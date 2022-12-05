Customer Reviews of Gerald Subaru of North Aurora
Great service all around!
by 05/12/2022on
Thank you so much for providing great service! Darell was outstanding! He explained the process throughly and wasn’t pushy about whether I should get the car or not. Kevin was also great! He explained all the paperwork throughly and asked questions along the way. I appreciate that they both made me feel like a valued customer.
Great job!
by 05/13/2022on
Friendly, timely, understandable. Thanks, Danny Ferencak
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
10
by 05/10/2022on
Friendly, informative & quick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Subaru scheduled maintenance.
by 05/05/2022on
Efficient check in, knowledgeable service representative, work performed on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
car service
by 05/04/2022on
Friendly people. Let me know what has to be don on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Quick and easy
by 05/03/2022on
Quick and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic car buying experience!
by 05/03/2022on
Great service experience from all staff especially Faruq our salesperson, Peter the general sales manager, and the amazingly speedy finance turnaround with Kevin…in/out within 30mins! We will definitely be back for our next Subaru and shall be recommending Gerald Subaru to our network! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Gerald Subaru Service Department is Great
by 05/02/2022on
Customer service was great. All areas were very clean and pleasant. Comfortable waiting room with free coffee. Time waited was what they told me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 05/01/2022on
Staff was friendly and helpful. Erik Mertens and Sean Ryan were great to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Purchase
by 05/01/2022on
Honest and straightforward
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!!!
by 04/30/2022on
Friendly and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 04/30/2022on
On time and great waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks for keeping me and my family safe!
by 04/30/2022on
Quick and patient I'm so glad I brought it in. The inspection alerted them to a dangerous broken controller arm that could have been a disaster. Thanks for keeping me and my family safe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nice Service Department
by 04/29/2022on
Checking in was good. Friendly people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
2022 Outback
by 04/27/2022on
This was the best experience we have ever had while purchasing a new car from our salesman to the finance personnel they all were great would definitely recommend the dealership to friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service center
by 04/27/2022on
Very friendly service staff, always clean waiting area. Fast service and car was washed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
My recent purchase at Gerald Subaru North Aurora
by 04/26/2022on
Jon never lost sight of what I wanted. He listened to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Service
by 04/24/2022on
The experience was handled very professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
54000 Mile service
by 04/24/2022on
Every time we have brought our vehicles to Gerald the service has been professional and quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Decided to finance my car, the process was smooth!
by 04/24/2022on
Kenny and Sean Ryan are fantastic, I don’t think I’d go to any other dealership ever for a new car, honest guys and just overall genuine great people to work with!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BEST DEALERSHIP EVER!!
by 04/22/2022on
Customer service has been great and everybody was quick and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Gerald Subaru of North Aurora is a full-service Subaru dealership that proudly serves Naperville, IL, and its surrounding communities. Our Subaru dealership offers a great vehicle selection at the right price, with departments handling auto parts, service, and a body shop. With such incredible customer service, we strive to be a good neighbor towards our local customers.
