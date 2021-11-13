1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an absolutely terrible experience with Mazda of Orland Park. In March 2021, I went with my father and the owner of the dealership provided a very horrible experience in which I decided to detail in a google review. Fast forward to November, my father and I decided to try the dealership again. We had new circumstances and went through the process fairly quickly and fairly well with the finance manager, however once the documents were signed the vehicle was ready to be driven off the lot as my own, the finance manager comes in with a printout of my review to say do I remember writing the review, why would I come back if I had a bad experience, and if I’m going to change the tune of my review. At this point I’m confused because all of my paper work is done and now I’m being chastised about a review of my experience. The finance manager which was the only woman in the office, said please just say sorry, he’s mad. He wants you to apologize and say you are not going to write another review. We don’t sell cars to unhappy people. At that point, John who says he owns the dealership, stated he took the review personally because he has children. Again saying he understands why my review was written but he doesn’t agree that I wrote the review. After 30 minutes of going back and forth the manager finally just I want you to say you’re not going to write another review and let’s leave as friends. As a consumer, at this point I’m floored. Im embarrassed and upset because I’m feeling like I’m begging for a vehicle I have already outright purchased. John want to shake my hand and at which point I decline politely and said I rather not at this time because naturally you again have ruined my experience. Then he says forget it you can’t have the car. You’re not happy. At this point my father and I are floored. The purchase was complete. I’m only grateful that I did not allow them to run my credit again because I walked in with my own pre-approval. This was the most embarrassing, horrible experience car shopping. Again as a consumer if someone tries your establishment after a bad experience, you should thank them and try to better their experience. This dealership just doesn’t have any class, any respect, and seemingly from their reviews on google this is the new approach they take with their customers who they claim to treat like family. Read more