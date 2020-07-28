sales Rating

To whom it may concern, I went into Ed Napleton Honda in Oak Lawn and was greeted by Monica, the sales associate. We looked at a 2020 Honda Civic for my son and agreed to work some numbers. I advised Monica that I wanted nothing additional in the deal that they offer if it isn't mandatory. The numbers didn't seem to work out very well so we decided to part ways. Monica came outside and said that her GSM had worked a couple of things out and to come back in. We did. After 5 hours of negotiation and coming to a bottom line number, it was time to meet with Mary, the Finance Manager. First we went to the cashier's office to put my down payment and I specifically asked Monica at this time if anything is going to change once I step into Finance. She told me no, the only thing that will change is what you choose to purchase with the finance manager. Once I started signing paperwork, I noticed an additional $299 and $179 charge on the paperwork. I asked Mary what it was. She told me it was 2 separate services that I specifically said that I didn't want in the deal prior to me meeting with her. She let me know that Johnny, the GSM, had worked it into the deal. I advised her that I was never informed and that I specifically said that I didn't want ANYTHING additional SEVERAL times and was specifically told in the negotiation process, as a courtesy, that all of that was taken off. She let me know that there was nothing that she can do about it other than take if off and raise the amount of the loan. I was extremely upset and advised Mary that the only reason that I will continue signing the paperwork is because we have already been here for 5 hours and I don't want my son disappointed. When I finished signing, Monica met me outside of Mary's office and I let her know that I was very upset and will be writing a review. She asked why and I told her what happened in finance and she told me that none of that was supposed to be on there. Mary proceeded to tell her that Johnny had worked it into the deal. I asked Monica why that was since I had advised her several times that I didn't want anything and she told me that nothing was on the deal? She asked me to wait while she called her GSM because nothing was supposed to be on the deal other then what I purchased with the Finance Manager. I was so livid, that I left. She called and left me a text asking me to hold off on the review until I spoke with the GSM. I waited for Johnny to call me and he didn't so I text Monica to let her know. She had him call me. His conversation with me was that it was the same bottom line number. I advised him that my REAL problem was the dishonesty and deception. I let them know that I didn't want anything extra and I was advised that it was taken off as a courtesy and it was STILL put on WITHOUT my knowledge. He asked me what it would take for me to be happy. And I told him I don't know, because I am not. He advised me to think about it and give him a call back. I called him the next day and let him know that I'm not really sure what would make me happy because I'm livid at the dishonesty and deception. He offered for me to come back in and resign the paperwork on Monday to simply take those additional charges off. I said fair enough. It is Wednesday and I have yet to hear from anyone. I am truly disappointed with the dishonesty and hidden fees that they made mandatory on the deal for the Finance Manager to earn a commission. I am pretty certain that I won't hear from them after this review since the true intent was deception, but I will not stop at just this as it was truly illegal. This dealership is lucky that I willingly signed the documents to proceed with the deal. Side Note: Monica was not the issue. She appeared to be just as surprised as I was.