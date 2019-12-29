Serra Honda
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Serra Honda
1 sales Reviews
sales Rating
Will not go anywhere else!
by 12/29/2019on
I had no idea what amazing friend people I was about to encounter. Everyone right down to the owner were there to help anyway they can. I felt like I was becoming part of the Serra Honda family. By the time I left in my new car most of the were saying goodbye to me by name! I will not go anywhere else to buy a vehicle or recommend anyone else but SERRA Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
