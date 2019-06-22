bought 2019 Fusion at Hawk Ford in Oak Lawn, IL
by 06/22/2019on
Fernando Garcia is the greatest!!! Meet with before going on vacation and the day I got back stopped in and picked out my car. Didn't tested drive it till ready to sign. Fernando explained every asset of the car and I took a drive. Came back and signed. It was that easy and enjoyable.
Door Handel
by 06/30/2019on
Work was Completed in a timely Manner
HawkFord Oak Lawn
by 04/30/2019on
They were able to take me in right away and checked the battery as well as doing the Works Package. Battery needed a jump, but diagnostics showed that it just needed a charge since car is not getting as much usage and primarily only for short distances.
Ford Escape
by 04/23/2019on
Friendly, pleasant and very professional. Kept me up to date on everything that was happening with my vehicle.
Mr.
by 04/18/2019on
Very good experience, great service and reasonable price.
Great service
by 02/15/2019on
Had 7:30am appointment and arrived 10 mins early and they started work right away. Wasn't too please to hear an answer about one of my problem concerning my heating and air.
Service Visit - 2/4/19
by 02/12/2019on
Excellent visit. Extremely courteous, empathetic and professional staff. It was good to see Paul Stassin back in the fold. Ken Klein continues to be one of the best. I have dealt with this dealership (Hawkinson and Hawk) for better than 35 years and they are fair and decent people to work with. I have purchased new and used cars from them and they have never been disappointed. All departments, Sales, Service and Body Shop make good on their promises and if need be they make it right.
Owner
by 01/29/2019on
Excellent, thorough job at providing service
New tires
by 01/13/2019on
The service I received was awesome. The staff was very nice and informative on the work I needed for my 2016 Ford fusion. I will always come here for service and purchase my vehicle's from Hawk Ford.
Service
by 12/18/2018on
Great experience. Got me in and out fast with quality work.
Service at hawks ford
by 08/31/2018on
Great service and love being able to get in and out in a timely matter. Fast service and great customer service.
My car
by 07/31/2018on
Service writer was nice and friendly and just a nice clean place with good coffee
Owner
by 07/24/2018on
It's take a whole day to check my van ,they never call me or text me to let me know how long it's need to be ready, I called the service few time checking about my van then after 10 hours they told me we don't have the parts so you have to drop it again for a nother day which is mean I can't work for two days It's was a bad experience
Ford Fiesta
by 06/29/2018on
In and out,greatsrvice.
Worst experience ever!
by 06/25/2018on
Part of the purchase agreement was that Hawk Ford of Oak lawn would deliver my car from Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn of Gulf Mill Ford in Niles. The driver that delivered my car didn't pay tolls and I was notified with 3 toll violations totaling $64.90. Although Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn admits to the toll violations in a complaint I filed with the Better Business Bureau, they refuse to reimburse me for the violations committed by the driver while in their employ! What kind of dealership does that???? I spent over $20,000 at this dealership and they are so cheap and greedy that they wouldn't even pay the $4.90 in tolls and don't care that I was charged for the violations.
Very Bad manager
by 02/21/2018on
I met with this manager his name is Nidal he is [non-permissible content removed] rude bad manager he insulted me he was very rude and he even told me to leave the dealer and the first thing came out of his mouth I am a Muslim you can't talk to me like that and i didn't even mention the name of any religion I felt very bad very insulted and I hope that something will be done with kind of a person and if not then i think that you have a problem a real one. Thank you
survey
by 09/25/2017on
service is always excellent ANDREW is the best he explains everthing up front Larry once again has been my mechanic for 20 years
Great service and professional.
by 06/17/2017on
Brought car for the works and I was satisfied with everything.
Sales/Financing
by 02/28/2017on
Overall great experience. Employees were very informative and I left feeling like I got the best deal.
Great Sales Manager and Rep
by 02/06/2017on
We leased a car and we were impressed with the sales team - Nick, the manager, and Bert, our sales representative. They were very nice and professional. No issues. We're happy we went with Hawk for the lease.
Ugh
by 12/07/2016on
It all started a few weeks back. I will make it short and sweet. I found a Jeep I wanted online and decided it was time to trade in my Jeep. So I came in and was introduced to Heather which helped me go over the deal While I waited two hours for the car to be delivered from their other location. Fine, I'm okay with waiting, I'm possibly buying a new car. My main concern was a warranty on the new vehicle and getting around what the other dealer quoted me for my car which was 19,5. I told them the price the other agreed to and said if they can match it I will make the purchase. Fast forward. The car has arrived and it looks great aside from a few minor issues I assumed the warranty or their dealer would cover when I get back. So after 4 hours they find a bank to work with my and basically said it was going to be around $240 a month. Which was $40 more dollars than expected but okay fine. Then they tacked on a year of payments claiming it's the best they can do. So fine I'm going over the paperwork with the dealer and just want to get everything done with. So I ask about the warranty because that being the most important to me he says "Under a year left". So we left it at that. The next day I go over the paperwork in detail to find out they only gave me 18k for my car. OKay, I guess that's my fault for trusting their word and not looking at the paperwork. So 1,500 added onto my bill. Come three weeks later I finally have time to bring it in. First and foremost I wanted to retrieve the piece of my bike rack I needed that was still on the old Jeep. THEY SAID IT WOULD BE $250 to retrieve. WHAT?! I told them I needed it but didn't have time to wait for them to take it off. Fine. I also find out my warranty expired a week ago. So apparently when the financial officer tells you "under a year" it could be less than 2 weeks left. So you can purchase from these guys but take a look at the numbers and the vehicle. They claimed they would help me ease into an extended warranty and never called me again. I'm just gonna take this Jeep and keep it away from them because it seems like they didn't know what to do with it in the first place.