Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn
Customer Reviews of Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn
Jay Is The Best…..
by 04/16/2022on
Bought a new Bronco from Hawk Ford and could not be happier or more satisfied. We were an out of state buyer and Jay made this purchase as simple and stress free as it could be. She was extremely attentive and helpful during the whole process. We had some challenges with shipping the vehicle (no fault of Hawk) and Jay worked tirelessly (even on her off days) to make sure we were doing everything possible to get things right. Thank you Jay for all your help making this purchase so comfortable. You made my wife a very happy lady!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will never go to Hawk Ford again.
by 05/10/2022on
I was at Hawk Ford 3 times in 3 weeks and $500.00 later only half the problem was fixed. I was lied to. I was told all sensors and gauges were checked. I was told they drove it 10 miles to see if the sensors and gauges would go off and they did not. I drove the car 5 miles after picked up and the check engine temperature light went on and the gauge went to hot, so it only does that when I drive the car? I don’t think so. They had 3 opportunities to fix and they said all was good, only half the problems were fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Dept
by 04/26/2022on
Efficient and Effective
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jay Is The Best…..
by 04/16/2022on
Bought a new Bronco from Hawk Ford and could not be happier or more satisfied. We were an out of state buyer and Jay made this purchase as simple and stress free as it could be. She was extremely attentive and helpful during the whole process. We had some challenges with shipping the vehicle (no fault of Hawk) and Jay worked tirelessly (even on her off days) to make sure we were doing everything possible to get things right. Thank you Jay for all your help making this purchase so comfortable. You made my wife a very happy lady!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heater Coil & Trim
by 03/28/2022on
Heater coil was replaced, received my truck back with in a reasonable time. Juan in body shop was helpful in getting my door molding replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hawk Ford is the place to go
by 03/17/2022on
I recently traded in my SUV for a 21 Mustang and I must say. I walked in with some unrealistic expectations and one thing I appreciate is when my time isn’t wasted. After putting thought into it, I got pre approved and went back. Not only did they lower the price of the car I got by a little but this dealer gave me the most for my used car than any other dealer. Even after the deal was done, I’ve gone back a few times and have been treated kind and with respect. Ali and Don are great to work with and make the process fun and well worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission issue
by 12/24/2021on
Great people and they helped me a lot
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/09/2021on
I recently had my vehicle in for service at Hawk Ford and can honestly say it was quick and the issue was taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 12/07/2021on
The staff was very cordial.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clueless
by 08/09/2021on
They told me that my car issue couldn’t be resolved and it’s a 2019 Ford Explorer with 36000 miles
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Monica Sheerin
by 04/12/2021on
Fayek our salesman was enthusiastic, friendly and patient. Buying a car is an important decision. Fayek made my husband and I feel comfortable and informed. Our family needs another new car. We will be back at Fayek’s desk again soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn: A Great Place to Get Service
by 10/30/2020on
We came into the dealership with an issue regarding the car's heat shields. After some confusion at the dealership Peter stepped in a professionally handled all of our issues and questions. He made sure that we knew what they were doing to the car and how it would be fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Door Handel
by 06/30/2019on
Work was Completed in a timely Manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bought 2019 Fusion at Hawk Ford in Oak Lawn, IL
by 06/22/2019on
Fernando Garcia is the greatest!!! Meet with before going on vacation and the day I got back stopped in and picked out my car. Didn't tested drive it till ready to sign. Fernando explained every asset of the car and I took a drive. Came back and signed. It was that easy and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HawkFord Oak Lawn
by 04/30/2019on
They were able to take me in right away and checked the battery as well as doing the Works Package. Battery needed a jump, but diagnostics showed that it just needed a charge since car is not getting as much usage and primarily only for short distances.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 04/23/2019on
Friendly, pleasant and very professional. Kept me up to date on everything that was happening with my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 04/18/2019on
Very good experience, great service and reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/15/2019on
Had 7:30am appointment and arrived 10 mins early and they started work right away. Wasn't too please to hear an answer about one of my problem concerning my heating and air.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Visit - 2/4/19
by 02/12/2019on
Excellent visit. Extremely courteous, empathetic and professional staff. It was good to see Paul Stassin back in the fold. Ken Klein continues to be one of the best. I have dealt with this dealership (Hawkinson and Hawk) for better than 35 years and they are fair and decent people to work with. I have purchased new and used cars from them and they have never been disappointed. All departments, Sales, Service and Body Shop make good on their promises and if need be they make it right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 01/29/2019on
Excellent, thorough job at providing service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New tires
by 01/13/2019on
The service I received was awesome. The staff was very nice and informative on the work I needed for my 2016 Ford fusion. I will always come here for service and purchase my vehicle's from Hawk Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/18/2018on
Great experience. Got me in and out fast with quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes