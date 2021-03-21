5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Walked in the dealership to look at a car i saw online advertised by Star Nissan. From the get go i was greeted by Sales, Eugene Choumanov. We arranged a test drive, and all my questions and concerns were addressed. The car was in excellent condition, almost looked new for its age, and was listed below market value. These guys dont mess around, and they are here to sell at a more than fair price, providing excellent customer experience. Eugene (Sales), Alex (GM), and Eli (Finance) were on point, and made sure you are well taken care of during your visit, so if you ever go to Star Nissan, be sure to ask for Eugene. The process was very easy, and it was great dealing with this team. I will surely refer friends and family to this location when shopping for a new or used car. Read more