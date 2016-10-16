1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sale went great, but that's all they care about. Once you're gone, you're a second class citizen. I'd brought up an issue with the MyKey I noticed with the test drive, but 4 hours later, everyone forgot about it, including me. I left messages and called back the following Monday when they opened and got through to my salesman, Jerry Schaefer. He hadn't called me back, I had to call him. He said he'd look into it. 4 hours later, I called back for an update. Again, I had to call, no call from them. He said I could come in on Tuesday and have a new key made. This happened without a hitch, new key made, they covered the cost, just cost me 3 hours of my afternoon/ evening. Fast forward 5 days (so 8 days after I bought the truck) and it dies doing 70 down the highway. My family of 5 stuck on the highway, truck will not start. I had it towed to the local ford dealership to where I was (Cuba, MO) to be looked at. I called Jerry again, leaving a message. Do you think he called me back on Tuesday (Monday was Labor Day)? Nope, I had to call him. He said without them looking at it in their service center, he didn't think there was much he could do, but that he'd call me back. Never got a call, and I've left several messages. I've talked to his boss, he says because I didn't buy the warranty, they couldn't do anything. The kicker is what was wrong with the truck. The body control module was loose, unclasped, causing the truck to stop running and not start. You'd think that they would inspect their vehicles before they sell them. How could something so important be left as this was? I guess with auffenberg you have to buy the warranty to protect yourself from their negligence. I will never go back to this dealership. It's the worst post-sale service I've ever gotten. Read more