Becoming the proud owner of a new or used Nissan is a memorable experience that begins a lifetime full of smiles, memories and journeys. At our Nissan dealership in North Aurora, IL, we’ve been connecting customers with the Nissan that’s right for them and their budget since 1998. We’ve been family-owned and -operated by three generations of the Gerald family, and have historically stood for integrity, honesty and the highest standard of excellence and customer care. We pride ourselves on treating our customers with respect and displaying a fierce dedication and loyalty to serving their needs. To prove it, we offer our Gerald Exclusive Lifetime Warranty on every new Nissan and select used Nissan models for no extra charge! This warranty features a lifetime warranty coverage, no limit on miles or time and the option to service your Nissan at any Nissan dealer in the country.