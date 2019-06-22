sales Rating

It all started a few weeks back. I will make it short and sweet. I found a Jeep I wanted online and decided it was time to trade in my Jeep. So I came in and was introduced to Heather which helped me go over the deal While I waited two hours for the car to be delivered from their other location. Fine, I'm okay with waiting, I'm possibly buying a new car. My main concern was a warranty on the new vehicle and getting around what the other dealer quoted me for my car which was 19,5. I told them the price the other agreed to and said if they can match it I will make the purchase. Fast forward. The car has arrived and it looks great aside from a few minor issues I assumed the warranty or their dealer would cover when I get back. So after 4 hours they find a bank to work with my and basically said it was going to be around $240 a month. Which was $40 more dollars than expected but okay fine. Then they tacked on a year of payments claiming it's the best they can do. So fine I'm going over the paperwork with the dealer and just want to get everything done with. So I ask about the warranty because that being the most important to me he says "Under a year left". So we left it at that. The next day I go over the paperwork in detail to find out they only gave me 18k for my car. OKay, I guess that's my fault for trusting their word and not looking at the paperwork. So 1,500 added onto my bill. Come three weeks later I finally have time to bring it in. First and foremost I wanted to retrieve the piece of my bike rack I needed that was still on the old Jeep. THEY SAID IT WOULD BE $250 to retrieve. WHAT?! I told them I needed it but didn't have time to wait for them to take it off. Fine. I also find out my warranty expired a week ago. So apparently when the financial officer tells you "under a year" it could be less than 2 weeks left. So you can purchase from these guys but take a look at the numbers and the vehicle. They claimed they would help me ease into an extended warranty and never called me again. I'm just gonna take this Jeep and keep it away from them because it seems like they didn't know what to do with it in the first place. Read more