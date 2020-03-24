New Car Lease
by 03/24/2020on
I want to thank the team at Oak Lawn Toyota for making our 2020 RAV4 lease go smooth and efficient. We got the vehicle we were looking for at a fair lease agreement. Our sales person Tina McDermott was great.
by 04/10/2020on
I ordered tires a few weeks ago. When I called and the guy quotes me $400. I tell him that is a great price and please order the tires. A week goes by and no word, 2 weeks pass and no word. Finally at the 3 week mark I call and ask about the tires. He's says Oh, they came in last week but I lost your number. Mind you I have been here several times and am in the system. In either case I make an appointment to have them installed. I get there and the guy says the tires are 695.00. What?!!! Its a classic bait and switch. No explanation for the increase no apologies for a misunderstanding. Just 695 out of the blue and a take it or leave it attitude. I left it and called Toyota on Western and got an honest price or 659 and no BS. My problem is not with the price but the bait and switch tactic. They have lost me as a customer for life
Steve Barrix
by 01/10/2020on
I had gone to him before when I was in need and he took care of me. He saw a good solution to I was looking into and I appreciate his and the others that worked to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase.
Excellent dealership
by 11/29/2019on
All the staff at Oak Lawn Toyota were excellent! Bob Spee and Mark Girlich were very helpful and I am very happy with my purchase. I would strongly recommend Oak Lawn Toyota to anyone looking for a car.
What An Experience!
by 06/24/2019on
The Oak Lawn Toyota Team is phenomenal - from sales to delivery! Nick Taiym (Sales & Leasing), Mark Girlich (New Car Manager) and Frank (Finance) are remarkable - GO TEAM! The friendly family like disposition of the dealership provides a great buying experience. Additionally, Oak Lawn Toyota is a great place to do business with for its heightened level of social consciousness and engagement. Its commitment to serving and supporting the disadvantaged and underprivileged community via its long-standing partnership with Restoration Ministries (Harvey & So. Holland) is an effort to take note of. Hats off to you Mr. Colosimo - I personally applaud your efforts and sincerely thank you for sharing your time and talents with such a stellar organization. Thanks Again!
Shady Business
by 07/11/2018on
Do NOT buy online from Oak Lawn Toyota!!! I purchased a Certified Tundra from them online and dealt with their GM John Carnivele directly to negotiate the purchase. When I asked about the condition of the vehicle, he told me that the vehicle was in excellent condition and that it passed the Toyota Certified Used Vehicle 160 point inspection and that If it had failed in any way we would have gotten rid of it. I paid $1500 to Oak Lawn Toyota to cover their cost to ship the vehicle to me. The vehicle arrived a few days later after dark, caked with 1500miles of road muck, and a dead battery. The transportation company was able to jump-start the vehicle and unload it. I got in and immediately noticed the distinct odor of cigarette smoke and what appeared to be a water stain on the headliner above the drivers door. On the drive home I was a surprised to hear a rattle in the drivers door. Over the next couple of days and with the help of a body shop partnered with my local Toyota dealer, I identified the following items, any one of which fails the 160-point inspection criteria set forth by Toyota: 1. Body panel alignment and fit --- front bumper cover to fender well were misaligned by about 0.5 2. Body is free of all dents --- large dent in left tail light area 3. Paint is reasonably free of scratches and chips --- front bumper cover, especially left side has chip approximately 1 in diameter 4. Vehicle is free of improper paint repairs or mismatched color o Left rear quarter panel Poorly contoured body filler, wavy finish. o Right front fender Sander marks in body filler which were painted over. o Right front door Sander marks in body filler which were painted over. o Grill surround color mismatch Not even close to the same color as adjacent parts. 5. Seats, carpets, floor mats and headliner are free of stains --- Driver door head liner stained with small rips. 6. Free of odor, including heavy perfume - Interior smells like smoke, but cannot document with photo. Additionally there were smaller, more cheaply correctable items as follows: 1. Loosely attached front left bumper cover. 2. Missing hardware on wheel well, fender liner, and mud flap components. 3. Road residue in the wheel wells. 4. Torn mud flap 5. Cracked grill plastic with electrical tape "repair" still in place. 6. Rattle in drivers door. 7. The vehicle as advertised also included a Tonneau cover, but was delivered without one. I provided pictures of all of the issues with the condition of the vehicle along with the Bill of Lading signed by John Carnivele showing that he acknowledged many of the items listed above BEFORE shipping the vehicle to California. John knew it was a banged up, stained non-certifiable vehicle when he shipped it and sent it anyway! The body shop at the local Toyota dealer provided an estimate totaling $8700 to fix everything properly. I sent the information to John Carnivele and called him to discuss it. He offered $2000 for me to keep the vehicle, but I declined because it was $6700 short of what was required. At that point we began the process of unwinding the purchase. I had to follow up several times a week for about two months before I received the refund for the purchase price of the vehicle. They essentially sat on my $40,000 for two months without so much as an apology or offer to make it right. They have declined to refund the $1500 transport fee they collected because, in the words of John Carnivele, thats the chance you take when you buy remotely. Wow! John Carnivele and Oak Lawn Toyota have no accountability for gross misrepresentation of a vehicles condition and they expect you to carry the cost required to catch them at it. If you buy a used vehicle from Oak Lawn Toyota, do yourself a favor and have the vehicle inspected by a third party. They cannot be trusted to accurately represent the condition of the vehicle. But most importantly Absolutely Do NOT buy online from Oak Lawn Toyota!!!
Horrible service
by 04/28/2018on
700+ credit scores and was offered a 20% interest rate? Seriously? 4 hard Inquiries from this process Wow MARTY MAGGIO STEVE HERTOGS THANKS FOR NOTHING
Great used car experience and deal at Oak Lawn Toyota
by 04/13/2018on
I was in need of a newer car because my son needed one and could not afford to buy one right now. My 2006 Toyota Matrix was going on 200k miles, is mechanically sound, but not in the greatest shape body-wise. Having had it since it was new but still ivery satisfied with the model, I was ready to search for a newer Matrix and turn the old one over to my son for the 50-100k miles it had in its remaining life. I checked out Craig's List and ultimately found one (2009 90k) at Oak Lawn Toyota through their online sales. The reviews on Oak Lawn were very positive, so I thought it would be a safer bet to go through them than a private owner and I am glad I did! Lou Rodriguez was assigned to me and he was great. No pressure but very attuned to my concerns and priorities. I, in turn, was quite frank about my financial constraints, so there were no misunderstandings. They were great about letting me take the car to my own mechanic an hour's drive away. I discovered that the newer model Matrix did not have as many features as my 2006 and ended up considering a 2008 Prius (90k miles) because Lou was aware of my love of that model but that I did not think I could afford it. Shortening the story a great deal (time constraints, malfunctioning display, etd.), the upshot was that I ended up getting a 2010 Prius with 96K miles. It was everything I always wanted, but did not think I could afford. Even though it was an 'AS IS' purchase, I was able to have it checked out by my mechanic, and the Oaklawn mechanic addressed everything that was identified (more than I expected when I let them know what my mechanic found). There was so much to their effort to make me, the customer, satisfied, that I cannot even provide all the details here. Suffice to say that both Lou and the organization behind him, Oak Lawn Toyota, were more than fair in this sale. Great sales, repair, and management teams...I highly recommend them and would buy my next car from them also!
Top Notch Experience
by 09/05/2017on
We had a very positive experience at Oak Lawn Toyota when we purchased our 2017 Sienna with Steve Barrix' guidance. We LOVE the car - it has everything we wanted to have for road trips! Thank you for your insight and patience, Steve!
Tremendous Service
by 07/17/2017on
As always, no matter what I bring my vehicle in for, both the customer service and the mechanical service are superlative.
Family Run Low Pressure Dealership
by 01/26/2017on
I had no idea what my next car was going to be. I was the owner of a diesel Golf, and was upset about the rediculous cheating VW engaged in. I knew I wanted a hybrid, but which one? I test drove everything there. Quinton was patient and explained each car as I drove them. Then I left and thought about which cars I liked. I looked at other makes as well. Ultimately, I returned to the Oak Lawn Toyota and ended up getting a Prius at a great price. Everything was done without rushing me into a decision, and they even let me put a deposit on the car and pick it up on Saturday morning. A pleasure doing business with them, and I will gladly take Prius there for all my servicing needs.
Oil change and tire rotation
by 01/06/2017on
Very friendly and done in excellent time. I was taken care of right away and treated respectfully!
Best auto dealer in the Chicagoland area.
by 01/04/2017on
I have purchased several automobiles from the dealership and brought in 7 or 8 family members and friends to purchase their vehicles here as well. Oak Lawn Toyota excels in every facet of their business; sales, staff, and service.
Positive experience!
by 12/29/2016on
I spoke with a neighbor that purchased a vehicle from this dealership. She said they were very straight forward and would recommend them over others selling the same brand. Well, she was absolutely correct. My wife and I had a smooth experience with no surprises. I purchased a car from Oak Lawn Toyota. My wife will be buying her next vehicle from this dealership too.
Oaklawn Toyota is Great!!!
by 11/25/2016on
Juan Hurtado was a wonderful salesman. He did not pressure me at all but was so courteous. I purchased a new car this year but prior I had a used Toyota which I always got serviced there for 7 years. Their service department is A rated definitely. It was because of their wonderful service department that led me to go there to get a car. Now I can truly say both sales and service are #1.
Excellent Customer Service at TOYOTA
by 08/25/2016on
I was in desperate need of a new car due to a car accident and all departments of Toyota were more than courteous and professional. I never felt any type of sales pressure!!
Customer Service
by 06/03/2016on
Good response time and very professional. I like the fact that I wasn't being harassed by phone calls or while visiting. Very low-key business oriented individuals.
awsome service
by 04/28/2016on
Service was professional & honest. I was comfortable.
great service
by 04/24/2016on
Always good service and respectable treatment.Clean waiting rooms and bath rooms.
Courteous service, great experience.
by 02/23/2016on
Oak lawn Toyota was the right choice for my new car purchase. Bought my last three Vehicles there; I will definitely return.
Great Customer Service
by 02/11/2016on
As always I had a great experience with my car being serviced at Oak Lawn Toyota. The great customer service and pleasant attitudes keeps me coming back along with the quality work provided.
