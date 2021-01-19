5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Having Dealt with other dealerships in the past, this by far was my best experience ever! all I can say it was fun ( Can I say fun when talking about buying a Car?, well it was) , I negotiated price over the internet with Internet Manager Chris W., he was very professional and prompt to all my emails and replies, He did not pressure me, and over all, he made me feel comfortable and relaxed which is one of the reason I purchased from this dealer. When I came in he had all the documents ready for me to sign and explained the entire vehicle to me and how everything operated. Thanks again Chris, it was truly a pleasure dealing with you and your colleagues. Keep up the good work! Greg Read more