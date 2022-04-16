5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently traded in my SUV for a 21 Mustang and I must say. I walked in with some unrealistic expectations and one thing I appreciate is when my time isn’t wasted. After putting thought into it, I got pre approved and went back. Not only did they lower the price of the car I got by a little but this dealer gave me the most for my used car than any other dealer. Even after the deal was done, I’ve gone back a few times and have been treated kind and with respect. Ali and Don are great to work with and make the process fun and well worth it. Read more