

by Trish on 06/01/2020

professional, thorough, quick and polite

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Larry Casey

by Larry on 05/25/2020

Very prompt and courteous. Through service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change during Covid-10

by Demetra on 05/24/2020

Staff was friendly and professional. Service was quick, isolated, hassle-free and easy. Dealership and service were clean. Felt safe and comfortable throughout waiting time for car being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Solid service & social distancing

by Brenda on 05/21/2020

The service and completion time was spot on as usual. The social distancing process was very well planned and executed. There was a minimal number of customers in the waiting area and enough space to distance ourselves.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Joe Rizza Acura is THE BEST!

by Diane_RK on 04/14/2020

The entire process was GREAT! Fast, friendly & excellent people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car Service done on March 30 or April 6 (not sure of date)

by Alice on 04/11/2020

My car would not start one morning. I have Acura Care so they came and brought it to Joe Rizza Acura. Chris took care of it that day. The battery needed to be replaced so it was done for free since it was under warranty. I was not able to pick up car so Chris arranged for his brother Casey and someone else to bring it back to me. Everyone was absolutely wonderful. I was never go any where to buy another Acura. This is the seventh one that I own. And Joe Rizza Acura has been the best dealership that I have worked with. I thank you for the excellent and gracious service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1999 CL

by Mary on 04/09/2020

The thorough inspection and recommendation of services to bring my CL to good running order.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Regularly scheduled maintenance

by Gerald on 04/08/2020

Personable staff and professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Car + Great Service = Happy Me

by John on 04/06/2020

My relationship with the staff is amazing, every one listens and tries to understand my needs. They only recommend what is needed, after a careful evaluation. Matt, Ted and the whole team are great. The car wash is outstanding !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Alternator replacement

by Patrick on 03/29/2020

The ease of handling my vehicle being towed in to your service dept without me being there. I also was able to pick it up that day. I have been bringing my TL to Rizza for some time now and am so glad I did. The peace of mind is priceless. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine Oil Change

by George on 03/27/2020

Teplaced my battery that I didn't know needed to be replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Kevin on 03/27/2020

The best service department I have dealt with--Chris, Matt and Charlotte are all excellent!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic Experience at Joe Rizza Acura!!

by Tony on 03/23/2020

From my initial contact over the internet to the time I drove away in my new car, I never felt pressure to make a decision that i wasn’t prepared to make. The overall experience at the dealership was atypical to previous car buying experiences, which was a huge positive for me. Paul, the GM, made it a point to speak with me on both trip to the dealership, he was great! Gerard also was very accommodating and had great knowledge of the vehicle!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Trustworthy service department

by Jim on 03/22/2020

Great service department, Chris recognized me as a repeat customer and had all my information available. My car was towed in and repaired the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service always puts the customer first

by James on 03/21/2020

Matt in service is always great. He explains everything very well and understands how important my time is. I never have questions on my service when I speak with him and he made sure I knew of any potential issues I might have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excelent service!

by Cynthia on 03/19/2020

From the female who answered the phone to the male who assisted us upon arrival we felt all were very knowledgeable, welcoming, and took great care of us. They rolled out the red carpet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service

by Linda on 03/16/2020

Worked with Bob Caputo. He explained everything to me. There was no pressure to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Experience

by Samuel on 03/15/2020

Ted, Charlotte, Matt, Chris, Brad, Santiago and ALL the service techs and car care specialists make me feel like part of their family. Always a GREAT Experience for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent dealership

by Danielle on 03/15/2020

Jim Sabbia was a very friendly and knowledgeable salesman. He and the manager Pat, took great care of us and made sure we were happy with the deal in the vehicle we had chosen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by John on 03/14/2020

Fast and competent work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

168 cars in stock
102 new46 used20 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Joe Rizza Acura is a luxury automobile dealer that provides our customers with a complete automotive experience: Superior service and competitive prices through efficient operations and innovative people. Our dedication to customer satisfaction ensures our future success.

what sets us apart
Our sales and service teams are Acura award winners.
We offer top dollar for your trade with the buying power of our six dealerships.
We offer the most competitive financing terms with our network of lending institutions.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Arabic
Greek

