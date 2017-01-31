Autohaus on Edens
Huge Ethics Lapse (we increased the price today)
01/31/2017
I stopped into Autohaus looking for an ML 350 for my wife. The particular car was in the shop getting certified and not available to see. I was given information on it which included a printed paper with the entire price which included all fees and taxes. The next evening I brought my wife to look at it. On arrival, the first thing we inspected was the rear lift-gate which didn't work and made scratching and grinding noises. Supposedly it was in the shop getting certified earlier? Based on the original tires and lift-gate situation, the Certification appeared to be "pencil whipped". The test drive went well but shortly after leaving the dealer, the low fuel light came on. Upon return and sitting down to complete the paperwork, Phillip the salesman pointed out the price had been increased since yesterday. Also, he had transposed the mileage and price so the car was actually $36,000 total and not the $33,140 we had agreed on. The car had 30,850 miles on it. Phillip had also implied earlier the price included two extra years of warranty and service, now he told us it was an additional $3495. On my total price paperwork, he wrote "two additional years of maintenance". After wasting a long drive to see it, there was no choice but walk away from the deception and the condition the car was in. Why would I pay thousands extra just to have to get it fixed on my time? As a retired military General Officer and pilot, I had to be on a plane early the next morning. Thanks Autohaus for totally wasting our time with your lousy "certified maintenance" and deceptive sales tactics. We assumed the dealer was honest and would abide by the integrity tenants listed on their web site under the heading "Why Choose Autohaus on Edens"? They failed to do that. Additionally, I never received a follow up from the general manager like I have at other luxury car dealers in the past. Maybe they could make you feel good and you would overlook their wise guy shenanigans. Maybe you don't mind being deceived, wasting money, and possibly overlooking ethics, but not me. The best advice to anyone looking to buy a car there is CUSTOMER BEWARE..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Autohaus is a great place to buy a car
03/17/2016
My salesman, Phillip Gagerman really went the extra mile to insure my car purchasing experience was a good one. I got a very good deal and had great personalized service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST BENZ DEALERSHIP
01/18/2016
5 stars for a dealership is very rare. BUT... this actually deserves 5 stars. I am a small business owner and purchase cars for business & pleasure very often (about 3-5 cars every couple of years). I have dealt with many dealerships in Illinois. They all offer good service when purchasing a vehicle ... but not many offer exceptional service AFTER you make the purchase. I purchased my first certified used Mercedes Benz from Autohaus in 2014. I ran into some minor issues and expressed my dissatisfaction- as soon as I did this I received a call from the Sales Manager Bob Ruscitti. He gave me an offer I could not refuse and I was a happy camper! So, being happy I sent my brother in: He purchased one ML new. and one GL used. both cars are solid and no issues. in 2015 I purchased a ML 63 AMG high end car. Had some issues and again Bob, Ken Dunaway (service), and Ricky (sales), all came to the rescue to make sure I was a satisfied customer. I am talking MONTHS of working together with Mercedes corporate, Regional reps, managers, and everything to remedy MY ISSUES. I truly felt like I was their one and only priority and customer. I have never felt such a caring group from a dealer!! It really blew my mind and it made me loyal not only to the brand Mercedes but also to this specific dealership. The point is that this dealership treated me like a loyal customer from the day I walked in and purchased a 30K car and treated me the same when I purchased a 120K car.... The sales rep ALWAYS texts me back, Bob the manager gets back to me no more than 1 hour later, and the service department always answers all my questions and concerns. I hope that all customers that walk in through that door get the same experience as I do. 1) I don't want to look like a liar and inaccurate yelper and 2) if you guys treat everyone like this you will be even more successful and in business forever. This was my personal experience. Let me give you the layout of the dealership: The dealership is kid friendly, bottled water, grade a coffee machine, awesome tea selection, and they usually have food on the weekends. There is no kitchen just a customer area. There is plenty of parking in front of the building. Service department: Once you're assigned a service adviser they have a great communication system. You can call, or receive text message regarding your vehicle or if you need to make an appointment. They provide brand new loaner cars and it's always fueled up, clean and ready to go. They're flexible and always work on your schedule. I am not kidding. New car delivery: They go over the whole vehicle with you. They make sure that you know your vehicle before you get off the lot. They're always willing to throw in extras when you're purchasing a new car- they're not nickel and diming you. My salesmen for the last transaction was Ricky Pena- Grade A person. I hope you guys check these guys out. Easy to get to. Great to work with. And creating a business relationship with your dealer will always work in your favor. Thanks for reading. This was not proof read and written on the fly. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic, personable sales service
09/17/2015
Stuart Fishman is a courteous, efficient, and engaging salesman. I have bought two cars from him...he recognized me immediately when I walked into the sales showroom after eight years and called me by name. Gave me great advice on which options to choose and why. Made sure I got exactly what I desired, kept me informed during the whole process, and followed up with me afterward to make sure I was happy...and I love my new car! I look forward to working with him again on the next purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hidden Damage - Buyers Beware Buying from Autohaus
03/06/2015
I bought a Certified Pre-Owned S550 from Oleg in Aug, 2014. He claimed he has been working at the dealership for 10 years. But, he couldn't even give a simple instruction of how to open the S550 door with a key blade citing wrong key blade. I waited for 4 months and a run around to local dealer to finally find out the key blades are correct all along, what was missing was the right operating instruction. Oleg is really incompetent, ignores customer post sales. He simply cannot be trusted. Oleg also misrepresented the condition of the car. The Certified Pre-owned certification and inspection report indicated that the bumper was repaired and cuts, scratches, gouges fixed. But, I found out at home that there are cuts and lots of scratches at the bottom of the front bumper. They denied selling the car in that condition. But, the used car sales manager was dumb enough to send me the original listing photos, when zoomed in, they clearly matched the bumper damaged that I complained to them earlier. I challenge the dealer to show me photos indicating no such damage as I claimed. I had asked them earlier to pick up the car from my residence about 40 miles away to give them the opportunity to inspect but they refused. Later, when I saw the evidence in the photos, they changed their mind. They wanted to pick up the car and bring it back to inspect it at the dealer. I could no longer trust them to touch my car. If they could lie in the CPO report, what else would they do to my vehicle unsupervised? I offered them the opportunity to come inspect at my residence but they never responded. What kind of customer service is that? Don't be fooled by their low internet prices. There are hidden costs that you don't see. I got estimates from Mercedes recommended body shops; it would cost around $2000 to replace the bumper as the cuts/tears were so severe, they are beyond repair. Autohaus on Edens would not pay a cent. Google reviews about them. You will see a long list of angry and unsatisfied customers posting negative reviews against Autohaus on Edens. All the manager would do is to post an apologetic response but thats about it, no substantive action taken to make up for the customers. You're better off buying from an honest dealer who properly represents the car condition at a fair price with good post sales service and support.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No Nonsense Car Purchase
05/30/2011
I arrived at Autohaus frustrated by the run around and sarcasm I received at another dealership. Stuart Fishman met me and immediately asked me what he needed to do to earn my business. I had done my homework online at Edmunds and Consumer Reports and knew what a fair deal would be. Within 10 minutes, Stuart had agreed to my price and terms on a new Mercedes. I was in and out of the dealership in less than 90 minutes in my new E350 Blue Tec Diesel!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
