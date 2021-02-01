Kelly Nissan
Customer Reviews of Kelly Nissan
Great Overall Experience
by 01/02/2021on
Just bought a pre certified Pathfinder and had an amazing experience. Our sales representative Sanjuana Lopez was very professional and knowledgeable. We will definitely refer her to family and friends. Jerome the sales manager and Ricky in finance were both great as well!!
Awesome Service @ Kelly Nissan
by 06/15/2020on
My salesperson Jerome Brown was awesome! He worked 3 days to get me exactly what I wanted. I like how he took the time to get to know me and listened to my concerns. In the end I am very happy!
Wonderful are buying experience
by 06/06/2020on
I had a wonderful experience. Andy T was a great salesman. He was very personable. I knew what I wanted when I walked in and I knew what I could afford. Andy made sure I got what I wanted I was always kept up to date on each process. Andy had good energy and even the other employees were friendly. Would I buy from this dealer again yes without hesitation. Thank you Andy.
Extremely Happy
by 03/07/2020on
I highly recommend Andy Tanrikulu! He was extremely helpful before and after I purchased the car. He was also very patient with my Indecisiveness! There were two cars I wanted and I must have gone back & forth sitting in them at least 5 times and drive each twice. If you’re looking for a car, Andy Tanrikulu!
2019 Nissan Kicks
by 12/26/2019on
I went in to Kelly Nissan today to get a 2019 Nissan Kicks and left with just that. From the time I was greeted my salesman Antonio Davis was kind & patient. He went above & beyond to make sure that I left with exactly what I came in for! Anyone looking for a car should definitely give him a call!
Great price and value
by 11/16/2019on
Just bought my 2019 Murano from Kelly Nissan in Oak Lawn IL from Jerome Brown. Pleasurable experience. Fair value on my trade in and dealership is clean and everyone was friendly.
Great experience!!
by 10/28/2019on
Jerome Brown thanks for your assistant while purchasing my 2019 Pathfinder. It was such a pleasure to have you as my salesman. I appreciate the knowledge you shared. I’ll definitely refer my friends to you. Thanks, Valerie Clark
Great Service
by 09/22/2019on
Barbara Aksamit was excellent she helped me with my vehicle purchase as I was trading my old one she went though every step with me and she was very friendly, she was amazing if I know someone interested in buying a car I will definitely recommend her!
Barbara Aksamit
by 09/18/2019on
She was very friendly and was great help with my new vehicle purchase
Antonio Davis
by 09/16/2019on
Antonio was such a wonderful help with buying my first car. He made my experience very smooth and comfortable with deciding on the best car for me. Go Antonio!!!
Enjoyed my shopping experience with Nissan Barbara Aksamit
by 09/15/2019on
She was very very friendly and helpful we were unsure but she made our experience so pleasant we had to buy a truck she showed us many options and helped us choose what we were comfortable with we will definitely be back and when we come back we only want her
Love this Dealership
by 09/06/2019on
I needed to replace my previous Versa and stopped in for info on the new Versa models. Andy Tanrikulu walked me through my options including what they had on sale in case I was concerned about cost or availability. I chose the 2020 which he had to locate for me. Andy kept in touch with me every step of the way on it's status. When I took possession he showed me how to operate the computerized options, set up my phone, and offered future help if I need it. Andy was a pleasure to work with. The Finance Manager answered all of my questions.
Outstanding
by 09/02/2019on
Had a wonderful buying experience at Kelly Nissan. While most of the work was done over the internet, Kelly not only honored the online quote with no funny business, but improved on it. Employees are courteous, friendly, and engaging without being pushy or overbearing. Our salesman, Andy Tanrikulu, could not have been better. He was courteous, knowledgeable, and took plenty of time to explain all the features of our new vehicle. Thank you.
2019 Nissan Rogue- Jerome Brown Salesman
by 09/01/2019on
Jerome was beyond pleasant, and helpful. I appreciated his Enthusiam, patience, and his willingness to go above and beyond to exceed my expectations. He provided a genuine, comfortable, satisfactory experience for me -as I was looking at cars to purchase. Also, Jerome exuded patience as he knew this was an important experience to me since my car accident a year ago. Most importantly, his energy was purely energetic, genuine, hassle-free; he truly worked with me to get the best deal for me; even after I purchased my car, I was called back in because Kelly Nissan further reduced my car note. As a nissan lover, and because I experienced the best customer service at Kelly Nissan 4300 West 95th St. Oak Lawn, IL. I will be a life-long customer. This is really the place to go if you're looking for a quality & satisfaction experience. Thank you Jerome & KELLY NISSAN - Jade Nyther
Go Diego go!
by 09/01/2019on
My daughter and I came in to secretly purchase a nice car for my younger daughter. We told Diego arcs that we didn’t want nothing too fancy because this was going to be my daughters first car. He walked us around the lot and showed us multiple cars and we found the perfect car for my daughter. Needless to say she was speechless when we gave it to her! She loved it! The whole car buying experience was really memorable because Diego seemed really interested not only about the car but about our personal live and he really seem invested in the surprise!
Was looking for a Car extension Warranty but got a new car
by 09/01/2019on
Came in originally looking for a car extension warranty for my 2017 Rogue yesterday when I was greeted by Laird in sales. He carefully listen to my concerns and gave me multiple options including trading in my car for a new 2019 model. I was tremendously happy with the service as my monthly payment were still within the same range I was paying with the 2017 Model. From Laird in sales to Management getting the approval done for loyal customers like me I will continue to return to Kelly Nissan for all my customer service and needs. Great job everyone as you have another satisfied customer!!!
Quick, easy, efficient
by 08/28/2019on
Came in for a routine oil change, and was greeted by Antonio Davis. By the time my service was done, Antonio had sold me on a gorgeous 2019 Nissan Sentra! I drove off the lot a happy customer, and obviously will continue my services with Kelly Nissan. No hassle, no funny business. THANKS AGAIN!
Outstanding Experience
by 08/25/2019on
My wife and I went to Kelly Nissan and had a pleasant conversation with a salesman name Antonio Davis. We were not ready to purchase a vehicle at that time but wanted to look at some vehicles. Antonio showed us around and took lots of time explaining the different vehicles. When we were ready we went back and talked to Antonio, he took his time didn't rush us into anything and we came to an agreement on a price of a Nissan Kick and we purchased the vehicle. This was actually one of the best car buying experiences I have ever had.
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/22/2019on
I had been to a few dealerships before this one, then we remembered the amazing experience my mom had before when she bought her car at Kelly. I went into Kelly with low expectations because of my previous experiences and walked out with a new car that I can afford. Christopher did everything he could to keep that payment where it needed to be and now I'm driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra. I had a great experience at Kelly and I will be back in the future.
The Best Salesman ever
by 08/21/2019on
I am so happy I decided to stop into Nissan yesterday because it was the best experience ever when I walked into the door all I seen was happy faces and helpful and polite people with smiles. but one person Tim Wilson approach me eager to assist. I told him what I was looking for and he wasted no time finding me a nice car with low miles in excellent condition. I felt like I was with family at 4300 w 95th st Kelly Nissan. Thanks Tim Wilson your the best!
Great!
by 08/15/2019on
Everyone here was super helpful and made buying s new car super easy and enjoyable!!