When I arrived at Mancari's I was immediately greeted by my salesperson George Culler. When I asked about the vehicle I was there to test drive, he told me they have several configured that way and he wanted me to pick the color and configuration first. Having already been to 3 other dealers that told me to come in, only to find out they did not have the vehicle I wanted, I was skeptical. George showed me, not one, but 3 vehicles exactly as we discussed and several others that were close. At that point I knew I was in the right place. The choices I had at Mancari's exceeded the other 3 dealers combined, but it did not stop there. After our test drive, George showed me pricing for the vehicle I picked, as well as some other options, so I could make a well educated decision. I appreciated all the extra effort, especially since it generated many more questions I didn't even know I should be asking. With all the research I did on my own, I thought I knew everything about these vehicles. George showed me I didn't, without making me feel like an idiot. George will definitely get referrals from me as well as my family's future business. I have purchased several used cars and one other new car, but the purchase of my new Jeep Cherokee TrailHawk was the best experience of all. They even showed me how all the new features worked, connected my phone to car and even helped me activate the UConnect feature. I just want to note I came back the following day for their open house service event. I meet even more of the Mancari staff and each and everyone of them were friendly and helpful. -- Roberto, thank you for the pizza and the Sprite. Joseph, thank you for getting my radio software updated and my Jeep out quickly with no notice. -- I am one very happy customer. Read more