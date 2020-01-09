Frank Shirey Cadillac

10125 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Frank Shirey Cadillac

4.9
Overall Rating
(31)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (0)
sales Rating

Thank you Guy Cesar's for a pleasant experience!

by CJ on 09/01/2020

Guy made the experience seamless. By far the most simplistic experience purchasing a vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

34 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

service Rating

Survey

by MAJOR on 08/19/2020

Brian always inform me about what's going on with my 2009 Cadillac Escalade while I'm getting service done to my truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Shirey Cadillac

by Charles on 08/05/2020

Salesperson was very personable and knowledgeable. He made the car buying experience pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Joy Smith

by Joy on 07/09/2020

How I am greeted. Everyone is willing to help. Keeping you informed while you are waiting.Brian was just wonderful. He is professional without being stiff.When he speaks to you he looks at you. You trust him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

I was pleased

by Robynne on 06/25/2020

The customer service from the staff was very nice. I felt appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

edmunds

by George on 06/21/2020

courteous and friendly employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

5 Star Effort!

by Kevin on 05/23/2020

Julie and Gayle are ALWAYS top notch when it comes to the service of my car. Professional but warm, I never feel bad about any bad news(one major repair on my last Cadillac) they may bring, because they are EXTREMELY personable. I really appreciate the effort they put into their jobs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

XTS

by Joe on 04/18/2020

Julie's knowledge and follow up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Shirley Cadillac is an amazing place to get your Cadillac serviced!

by Bridgette on 03/12/2020

Brian in service was amazing! He helped me step by step along the way. He made everything easy for me. He explained everything to me and totally exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

frankmannamusicman8

by frankmanna on 02/07/2020

Jamie took a personal interest in my very unusual request for an appointment.............I live in downtown Chicago.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service opinion

by Gus on 01/21/2020

Everybody is really nice and the service was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

I love shirey cadillac

by Mark on 01/12/2020

I have been coming to shirey for 15 plus years.... I have owned several cadillacs... I have never had a bad experience with any of the staff... one thing I have noticed is that the same people I have known for years are still working there.... that says something... its obvious that shirey cadillac retains employees...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Barbara on 12/28/2019

Only had and oil change, but also received diagnostic for possible repairs needed later. Satisfied with friendly service and attention from managers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Alejandra on 12/12/2019

The professionalism

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Highly recommend this service crew

by Michael on 12/09/2019

Honest, fast service by all, professional dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

5 stars

by Adlean on 12/09/2019

I did not wait a long time for my car to be services

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lola

by Lola on 12/02/2019

The customer service is excellent, people are very friendly and questions are answered in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by James on 11/13/2019

It was painless, obtained a quick appointment, it took perhaps 2.5 hours to have my issue addressed, thanks to Gale Asikin and the technician.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience

by Jeffrey on 11/07/2019

Very nice place. Comfortable and speedy service. I'll definitely be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Survey

by Gloria on 11/07/2019

Timeliness

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Friendly atmosphere

by Dawn on 11/03/2019

Friendly service, kept me updated on progress and easy to make an appointment for the same day

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

31 cars in stock
0 new13 used18 certified pre-owned
Cadillac ATS
Cadillac ATS
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
