5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealing with car dealers can be fun if you have done your homework and enjoy the sport. Edmunds.com has a wealth of information that will help you make a wise decision. My wife and I went to the dealer and ran into a very nice salesman named Mark C. He was very infomed about the Altima that we had in mind. He explained all the options that the car had and gave us additional information that was really helpful. Besides all that he went along with us on the longest test drive I have ever encountered. Mark drove a hard bargin and wanted us to commit to the sale but I told him that I didn't make impluse decisions and so with a tenative deal in place we left the dealership. Overnight we decided that we were receiving a fair price and contacted the dealership the next day to purchase the car. In the deal we had asked for a rear spoiler to be added to the car but the part had to be ordered for a later instalation date. About a week later the dealership contacted us and set up an appointment a few days later. After arriving at the dealership I waited in the customer service lounge which is right beside the service area. And to my amazement I got to watch their effecient service system in action. I was only there a short time and very pleased with my first experience with the service department.