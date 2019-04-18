Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Orland Park
2019 Infiniti Qx50
by 04/18/2019on
I leased two vehicles from Berman Infiniti before. Last November I came in to Zeigler Infiniti in Orland Park and met Jun David at service dept. I heard him said to raise your hands who wants to get a new or pre-owned vehicle. I found it very funny and we started talking about a QX30 for my mom. Last December we came back and leased the QX0 for my mom. Me and my mom was very pleased with service Jun gave to us. I came back and leased a QX50 for myself. Very happy with the treatment they gave me. Jun,Russel & Tim are the best.
Wonderful dealership
by 02/21/2019on
Bought our first QX80 through INFINITI Of Orland Park. Joe Mikuzis was fantastic and very patience with us as we had our kids with us. Came back in and Naomi the owner loyalty manager helped us understand the truck and all its functions. Thank you Infiniti and we are happy to be part of the family!
Awesome Staff
by 04/09/2017on
Bought my first Infiniti. The QX-30 is awesome. James Thomas (salesman) very professional. Both Kyles are on top of their game. Brandon sealed the deal and came out very satisfied. Get my free weekly car wash and the service department are super friendly. -ENRIQUE OROZCO'
Horrible customer service
by 03/06/2017on
I was on the website looking at a new q50 sedan. I clicked the button for an e-price. As I was waiting I inquired through a few other dealerships to compare pricing. I received an automated email from Caryn. I emailed back asking for a price. I called the store when I got no response spoke to a nice receptionist who transferred me to a voicemail. It took Caryn almost 2 hours to give me a price while the other dealerships were almost instant. I would not recommend dealing with this place. She took 2 hours to respond and they had a substantially higher price then any other dealership. Would not recommend speaking to Caryn.
Untrustworthy
by 01/08/2017on
Un-Honest Sales Manager! Walked in with a APPROVAL LETTER from Chase Bank (not pre-approved) and they scammed me into a loan with Bank of America at a higher interest rate (same term loan) without my knowledge. Sales Manager GTD to obtain a lower APR with only 1 bank they use and I said go for it. He did but guess what...he sent it to CHASE! Yes, CHASE. I already walked in with an approval letter from CHASE. Then i get alerts from my bank that there are additional inquiries on my credit report which means he lied to me and sent my info off to other banks. Showed him my credit alerts and he denied it and said he only sent my info to only one. Wanna guest who the other back he stated he didn't send it to, yes-BANK OF AMERICA!! I'll take responsibility on my part for trusting them but I'll never do that again nor with any other businesses. Please be careful conducting business with them and ensure you pay attention to not only what they are telling you but also what you are signing. We all know they're always 2 sides to each story but who in their right mind will agree to a loan at a higher APR than what they are ALREADY approved for!?.
