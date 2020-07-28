Napleton Family operates more than 83 dealerships in six states. Taking pride in helping each community they live and work in.
Got a great deal
by 07/28/2020on
It was a really great experience. The place was clean. The people were generous and fun to talk to. They knew exactly how to accommodate us. We ended up driving out with a new car.
Good place to get a Vehicle
by 08/15/2020on
Gerald Griffin better known as GG @Honda Oaklawn did an Great job at helping me get in my Pre-owned Vehicle even though he Did not fully explain what the Napleton Experience was or what Xzilon was. Thank you GG For your service, experience...
Gerald Griffin at Ed Napleton Honda
by 06/26/2020on
Gerald made the process easy and fast, It was the easiest purchase of a Vehicle I ever had! Will buy my next car from him as well.
Another Great Car buying experience
by 06/25/2020on
We just bought our FOURTH Honda, a Pilot, at Ed Napleton Honda! As before, a wonderful experience. It was a Saturday, and busy, but everyone was helpful and courteous and treated us as family. Mr. Gerald Griffin was knowledgeable and handled our purchase professionally and expertly. He set up our Pilot the way we wanted and showed us everything we needed to know. They even had a financing special which we jumped on. Glad they are in the neighborhood and will buy there in the future.
Horrid Experience
by 06/20/2020on
What I experienced at Ed Napleton Honda in Oak Lawn was far from pleasant. I am hesitant to even describe it as customer service, because my experience was so awful. I was "helped" by Monica and Corderro, who were condescending and rude. Monica and Corderro acted in a very ageist manner, belittling me due to my age, wisdom, and career. They admitted to pressuring me to make a quick decision, they asked my dad to step out of the show room because he spotted their dishonest sales offer, and I was lectured on how to be more decisive. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone, especially if you are unfortunate enough to work with Monica or Corderro.
Purchase of Honda HR-V
by 06/19/2020on
My first experience purchasing a vehicle at Ed Napleton of Oak Lawn and Samuel Day provided excellent service! I am overly pleased by the hard work and dedication to insure that all customers are satisfied and happy. There were no short cuts, Samuel made sure that i was paying for what I wanted and worked with me on my budget. Awesome experience!!!
Sean Pelayo Horrible service and [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/10/2020on
Sean Pelayo provided false information just to get a sale in his books. I would never do business with you all ever again
New Odyssey
by 05/23/2020on
Had a great experience at Ed Napleton Honda today. Tom was very courteous and professional. I would recommend this dealership and Tom if you are looking for a Honda.
Kar1
by 04/28/2020on
Ascencio is very helpful and knowledgeable. Thank you
First time buyer!
by 04/25/2020on
I am a college student and a first time car buyer! Jermaine Shackelford and Cordero were patient and helpful with helping me find a car. Jermaine was super helpful and was really working hard to give us the best rate possible! I would highly recommend anyone to come to this dealership because they will treat you like family. I will be returning! Thank you all so much for your help!
Great purchase and trade experience!
by 04/15/2020on
Sam Bader was my sales person. He was very helpful, not pushy, explained everything in detail regarding my trade and new car purchase. I highly recommend Napleton if you're in the market for a new Honda!
Great salesman
by 04/03/2020on
Shack is a very courteous and respectful salesman. He went above and beyond to help me with purchasing a new Honda Accord. He is the type of person that makes a car dealership strive in its business. He was so helpful and explained everything about my purchase and that means a great deal to me. Never felt rushed but he made me feel comfortable and welcomed to this dealership. Because of him I will return here to purchase vehicles in the future and I thank him for his expertise!! Thank you Shack you were a big help. Jose Sanchez.
CONSUMERS BE AWARE OF HIDDEN FEES
by 04/01/2020on
To whom it may concern, I went into Ed Napleton Honda in Oak Lawn and was greeted by Monica, the sales associate. We looked at a 2020 Honda Civic for my son and agreed to work some numbers. I advised Monica that I wanted nothing additional in the deal that they offer if it isn't mandatory. The numbers didn't seem to work out very well so we decided to part ways. Monica came outside and said that her GSM had worked a couple of things out and to come back in. We did. After 5 hours of negotiation and coming to a bottom line number, it was time to meet with Mary, the Finance Manager. First we went to the cashier's office to put my down payment and I specifically asked Monica at this time if anything is going to change once I step into Finance. She told me no, the only thing that will change is what you choose to purchase with the finance manager. Once I started signing paperwork, I noticed an additional $299 and $179 charge on the paperwork. I asked Mary what it was. She told me it was 2 separate services that I specifically said that I didn't want in the deal prior to me meeting with her. She let me know that Johnny, the GSM, had worked it into the deal. I advised her that I was never informed and that I specifically said that I didn't want ANYTHING additional SEVERAL times and was specifically told in the negotiation process, as a courtesy, that all of that was taken off. She let me know that there was nothing that she can do about it other than take if off and raise the amount of the loan. I was extremely upset and advised Mary that the only reason that I will continue signing the paperwork is because we have already been here for 5 hours and I don't want my son disappointed. When I finished signing, Monica met me outside of Mary's office and I let her know that I was very upset and will be writing a review. She asked why and I told her what happened in finance and she told me that none of that was supposed to be on there. Mary proceeded to tell her that Johnny had worked it into the deal. I asked Monica why that was since I had advised her several times that I didn't want anything and she told me that nothing was on the deal? She asked me to wait while she called her GSM because nothing was supposed to be on the deal other then what I purchased with the Finance Manager. I was so livid, that I left. She called and left me a text asking me to hold off on the review until I spoke with the GSM. I waited for Johnny to call me and he didn't so I text Monica to let her know. She had him call me. His conversation with me was that it was the same bottom line number. I advised him that my REAL problem was the dishonesty and deception. I let them know that I didn't want anything extra and I was advised that it was taken off as a courtesy and it was STILL put on WITHOUT my knowledge. He asked me what it would take for me to be happy. And I told him I don't know, because I am not. He advised me to think about it and give him a call back. I called him the next day and let him know that I'm not really sure what would make me happy because I'm livid at the dishonesty and deception. He offered for me to come back in and resign the paperwork on Monday to simply take those additional charges off. I said fair enough. It is Wednesday and I have yet to hear from anyone. I am truly disappointed with the dishonesty and hidden fees that they made mandatory on the deal for the Finance Manager to earn a commission. I am pretty certain that I won't hear from them after this review since the true intent was deception, but I will not stop at just this as it was truly illegal. This dealership is lucky that I willingly signed the documents to proceed with the deal. Side Note: Monica was not the issue. She appeared to be just as surprised as I was.
New Car
by 03/08/2020on
Johnny the GSM and Sam the sales person provided excellent advice and pertinent information about leasing.
JERMAINE SHACKELFORD
by 03/06/2020on
I had a very good experience with Mr. Shackelford today. He was courteous and professional in all aspects. He was helpful in showing me as well as offering me the best deal. He took time to explain everything to me where I could understand it. I would most definitely refer friends/relatives to come and see Mr. Shackelford!!
ShAck /Cordero
by 03/05/2020on
He a good sales person I really appreciate his time n job he show me a good time n got me a car
2020 PILOT
by 03/03/2020on
Thanks Sam for the great service and wonderful customer service!! Very helpful, very attentive ,very professional.
Great service
by 02/29/2020on
Cesar did an amazing job at getting me and my wife the vehicle we wanted and found ways to help save the most money on it!! Great job!!
My 2020
by 02/27/2020on
Thanks Samuel Day and John Syriana for the great service and wonderful price on my new 2020 CRV
BEST SERVICE EVER
by 02/22/2020on
Came in to buy a car and Jermaine Shack did a great job in getting me a great deal. He was very courteous and informative.
My Honda Experience
by 02/22/2020on
I purchased my new Honda Pilot at Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn, my 3rd car purchase there, and was extremely happy with the service I received. The salesman Sam Bader was great to work with.
