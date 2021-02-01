5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Jerome was beyond pleasant, and helpful. I appreciated his Enthusiam, patience, and his willingness to go above and beyond to exceed my expectations. He provided a genuine, comfortable, satisfactory experience for me -as I was looking at cars to purchase. Also, Jerome exuded patience as he knew this was an important experience to me since my car accident a year ago. Most importantly, his energy was purely energetic, genuine, hassle-free; he truly worked with me to get the best deal for me; even after I purchased my car, I was called back in because Kelly Nissan further reduced my car note. As a nissan lover, and because I experienced the best customer service at Kelly Nissan 4300 West 95th St. Oak Lawn, IL. I will be a life-long customer. This is really the place to go if you're looking for a quality & satisfaction experience. Thank you Jerome & KELLY NISSAN - Jade Nyther Read more