Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn

6100 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn

4.4
Overall Rating
4.36 out of 5 stars(90)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jay Is The Best…..

by Aussie54 on 04/16/2022

Bought a new Bronco from Hawk Ford and could not be happier or more satisfied. We were an out of state buyer and Jay made this purchase as simple and stress free as it could be. She was extremely attentive and helpful during the whole process. We had some challenges with shipping the vehicle (no fault of Hawk) and Jay worked tirelessly (even on her off days) to make sure we were doing everything possible to get things right. Thank you Jay for all your help making this purchase so comfortable. You made my wife a very happy lady!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
90 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Will never go to Hawk Ford again.

by Chaitld on 05/10/2022

I was at Hawk Ford 3 times in 3 weeks and $500.00 later only half the problem was fixed. I was lied to. I was told all sensors and gauges were checked. I was told they drove it 10 miles to see if the sensors and gauges would go off and they did not. I drove the car 5 miles after picked up and the check engine temperature light went on and the gauge went to hot, so it only does that when I drive the car? I don’t think so. They had 3 opportunities to fix and they said all was good, only half the problems were fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Dept

by Miranda on 04/26/2022

Efficient and Effective

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Heater Coil & Trim

by AntDeLR on 03/28/2022

Heater coil was replaced, received my truck back with in a reasonable time. Juan in body shop was helpful in getting my door molding replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hawk Ford is the place to go

by Liz Lopez on 03/17/2022

I recently traded in my SUV for a 21 Mustang and I must say. I walked in with some unrealistic expectations and one thing I appreciate is when my time isn’t wasted. After putting thought into it, I got pre approved and went back. Not only did they lower the price of the car I got by a little but this dealer gave me the most for my used car than any other dealer. Even after the deal was done, I’ve gone back a few times and have been treated kind and with respect. Ali and Don are great to work with and make the process fun and well worth it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission issue

by Tavia Martin on 12/24/2021

Great people and they helped me a lot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Chuck R on 12/09/2021

I recently had my vehicle in for service at Hawk Ford and can honestly say it was quick and the issue was taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by butchsha on 12/07/2021

The staff was very cordial.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clueless

by Michael on 08/09/2021

They told me that my car issue couldn’t be resolved and it’s a 2019 Ford Explorer with 36000 miles

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Monica Sheerin

by Msheerin on 04/12/2021

Fayek our salesman was enthusiastic, friendly and patient. Buying a car is an important decision. Fayek made my husband and I feel comfortable and informed. Our family needs another new car. We will be back at Fayek’s desk again soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hawk Ford of Oak Lawn: A Great Place to Get Service

by AndrewHavens on 10/30/2020

We came into the dealership with an issue regarding the car's heat shields. After some confusion at the dealership Peter stepped in a professionally handled all of our issues and questions. He made sure that we knew what they were doing to the car and how it would be fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Door Handel

by Callahan on 06/30/2019

Work was Completed in a timely Manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

bought 2019 Fusion at Hawk Ford in Oak Lawn, IL

by Jeffrey1 on 06/22/2019

Fernando Garcia is the greatest!!! Meet with before going on vacation and the day I got back stopped in and picked out my car. Didn't tested drive it till ready to sign. Fernando explained every asset of the car and I took a drive. Came back and signed. It was that easy and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

HawkFord Oak Lawn

by Trainman58 on 04/30/2019

They were able to take me in right away and checked the battery as well as doing the Works Package. Battery needed a jump, but diagnostics showed that it just needed a charge since car is not getting as much usage and primarily only for short distances.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Escape

by DebbieE on 04/23/2019

Friendly, pleasant and very professional. Kept me up to date on everything that was happening with my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by Joe Loeza on 04/18/2019

Very good experience, great service and reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Waltdaddy on 02/15/2019

Had 7:30am appointment and arrived 10 mins early and they started work right away. Wasn't too please to hear an answer about one of my problem concerning my heating and air.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Visit - 2/4/19

by Milt Leppert on 02/12/2019

Excellent visit. Extremely courteous, empathetic and professional staff. It was good to see Paul Stassin back in the fold. Ken Klein continues to be one of the best. I have dealt with this dealership (Hawkinson and Hawk) for better than 35 years and they are fair and decent people to work with. I have purchased new and used cars from them and they have never been disappointed. All departments, Sales, Service and Body Shop make good on their promises and if need be they make it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by AMighty on 01/29/2019

Excellent, thorough job at providing service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New tires

by Ray schalk on 01/13/2019

The service I received was awesome. The staff was very nice and informative on the work I needed for my 2016 Ford fusion. I will always come here for service and purchase my vehicle's from Hawk Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Konstantino on 12/18/2018

Great experience. Got me in and out fast with quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
