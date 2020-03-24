sales Rating

Do NOT buy online from Oak Lawn Toyota!!! I purchased a Certified Tundra from them online and dealt with their GM John Carnivele directly to negotiate the purchase. When I asked about the condition of the vehicle, he told me that the vehicle was in excellent condition and that it passed the Toyota Certified Used Vehicle 160 point inspection and that If it had failed in any way we would have gotten rid of it. I paid $1500 to Oak Lawn Toyota to cover their cost to ship the vehicle to me. The vehicle arrived a few days later after dark, caked with 1500miles of road muck, and a dead battery. The transportation company was able to jump-start the vehicle and unload it. I got in and immediately noticed the distinct odor of cigarette smoke and what appeared to be a water stain on the headliner above the drivers door. On the drive home I was a surprised to hear a rattle in the drivers door. Over the next couple of days and with the help of a body shop partnered with my local Toyota dealer, I identified the following items, any one of which fails the 160-point inspection criteria set forth by Toyota: 1. Body panel alignment and fit --- front bumper cover to fender well were misaligned by about 0.5 2. Body is free of all dents --- large dent in left tail light area 3. Paint is reasonably free of scratches and chips --- front bumper cover, especially left side has chip approximately 1 in diameter 4. Vehicle is free of improper paint repairs or mismatched color o Left rear quarter panel  Poorly contoured body filler, wavy finish. o Right front fender  Sander marks in body filler which were painted over. o Right front door  Sander marks in body filler which were painted over. o Grill surround color mismatch  Not even close to the same color as adjacent parts. 5. Seats, carpets, floor mats and headliner are free of stains --- Driver door head liner stained with small rips. 6. Free of odor, including heavy perfume - Interior smells like smoke, but cannot document with photo. Additionally there were smaller, more cheaply correctable items as follows: 1. Loosely attached front left bumper cover. 2. Missing hardware on wheel well, fender liner, and mud flap components. 3. Road residue in the wheel wells. 4. Torn mud flap 5. Cracked grill plastic with electrical tape "repair" still in place. 6. Rattle in drivers door. 7. The vehicle as advertised also included a Tonneau cover, but was delivered without one. I provided pictures of all of the issues with the condition of the vehicle along with the Bill of Lading signed by John Carnivele showing that he acknowledged many of the items listed above BEFORE shipping the vehicle to California. John knew it was a banged up, stained non-certifiable vehicle when he shipped it and sent it anyway! The body shop at the local Toyota dealer provided an estimate totaling $8700 to fix everything properly. I sent the information to John Carnivele and called him to discuss it. He offered $2000 for me to keep the vehicle, but I declined because it was $6700 short of what was required. At that point we began the process of unwinding the purchase. I had to follow up several times a week for about two months before I received the refund for the purchase price of the vehicle. They essentially sat on my $40,000 for two months without so much as an apology or offer to make it right. They have declined to refund the $1500 transport fee they collected because, in the words of John Carnivele, thats the chance you take when you buy remotely. Wow! John Carnivele and Oak Lawn Toyota have no accountability for gross misrepresentation of a vehicles condition and they expect you to carry the cost required to catch them at it. If you buy a used vehicle from Oak Lawn Toyota, do yourself a favor and have the vehicle inspected by a third party. They cannot be trusted to accurately represent the condition of the vehicle. But most importantly Absolutely Do NOT buy online from Oak Lawn Toyota!!! Read more