Extremely poor service experience at Joe Rizza Porsche of Orland Park
by 01/19/2021on
Joe Rizza Porsche of Orland Park incorrectly installed a replacement driver's seat cushion and leather. They are very small. I was told it was a two person job but because they only have five mechanics, only one person tried to install it. The seat hurts to sit on. Porsche of Orland Park won't stand behind their work and Porsche NA won't assist. I have taken it to multiple other shops who could fix it for us, but then we have to pay out-of-pocket. We should not have to pay out-of-pocket for Joe Rizza's sub-standard work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Porsche Rizza service experience
by 08/09/2014on
I was warmly greeted by several of the Porsche staff whom I know, Bob B. is an extremely knowledgeable and helpful service adviser, my special needs for this particular service were graciously accommodated, the work on the car is always highly competent, and I was able to pick up the car late into the evening.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience Ever!
by 03/21/2014on
Having Dealt with other dealerships in the past, this by far was my best experience ever! all I can say it was fun ( Can I say fun when talking about buying a Car?, well it was) , I negotiated price over the internet with Internet Manager Chris W., he was very professional and prompt to all my emails and replies, He did not pressure me, and over all, he made me feel comfortable and relaxed which is one of the reason I purchased from this dealer. When I came in he had all the documents ready for me to sign and explained the entire vehicle to me and how everything operated. Thanks again Chris, it was truly a pleasure dealing with you and your colleagues. Keep up the good work! Greg
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Rating
by 12/10/2013on
I was satisfied and comfortable with the way the sales staff processed my purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome car!!
by 10/24/2011on
OK Got the car and it is really awesome. 2009 Turbo Cab. 1700 miles nice. Thanks guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
