Poor customer service
by 04/20/2017on
Located a Pacifica to our liking on Mancaris web site. We found out that the price that was advertised on Mancaris web site was only if you qualify for all incentives and rebates. This mean't the price of the Pacifica was much higher. Also our salesman was to return our call but never did, after we contacted him twice. If this is how Chrysler and Mancaris do business, we want no part of this and will be taking our business to Chrysler's competition
Greatest experience purchasing vehicle
by 12/05/2016on
I purchased my vehicle from Mancari's on Black Friday 2016. My salesperson (Carl Williams) was so polite, personable and very knowledgeable. I was literally in and out of the dealership with keys in hand for my brand new 2017 Dodge with all of my questions/concerns answered. I would highly recommend my friends and family to come here. I know I'll definately be back for my future vehicle purchases. :)
Fastest and best car deal I've ever made!
by 11/27/2016on
My wife and I went car hunting online two months ago. After searching through and having some bad experiences through Craigslist and OfferUp, we decided to go to a reputable local dealership. We found a great used Jeep grand Cherokee online and after filling out an quick online inquiry we were looking talking to Eddie in no time! He helped us find a few vehicles in their stock, to make our visit worth wild. We came in and Eddie had the vehicles waiting for a test drive when we arrived. After a quick negotiation, on Black Friday, we drove off the lot with a great suv an hour later! Thanks again Mancari! You have some more loyal customers in us!
Best Experience Buying a Car
by 10/26/2016on
My salesman, Juan Adan was professional, friendly and not your typical pushy sales guy. I got the price I wanted for the new Jeep and my trade-in! I would recommend to anyone to buy from Mancari!
Go see Jim!!
by 08/03/2016on
Jim was a great salesman! We came in late in the evening and he was very patient and let us test drive numerous vehicles, despite being there after closing. Never felt rushed. Walked away with our dream car. Ben Neely in finance was great to work with as well. Would shop mancaris agian!
Carl Williams is the BEST
by 07/26/2016on
I went to Mancari's to inquire about a Jeep and Carl Williams made the process effortless. He was very informative and answered all of my questions. I left the dealership a couple of hours later with a brand new jeep. I am completely satisfied with my purchase and the customer service I received.
Looking for a used car
by 05/30/2016on
We have purchased 3 cars at Mancari'so and we always look for Gustavo Lozano, he is an excellent salesman, always trying to help. And the finance guy, Ben, has always being very polite.
Mark Whalen is the best!!!
by 05/01/2016on
We have purchased 3 vehicles from Mark. Each time we were treated respectfully and fairly. He helped us find the best car for our budget and solved a very difficult situation with our trade that was just fantastic!! Mark is smart and helpful, very hard worker. The Dealership from start through financing is just outstanding. Would recommend anytime you ste buying a car to go see Mark Whalen at Mancari Dodge. I love my Jeep Cherokee. Gayle L.
Excellent No Pressure Buying Experience
by 01/29/2016on
We made multiple trips to Mancari's as we were unsure as to what vehicle we wanted to buy. The salesman, Randy, could not have been more helpful or patient with us. He showed us numerous models and vehicles and was very knowledgeable about each one. Between visits, Randy kept us informed of any new vehicles they had received. Each time we returned to Mancari's he greeted us by name and discussed our options. We test drove about 5 different vehicles, and with each one, Randy was very accommodating with having the vehicle ready and with providing full information about each vehicle. Never were we made to feel pressured or rushed. He let us take our time, mull over our options and sleep on our decision. We finally purchased a vehicle about 4 weeks after our initial visit. Once we decided on a vehicle we were out the door with our new vehicle in less than an hour - a painless transaction. This is our second purchase from Mancari's, and we will definitely return for our next vehicle purchase.
One Happy Driver!
by 01/12/2016on
I had the pleasure of doing business with this Mancari. The buying process was very seamless and Martin and Enriquez showed excellent customer service. They were very friendly, I was greeted and felt my business was welcome from the moment I walked into the showroom. I got a good deal on a used 2014 Avenger.
Painless experience
by 01/11/2016on
For the first time after having purchased 17 vehicles the purchase of our new Wrangler Unlimited was a truly hassle free experience. It was a pleasure working with Andre, he delivered a simple, honest, and hassle free vehicle purchase experience. Thank You. David & Kathy C
One Happy Customer
by 10/21/2015on
When I arrived at Mancari's I was immediately greeted by my salesperson George Culler. When I asked about the vehicle I was there to test drive, he told me they have several configured that way and he wanted me to pick the color and configuration first. Having already been to 3 other dealers that told me to come in, only to find out they did not have the vehicle I wanted, I was skeptical. George showed me, not one, but 3 vehicles exactly as we discussed and several others that were close. At that point I knew I was in the right place. The choices I had at Mancari's exceeded the other 3 dealers combined, but it did not stop there. After our test drive, George showed me pricing for the vehicle I picked, as well as some other options, so I could make a well educated decision. I appreciated all the extra effort, especially since it generated many more questions I didn't even know I should be asking. With all the research I did on my own, I thought I knew everything about these vehicles. George showed me I didn't, without making me feel like an idiot. George will definitely get referrals from me as well as my family's future business. I have purchased several used cars and one other new car, but the purchase of my new Jeep Cherokee TrailHawk was the best experience of all. They even showed me how all the new features worked, connected my phone to car and even helped me activate the UConnect feature. I just want to note I came back the following day for their open house service event. I meet even more of the Mancari staff and each and everyone of them were friendly and helpful. -- Roberto, thank you for the pizza and the Sprite. Joseph, thank you for getting my radio software updated and my Jeep out quickly with no notice. -- I am one very happy customer.
Exceptional Customer Service!
by 09/19/2015on
We financed a Chrysler Town & Country Touring through Mancari's. Everyone there was great! Starting with Lisa in the Bdc! She was very informative and extremely nice! Bob our sales rep was great! It was a long day and we couldn't have asked for better service! The finance manager had to really work hard to get us financed and could have called it a day, but he didn't and we were able to drive off in exactly what we wanted! It was a bit of a drive but we will definitely be going back for our next vehicle!!!!
Pleasant Experience
by 02/18/2015on
I had the pleasure of doing business with sales consultant Imran Alassaf. He made the trade-in and purchase a great experience. He was very knowledgable without being pushy. I would recommend Imran and Mancari's.
A+ for Mancari
by 12/23/2014on
If you're looking for an experience and lasting relationship, I highly recommend Mancari's. Mark Whalen patiently answered my questions and helped match me to a sleek and stacked Dodge Dart GT. Customer service here is top-notch, and everyone from accounting to the owner personally helped me take home the car of my dreams. Thank you all!
Mancari made it easy
by 02/17/2014on
My wife and I had a great buying experience at Mancari. We have purchased many cars in the past and hated the whole buying process. Mancari made it easy from start to finish. We found the car we wanted online and headed over to the dealership after confirming the cars was still available. The car was priced as low as any other car we found online and the entire process was simple. We were treated with respect and fairly. We got a great car for a great price with a great experience. I would even say we enjoyed the experience (hard to say most of the time buying a car)!
Definitely Recommend!
by 02/13/2014on
I had an overall really great experience with Mancari's. The staff was super helpful and answered all my questions, Plus the selection was better than I was even expecting. When I'm ready for my next Jeep, I'll be going back to Mancari's.
Used Car Dealer in Disguise
by 01/08/2012on
Mancari's Chrysler and Jeep dealer in Oak Lawn, IL. is nothing but a crooked used car dealer disguised as a new car dealer. I purchased a 2007 BMW 328xi. I later found out that the vehicle that I purchased was involved in a major accident and had frame damage that was not mentioned on the carfax. I went back to the dealer and met with the manager and got no where with him. So he referred me to the general manager. The general manager informed me that it as my problem and he could not do anything for me. He stated that it was my fault and that I shouldn't have trusted him and what he said about the car. He also stated that I should have taken the car to get inspeted. Mancaris Chrysler and Jeep dealer is a dealer that is only worried about making a sale and not worried about getting repeat customer. All I have to say is BUYER BEWARE OF MANCARIS.
Great experience
by 07/08/2010on
I went with my son last night to purchase his first brand new car (Jeep Unlimited). I was very pleasantly surprised. They made the experience very enjoyable!! Bobby Weinert was our salesman, he was great, very informative, not pushy and definitely not cocky (like so many I've met in the past).He patiently showed us many vehicles (and they have an amazing amount of cars to choose from) He was a nice young man that you just want to see do well. Leonard Mancari (financing & Manager) was wonderful. He was friendly, quick & really took good care of my son. He represents his family very well. I haven't bought "new" in a while, we usually buy "used" with low mileage but the deal was so good it didn't make sense and there was not the traditional long waits while decisions are made that I've experienced in the past when negotiating. They even gave him a very fair price on his trade in! I absolutely would go there again and refer friends. I am optimistic that any servicing needed will go as well. I've purchased from Mancari's a few times in the past years ago, but this time really stood out. In case you were wondering, I have never met either man before in the past and do not work from them. Keep up the good job please -- it was refreshing!
