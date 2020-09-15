Frank Shirey Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Frank Shirey Cadillac
Superior Customer Service
by 09/15/2020on
Clarissa Collins was the best. Very knowledgeable and up front. I felt extremely comfortable with her and respected her guidance and advice. I would highly recommend Clarissa to potential clients.
Shirey Cadillac = Excellence!
by 12/24/2020on
Friendly, professional service.
These guys are the best!
by 12/20/2020on
Always friendly.
Car service
by 11/26/2020on
Friendly, accurate,on time
Scheduled Service
by 11/11/2020on
Prompt service!
Dealer Staff
by 11/09/2020on
I’m a long term customer, recognized by your staff, and treated well.
CTS-V Brakes and Tires
by 10/30/2020on
Fast and efficient service.
Easy service experience
by 10/14/2020on
Flexible scheduling, loaner car was appreciated, reasonable price.
Service on my Cadillac Escalade
by 10/07/2020on
Friendly staff and service
Service review of Shirey Cadillac
by 09/29/2020on
It's hassle free and service is excellent.
Thank you Guy Cesar's for a pleasant experience!
by 09/01/2020on
Guy made the experience seamless. By far the most simplistic experience purchasing a vehicle!
Survey
by 08/19/2020on
Brian always inform me about what's going on with my 2009 Cadillac Escalade while I'm getting service done to my truck
Shirey Cadillac
by 08/05/2020on
Salesperson was very personable and knowledgeable. He made the car buying experience pleasant.
Joy Smith
by 07/09/2020on
How I am greeted. Everyone is willing to help. Keeping you informed while you are waiting.Brian was just wonderful. He is professional without being stiff.When he speaks to you he looks at you. You trust him.
I was pleased
by 06/25/2020on
The customer service from the staff was very nice. I felt appreciated.
edmunds
by 06/21/2020on
courteous and friendly employees.
5 Star Effort!
by 05/23/2020on
Julie and Gayle are ALWAYS top notch when it comes to the service of my car. Professional but warm, I never feel bad about any bad news(one major repair on my last Cadillac) they may bring, because they are EXTREMELY personable. I really appreciate the effort they put into their jobs!
XTS
by 04/18/2020on
Julie's knowledge and follow up.
Shirley Cadillac is an amazing place to get your Cadillac serviced!
by 03/12/2020on
Brian in service was amazing! He helped me step by step along the way. He made everything easy for me. He explained everything to me and totally exceeded my expectations.
frankmannamusicman8
by 02/07/2020on
Jamie took a personal interest in my very unusual request for an appointment.............I live in downtown Chicago.
service opinion
by 01/21/2020on
Everybody is really nice and the service was great.
