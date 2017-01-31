5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

5 stars for a dealership is very rare. BUT... this actually deserves 5 stars. I am a small business owner and purchase cars for business & pleasure very often (about 3-5 cars every couple of years). I have dealt with many dealerships in Illinois. They all offer good service when purchasing a vehicle ... but not many offer exceptional service AFTER you make the purchase. I purchased my first certified used Mercedes Benz from Autohaus in 2014. I ran into some minor issues and expressed my dissatisfaction- as soon as I did this I received a call from the Sales Manager Bob Ruscitti. He gave me an offer I could not refuse and I was a happy camper! So, being happy I sent my brother in: He purchased one ML new. and one GL used. both cars are solid and no issues. in 2015 I purchased a ML 63 AMG high end car. Had some issues and again Bob, Ken Dunaway (service), and Ricky (sales), all came to the rescue to make sure I was a satisfied customer. I am talking MONTHS of working together with Mercedes corporate, Regional reps, managers, and everything to remedy MY ISSUES. I truly felt like I was their one and only priority and customer. I have never felt such a caring group from a dealer!! It really blew my mind and it made me loyal not only to the brand Mercedes but also to this specific dealership. The point is that this dealership treated me like a loyal customer from the day I walked in and purchased a 30K car and treated me the same when I purchased a 120K car.... The sales rep ALWAYS texts me back, Bob the manager gets back to me no more than 1 hour later, and the service department always answers all my questions and concerns. I hope that all customers that walk in through that door get the same experience as I do. 1) I don't want to look like a liar and inaccurate yelper and 2) if you guys treat everyone like this you will be even more successful and in business forever. This was my personal experience. Let me give you the layout of the dealership: The dealership is kid friendly, bottled water, grade a coffee machine, awesome tea selection, and they usually have food on the weekends. There is no kitchen just a customer area. There is plenty of parking in front of the building. Service department: Once you're assigned a service adviser they have a great communication system. You can call, or receive text message regarding your vehicle or if you need to make an appointment. They provide brand new loaner cars and it's always fueled up, clean and ready to go. They're flexible and always work on your schedule. I am not kidding. New car delivery: They go over the whole vehicle with you. They make sure that you know your vehicle before you get off the lot. They're always willing to throw in extras when you're purchasing a new car- they're not nickel and diming you. My salesmen for the last transaction was Ricky Pena- Grade A person. I hope you guys check these guys out. Easy to get to. Great to work with. And creating a business relationship with your dealer will always work in your favor. Thanks for reading. This was not proof read and written on the fly. Thanks! Read more