1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Un-Honest Sales Manager! Walked in with a APPROVAL LETTER from Chase Bank (not pre-approved) and they scammed me into a loan with Bank of America at a higher interest rate (same term loan) without my knowledge. Sales Manager GTD to obtain a lower APR with only 1 bank they use and I said go for it. He did but guess what...he sent it to CHASE! Yes, CHASE. I already walked in with an approval letter from CHASE. Then i get alerts from my bank that there are additional inquiries on my credit report which means he lied to me and sent my info off to other banks. Showed him my credit alerts and he denied it and said he only sent my info to only one. Wanna guest who the other back he stated he didn't send it to, yes-BANK OF AMERICA!! I'll take responsibility on my part for trusting them but I'll never do that again nor with any other businesses. Please be careful conducting business with them and ensure you pay attention to not only what they are telling you but also what you are signing. We all know they're always 2 sides to each story but who in their right mind will agree to a loan at a higher APR than what they are ALREADY approved for!?. Read more