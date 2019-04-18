I leased two vehicles from Berman Infiniti before. Last November I came in to Zeigler Infiniti in Orland Park and met Jun David at service dept. I heard him said to raise your hands who wants to get a new or pre-owned vehicle. I found it very funny and we started talking about a QX30 for my mom. Last December we came back and leased the QX0 for my mom. Me and my mom was very pleased with service Jun gave to us. I came back and leased a QX50 for myself. Very happy with the treatment they gave me. Jun,Russel & Tim are the best.
Bought our first QX80 through INFINITI Of Orland Park. Joe Mikuzis was fantastic and very patience with us as we had our kids with us. Came back in and Naomi the owner loyalty manager helped us understand the truck and all its functions. Thank you Infiniti and we are happy to be part of the family!
I've tried for two weeks to get my vehicle in for service. The website lets you make an appointment, but when I called the morning of to confirm, I was told that the online feature was not active and they had no way to confirm my appointment. Sooo glad I did'nt travel all the way from downtown to Infiniti of Orland just to be turned away. Next, I tried calling to speak with a service rep to make an official appointment only to be constantly transferred, sent to voicemail, and lastly be told that they will not do diagnostics on Sat. and after 3 during the week. This makes no sense when people have jobs so we can pay for our Infiniti's! You only have a small window to get your vehicle in to redeem FREE check engine light and brake service. I'm on my way to Bermans Infiniti downtown Chicago and my appointment was soo hassle free!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I have been visiting this dealership for quite some time. Since the new management/owners have taken over the customer service has plummeted. I have attempted on several different occasions to give this location a try but it never fails to disappointment. There are continuous issues with poor or insufficient communication, horrible follow through, poorly trained staff, half or inadequately completed jobs, and no ownership or service recovery performed. The waiting room appearance and amenities in comparison to other Infiniti dealers is subpar. During my recent visit I noticed some items that were missed placed. I called for clarification only to receive defensive insulting comments from both a service member and a manager. I will never be bringing my vehicle to this location again or purchase from them in the future. I refuse to tolerate belittling condescending, unprofessional, sarcasm in order to have my vehicle serviced.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bought my first Infiniti. The QX-30 is awesome. James Thomas (salesman) very professional. Both Kyles are on top of their game. Brandon sealed the deal and came out very satisfied. Get my free weekly car wash and the service department are super friendly. -ENRIQUE OROZCO'
I was on the website looking at a new q50 sedan. I clicked the button for an e-price. As I was waiting I inquired through a few other dealerships to compare pricing. I received an automated email from Caryn. I emailed back asking for a price. I called the store when I got no response spoke to a nice receptionist who transferred me to a voicemail. It took Caryn almost 2 hours to give me a price while the other dealerships were almost instant. I would not recommend dealing with this place. She took 2 hours to respond and they had a substantially higher price then any other dealership. Would not recommend speaking to Caryn.
Un-Honest Sales Manager! Walked in with a APPROVAL LETTER from Chase Bank (not pre-approved) and they scammed me into a loan with Bank of America at a higher interest rate (same term loan) without my knowledge. Sales Manager GTD to obtain a lower APR with only 1 bank they use and I said go for it. He did but guess what...he sent it to CHASE! Yes, CHASE. I already walked in with an approval letter from CHASE. Then i get alerts from my bank that there are additional inquiries on my credit report which means he lied to me and sent my info off to other banks. Showed him my credit alerts and he denied it and said he only sent my info to only one. Wanna guest who the other back he stated he didn't send it to, yes-BANK OF AMERICA!! I'll take responsibility on my part for trusting them but I'll never do that again nor with any other businesses. Please be careful conducting business with them and ensure you pay attention to not only what they are telling you but also what you are signing. We all know they're always 2 sides to each story but who in their right mind will agree to a loan at a higher APR than what they are ALREADY approved for!?.
I know this is long but boy oh boy did I need to rant! Put this on Infinity Facebook page.
How anyone in their right mind would ever do business with Infinity is beyond me. I am utterly in disbelief at the way they back up their customers. They should be ashamed for even cashing the check (54000.00) if you can't stand up for the people that keep you in business. I bought an Infinity from Orlando Park Infinity in Orland Park, IL. Was told I had life time oil changes and filter changes but when I went there last week, guess what? Oh we are sorry. We are not going to do that anymore. The next time you come in, you will be charged. Really? Look at the figure above and then compare it with a 30.00 oil change. I have never been so mad at any business As I am with Infinity. I've already told 2 people to go to Lexus because Infinity is not who they say they are. All over 30 bucks! Foolish people like me who believed in a product and the warranties that go with it will persevere! I will personally go out of my way to make sure the general public in my neighborhood will see whom NOT to trust! Sincerely, Tim Gill (disgruntled customer)
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
