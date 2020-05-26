Joe Rizza Acura
Fair deal. Fast professioal service.
by 05/26/2020on
Didn't try to push up price. Stuck to original agreed upon amount.
great service for a recall issue
by 06/01/2020on
professional, thorough, quick and polite
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larry Casey
by 05/25/2020on
Very prompt and courteous. Through service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change during Covid-10
by 05/24/2020on
Staff was friendly and professional. Service was quick, isolated, hassle-free and easy. Dealership and service were clean. Felt safe and comfortable throughout waiting time for car being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Solid service & social distancing
by 05/21/2020on
The service and completion time was spot on as usual. The social distancing process was very well planned and executed. There was a minimal number of customers in the waiting area and enough space to distance ourselves.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe Rizza Acura is THE BEST!
by 04/14/2020on
The entire process was GREAT! Fast, friendly & excellent people.
Car Service done on March 30 or April 6 (not sure of date)
by 04/11/2020on
My car would not start one morning. I have Acura Care so they came and brought it to Joe Rizza Acura. Chris took care of it that day. The battery needed to be replaced so it was done for free since it was under warranty. I was not able to pick up car so Chris arranged for his brother Casey and someone else to bring it back to me. Everyone was absolutely wonderful. I was never go any where to buy another Acura. This is the seventh one that I own. And Joe Rizza Acura has been the best dealership that I have worked with. I thank you for the excellent and gracious service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1999 CL
by 04/09/2020on
The thorough inspection and recommendation of services to bring my CL to good running order.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Regularly scheduled maintenance
by 04/08/2020on
Personable staff and professional service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car + Great Service = Happy Me
by 04/06/2020on
My relationship with the staff is amazing, every one listens and tries to understand my needs. They only recommend what is needed, after a careful evaluation. Matt, Ted and the whole team are great. The car wash is outstanding !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alternator replacement
by 03/29/2020on
The ease of handling my vehicle being towed in to your service dept without me being there. I also was able to pick it up that day. I have been bringing my TL to Rizza for some time now and am so glad I did. The peace of mind is priceless. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Oil Change
by 03/27/2020on
Teplaced my battery that I didn't know needed to be replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/27/2020on
The best service department I have dealt with--Chris, Matt and Charlotte are all excellent!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience at Joe Rizza Acura!!
by 03/23/2020on
From my initial contact over the internet to the time I drove away in my new car, I never felt pressure to make a decision that i wasn’t prepared to make. The overall experience at the dealership was atypical to previous car buying experiences, which was a huge positive for me. Paul, the GM, made it a point to speak with me on both trip to the dealership, he was great! Gerard also was very accommodating and had great knowledge of the vehicle!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Trustworthy service department
by 03/22/2020on
Great service department, Chris recognized me as a repeat customer and had all my information available. My car was towed in and repaired the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service always puts the customer first
by 03/21/2020on
Matt in service is always great. He explains everything very well and understands how important my time is. I never have questions on my service when I speak with him and he made sure I knew of any potential issues I might have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelent service!
by 03/19/2020on
From the female who answered the phone to the male who assisted us upon arrival we felt all were very knowledgeable, welcoming, and took great care of us. They rolled out the red carpet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 03/16/2020on
Worked with Bob Caputo. He explained everything to me. There was no pressure to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Experience
by 03/15/2020on
Ted, Charlotte, Matt, Chris, Brad, Santiago and ALL the service techs and car care specialists make me feel like part of their family. Always a GREAT Experience for me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership
by 03/15/2020on
Jim Sabbia was a very friendly and knowledgeable salesman. He and the manager Pat, took great care of us and made sure we were happy with the deal in the vehicle we had chosen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/14/2020on
Fast and competent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
