service Rating

I know this is long but boy oh boy did I need to rant! Put this on Infinity Facebook page. How anyone in their right mind would ever do business with Infinity is beyond me. I am utterly in disbelief at the way they back up their customers. They should be ashamed for even cashing the check (54000.00) if you can't stand up for the people that keep you in business. I bought an Infinity from Orlando Park Infinity in Orland Park, IL. Was told I had life time oil changes and filter changes but when I went there last week, guess what? Oh we are sorry. We are not going to do that anymore. The next time you come in, you will be charged. Really? Look at the figure above and then compare it with a 30.00 oil change. I have never been so mad at any business As I am with Infinity. I've already told 2 people to go to Lexus because Infinity is not who they say they are. All over 30 bucks! Foolish people like me who believed in a product and the warranties that go with it will persevere! I will personally go out of my way to make sure the general public in my neighborhood will see whom NOT to trust! Sincerely, Tim Gill (disgruntled customer) Read more