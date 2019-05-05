Auffenberg Nissan
Customer Reviews of Auffenberg Nissan
2019 Rogue
by 05/05/2019on
Comfortable experience start to finish. Derek answered our many questions and helped speed up an already streamlined process.
New car purchase
by 12/04/2018on
Worked with John H on turning in a Leased 2016 Altima early. Found a 2019 Altima that had all the options we were looking for and was offered it a a great price (well below list). Would recommend looking at Auffenberg Nissan.
best buying experience ever
by 05/20/2018on
This was my first buying experience where I didn't walk away feeling that I had been taken. The price that was on their internet site was the price that I paid. When I drove away in my new car, my stomach wasn't in a knot, and that was a great feeling.
Horrendous waste of time
by 07/30/2015on
We packed up and drove the kids for over an hour and a half after calling at least three times in reference to a car available on their lot. When we arrived, the kids and I went to look around while my husband spoke with the dealer. Long story, short...the car we came for has been sold for TWO WEEKS!!! We even called along the way... We planned to test drive it tonight, and purchase it before the weekend. The dealer was not apologetic and had nothing to offer us despite our long trip. I DO NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP! I'm not even sure that car ever existed. If I could give a negative rating, I would! This has been an awful experience! DO NOT TRUST THEY HAVE WHAT YOU WANT IN STOCK! DO NOT MAKE A SPECIAL TRIP...EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED!
My Positive Altima Experience
by 07/21/2015on
I am so in love with my car (2012 Nissan Altima) and you can't find a better ally than Amber Kinkelaar! She was recommended to me by a friend and we became fast friends while finally ending my long car search. She showed me multiple cars, spent SO much time with me, and in the end helped me navigate the rest of the closing process. I look forward to maintaining a relationship with the Auffenberg family. :)
by 03/09/2015on
I shopped around for a while, and communicated with Jacqueline for a week or better. She was excellent and answered all my questions I had. My husband and I drove the 2 hours to get there, and was greeted right away by Jimmie. We test drove what we had in mind. He didn't try to push into something we couldn't afford, and was up front and honest with us. We made the deal, got the paperwork done, and good to go. Our car didn't have the floor mats, but Jimmie took care of that, and is also sending us an owners manuel As ours is missing. For being a short guy (hehe) he was great to work with! We will definitely be back!
AWESOME EXPERIENCE!!!!
by 01/18/2015on
The salesman I worked with was Ryan Ward, who was very friendly and professional. He made my car buying experience a smooth experience. I HIGHLY recommend you go see Ryan at Auffenberg - St. Clair Auto mall. If I ever need to purchase another vehicle I would contact him again.
Ryan Blackwell
by 11/15/2014on
Great job!
Everyone at Auffenberg is Outstanding!!
by 11/14/2014on
We have bought a car and have referred several people whom have also bought cars at Auffenberg and I could not be happier with both the salespeople and service people there! They are professional, courteous, and try to get you the best deal they can. Kenny Chambers is the best salesperson we have ever dealt with and even after buying the car from him he still keeps in touch to make sure everything is okay. They are an outstanding group of individuals at Auffenberg Dealer Group and I highly, highly, highly, recommend them. In fact, my husband and I have made a decision that we will always come to Auffenberg for any future car purchases regardless of where we live in the U.S. !!
2014 Ford Escape
by 09/09/2014on
We purchased our 2014 Ford Escape on Aug 23,2014 from Auffenberg Ford North. Our salesperson was Vicki R. We have bought several vehicles from this dealership and after our first purchase with Vicki we have and will continue to purchase our vehicles through Vicki and only Vicki! We always receive outstanding customer service and professionalism. We have come to have an outstanding relationship with the sales staff especially Vicki R., Aaron P. (sales manager), and Anthony B. (finance manager). This group of dedicated individuals knows and cares about all aspects of their customers and makes the purchase of a vehicle pleasurable. They should be recognized for their dedication and outstanding customer service/support! They are number !
Great buying experience
by 08/18/2014on
I searched for a while, I knew exactly what I wanted, I had already been approved through my credit union, and I found that auffenberg had the car I wanted. Made an appointment with Paul S., it was a nasty rainy day but that didn't hold any of us back. Ended up buying the car, its a 2012 mazda 5 speed, when I got home later that day I noticed a small dent on the driver side piller...I was upset that I didn't see it, the rain masked it pretty well. I emailed Auffenberg that night and Monday I received a personal text from Paul asking for pictures, I sent him a few pictures and he asked if I could come by after work, I was there right after work and the small dent was fixed in a half hour! I expected the dent to be fixed but they didn't have to, they could have likely gotten away with telling me "too bad". Paul S. went out of his way to make sure his customer was happy with the entire purchase, my new car looks so nice, I can't stop smilling. Tony is lucky to have Paul S., really is. Tony make sure Paul gets a personal hand shake for me please. Thanks again and I'll tell everyone about this!
Very pleased.
by 10/23/2013on
My husband and I bought a 2013 Altima from Auffenburg Nissan. Our sales guy, John P., was extremely helpful and patient with our car search. The best salesman we've ever had in fact. Great experience and highly recommend the dealership and "Pinch"
Savy & Fair Dealer
by 10/12/2011on
Dealing with car dealers can be fun if you have done your homework and enjoy the sport. Edmunds.com has a wealth of information that will help you make a wise decision. My wife and I went to the dealer and ran into a very nice salesman named Mark C. He was very infomed about the Altima that we had in mind. He explained all the options that the car had and gave us additional information that was really helpful. Besides all that he went along with us on the longest test drive I have ever encountered. Mark drove a hard bargin and wanted us to commit to the sale but I told him that I didn't make impluse decisions and so with a tenative deal in place we left the dealership. Overnight we decided that we were receiving a fair price and contacted the dealership the next day to purchase the car. In the deal we had asked for a rear spoiler to be added to the car but the part had to be ordered for a later instalation date. About a week later the dealership contacted us and set up an appointment a few days later. After arriving at the dealership I waited in the customer service lounge which is right beside the service area. And to my amazement I got to watch their effecient service system in action. I was only there a short time and very pleased with my first experience with the service department.
Treated Well
by 10/04/2011on
We bought a 2012 Altima, and were treated very well. Laura, the saleswoman, was very friendly and knowledgeable on the products. Only complaint is that the service department damaged the steering wheel while installing the fog lights we had added...the issue was addressed, but took longer than I would have liked. They also had no clue about several Nissan Accessories. They were clueless on the IPOD adapter, and flat our refused to install the ambient lighting kit (we don't do that, they told us). The sales experience was good, about average for a new car delaler, I didn't like the typical "let me go run the numbers in the dark office in the corner routine." We were not given as much for our trade as I would have liked...especially that the trade-in was on the used car lot for almost double what they gave us! Overall, if you do your research and know what you want, it will be a good experience.
WILL NEVER PURCHASE FROM AUFFENBURG AGAIN....WORST EXPRERIENCE OF MY LIFE!!
by 09/06/2011on
sold me a car that needed repairs, then refused to pay for repair 3 days after purchase. rude. took advantage of!!
Run from this dealership
by 07/26/2011on
Very bad experience! Were complete [violative content deleted] and can't be trusted from the salesman to the business manager. Since they did not like my comments, they handed me the car keys and walked away.
Experience was the best Ive had buying a car
by 03/02/2011on
This is the 3rd car Ive purchased from Ben Bizzle at Auffenberg Nissan. He treats people with respect and really helps through the whole process.
Customer Loyalty is not Important
by 10/05/2010on
My most recent purchase with this dealership made the third. I will not purchase another car from Auffenberg. I learned the hard way to ALWAYS understand your rights before signing a contract. I purchased a car late one evening after the banks closed. Was told by finance manager that they were "99% sure" the financing was good and would not let me leave with the car if they thought otherwise. Well, that was not the case. Came back the next day and the interest rate went up significantly. I didn't know that since I had driven the car of the lot that I WAS NOT obligated to sign the contract. Of course they are not going to discourage you from making a sale. However, I THOUGHT (silly me) that in "good faith" they would get me close to where I was when I left the night before since things did not turn out favorably. I would have accepted free satellite radio for a year or free oil changes for a year. They made absolutely NO concessions. This is what you get when you purchase three cars from a dealership?? A lesson well learned.
They'll sweet talk you into the door... then...
by 07/26/2008on
Similar to the other write up - they won't provide an internet offer & they'll try and sweet talk you to get you in the door. I was looking at a Nissan Sentra SL. The sales agent was very polite, professional, and persistant (and not in an annoying, car-salesman sort of way). I hunted for an SL via internet sales at all St. Louis area Nissan dealers and most of them gave me an internet quote. When Auffenberg called to see if I'd come back in, I told them, if they couldn't match the other offers, why should I come in? I was told, "bring in the offer... we'll make it worth your while". So I brought in print outs from the other dealers. It didn't matter. Bottom line: this dealer is the closest... but we'll probably make the trip over to St. Louis and spend our money over there.
Typical Sales Games..
by 07/07/2008on
After extensive research and model comparison, I went to Auffenberg ready to buy a new Nissan Altima. They had the exact vehicle I wanted so I asked the salesman to send me an email with a price quote. I was comparing the same vehicle at two other dealerships and wanted to make sure I was getting a competitive price. Salesman declined to submit a quote stating "we don't want to get in bidding war". They were willing to "beat any competitor's price" but wouldn't give any pricing of their own. A few days later they called back trying to get me back in to "negotiate" a price. I again asked them to send me their best price and the saleman again stated they couldn't do that. The sales manager then got on the phone to "explain how car sales work". I told him that unless they submitted a price there would be NO CAR SALE. After about 30 minutes of bantering with the sales manager I hung up bought the car from another dealer (Suntrup Nissan). I had never met the salesman and never set foot on their lot, but they gave me a price right directly to my email as I requested. Auffenberg lost a guaranteed sale to a customer three miles from their lot because they don't know how to treat potential customers.