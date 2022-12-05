Skip to main content
Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora
Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
205 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(2152)
Recommend: Yes (784) No (7)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service all around!

by Sharayn on 05/12/2022

Thank you so much for providing great service! Darell was outstanding! He explained the process throughly and wasn’t pushy about whether I should get the car or not. Kevin was also great! He explained all the paperwork throughly and asked questions along the way. I appreciate that they both made me feel like a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2152 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job!

by Jamie on 05/13/2022

Friendly, timely, understandable. Thanks, Danny Ferencak

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

10

by Paula on 05/10/2022

Friendly, informative & quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Subaru scheduled maintenance.

by Michael on 05/05/2022

Efficient check in, knowledgeable service representative, work performed on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

car service

by Rita on 05/04/2022

Friendly people. Let me know what has to be don on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy

by Collin on 05/03/2022

Quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic car buying experience!

by Anne on 05/03/2022

Great service experience from all staff especially Faruq our salesperson, Peter the general sales manager, and the amazingly speedy finance turnaround with Kevin…in/out within 30mins! We will definitely be back for our next Subaru and shall be recommending Gerald Subaru to our network! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gerald Subaru Service Department is Great

by Andrea on 05/02/2022

Customer service was great. All areas were very clean and pleasant. Comfortable waiting room with free coffee. Time waited was what they told me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by Poul on 05/01/2022

Staff was friendly and helpful. Erik Mertens and Sean Ryan were great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Purchase

by Scott on 05/01/2022

Honest and straightforward

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by Brandi on 04/30/2022

Friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Thomas on 04/30/2022

On time and great waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks for keeping me and my family safe!

by Kerry on 04/30/2022

Quick and patient I'm so glad I brought it in. The inspection alerted them to a dangerous broken controller arm that could have been a disaster. Thanks for keeping me and my family safe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice Service Department

by Janice on 04/29/2022

Checking in was good. Friendly people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Outback

by William on 04/27/2022

This was the best experience we have ever had while purchasing a new car from our salesman to the finance personnel they all were great would definitely recommend the dealership to friends and family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service center

by Kelly on 04/27/2022

Very friendly service staff, always clean waiting area. Fast service and car was washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My recent purchase at Gerald Subaru North Aurora

by Virginia on 04/26/2022

Jon never lost sight of what I wanted. He listened to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Jesus on 04/24/2022

The experience was handled very professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

54000 Mile service

by Dave on 04/24/2022

Every time we have brought our vehicles to Gerald the service has been professional and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Decided to finance my car, the process was smooth!

by Daniel on 04/24/2022

Kenny and Sean Ryan are fantastic, I don’t think I’d go to any other dealership ever for a new car, honest guys and just overall genuine great people to work with!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BEST DEALERSHIP EVER!!

by MrJones on 04/22/2022

Customer service has been great and everybody was quick and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora is a full-service Subaru dealership that proudly serves Naperville, IL, and its surrounding communities. Our Subaru dealership offers a great vehicle selection at the right price, with departments handling auto parts, service, and a body shop. With such incredible customer service, we strive to be a good neighbor towards our local customers.

what sets us apart
JD Power Dealer of Excellence
Edmunds 5 Star Award - 3 Years in A Row
Subaru Love Promise Customer & Community Commitment Award
Hesed House Homeless Shelter
Top 5% in Consumer Satisfaction in the Country for Service
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

