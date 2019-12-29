Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Serra Honda

Serra Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
1268 Central Park Dr, O Fallon, IL 62269
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Serra Honda

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will not go anywhere else!

by Myndi Barnes on 12/29/2019

I had no idea what amazing friend people I was about to encounter. Everyone right down to the owner were there to help anyway they can. I felt like I was becoming part of the Serra Honda family. By the time I left in my new car most of the were saying goodbye to me by name! I will not go anywhere else to buy a vehicle or recommend anyone else but SERRA Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
52 cars in stock
0 new45 used7 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes