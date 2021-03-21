Skip to main content
Star Nissan

5733 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Star Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(44)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Berman Nissan Niles

by DelgadoI on 03/21/2021

Wanted to go in to see a pre-owned vehicle I email Olga who called me immediately & set up an appointment. Needless to say between Olga & Bruce working with me I walked out with a brand new 2021 Nisssan Rogue for my husband. They are the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
44 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied buyer

by Rowan Villafuerte Bunag on 09/12/2019

We are satisfied the way our buying experience at Star Nissan, showed. demonstrated by Mike and assisted by Edgar to take the car home! I would definitely recommend your dealer to friends! Especial thanks to Mr. Owner of Star Nissan, a great guy who knows how to deliver a hilarious sales persuasions to close the deal....Thank you Sir!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Michael Betancourt star nissan

by Josephine on 09/11/2019

Mike Betancourt very friendly n great on working with me answer all questions I had n answer all concerned had a great person that help me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good service by a good dealership

by A1 on 09/10/2019

The Star Nissan salesteam (Brigget!) made my experience worthwhile. I’m happy to have had the pleasure to work with the team there at Star Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All Around Awesome!!

by Keyona on 09/09/2019

From the very first moment I stepped into Nissan, I felt overwhelmingly excited, yet comfortable. My salesman was Mike Betancourt, and let me just tell you... what a salesman he is!! He never pressured me into buying my car. He was very informative and very passionate about me accomplishing my car goal. Even with me being very young and also a woman (which are 2 strikes against me in the door), he was just so patient and just not like a regular pushy, manipulative salesman (sorry for the stereotype). Lol. Just based on Mike alone, I would forever be a Nissan owner and I would choose him to sell me a car EVERY. SINGLE. TIME!! Great job Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service!

by Star on 09/09/2019

This is the 3rd car that I purchase with Star Nissan and couldn’t be more happy with the service. They were very friendly and patient with us. Olga was a great sales representative to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Edgar Martinez

by Vince on 09/09/2019

Great service answered my questions and was willing to work and make sure that everything was taken care of before I left the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing sales experience

by Sorto on 09/04/2019

My husband and I purchased a Nissan rogue last night from star Nissan. Our sales associate was Olga and she is wonderful. She listens and is patient to our needs and tries to help in anyway possible and provide excellent service. I highly recommend going to star Nissan and visiting with Olga. You will not be disappointed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought used

by Negebergh on 12/28/2018

Bought a used Nissan from Maria. She def made the process pain free and smooth. I will def buy my next car through her. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by N_Latif1 on 08/27/2018

My salesmen Ronnie Burtos be very nice he do great job to get best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied customer. A+ for Star Nissan

by 2006_Element on 02/22/2018

Walked in the dealership to look at a car i saw online advertised by Star Nissan. From the get go i was greeted by Sales, Eugene Choumanov. We arranged a test drive, and all my questions and concerns were addressed. The car was in excellent condition, almost looked new for its age, and was listed below market value. These guys dont mess around, and they are here to sell at a more than fair price, providing excellent customer experience. Eugene (Sales), Alex (GM), and Eli (Finance) were on point, and made sure you are well taken care of during your visit, so if you ever go to Star Nissan, be sure to ask for Eugene. The process was very easy, and it was great dealing with this team. I will surely refer friends and family to this location when shopping for a new or used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by Brajkovski on 04/14/2017

Fast and furious! Without back and forth!! I would be back to buy a car for my wife! Great job Serhiy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Joshuab230 on 03/30/2017

David is very knowledgeable about the product and was able to help me compare different makes and model. The process was fast and easy and no one gave me any issues or problems. Star Nissan is the best !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and transparent

by cyrusg4 on 03/20/2017

Thank David Lloyd for giving me all of the correct information about the vehicle of choice I wanted. Star nissan is an incredible sales staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding job

by Chrissyblackma on 03/20/2017

David Lloyd was very helpful & answered every question I asked. He was also willing to work with me on the price. I got the payment I wanted & I definitely recommend friends and family to be apart of the Bergman family like me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Star Nissan

by Latrice on 12/15/2016

This Nissan has a staff that is driven by customer satisfaction, not just sales. From the moment I walked into the dealership I was welcomed with warm greetings and the service was amazing! Thanks to David Lloyd I was able to decide on a car that had all the qualities I looked for, all delivered with professional, and passionate service. Will definitely return for future car needs! Thanks so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First car buying experience

by Afontalvo on 12/15/2016

David Lloyd from Star nissan was very helpful on my first car buying experience. He was very knowledgeable of the vehicles he was showing me and was very polite. He made sure My first experience was positive as well as exciting! I definitely recommend both this location and I recommend anyone to David for their car purchases! Thank you Star Nissan and David Lloyd for helping me find the perfect car for me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Job!

by BBall300 on 11/28/2016

My salesman Wayne Taylor at Star Nissan was polite and helped me and my wife find a car that meet all of our needs. Wayne was a nice guy and I didn't feel that all he wanted to do was make a sale, instead I felt as if genuinely want to help us find the car we where looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Star Nissan /Pete miechowicki

by Totoy5744 on 11/11/2016

Satisfied with the info about the new car. Did a great job overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wayne in sales is the type of sales person that will keep my loyalty

by Cityoftrees on 11/10/2016

Friendly, kind, honest, informative - if he couldn't answer my question he looked up the answer right then and there to better inform me! Superb customer service, he alone will make me return to Star Nissan to purchase my next vehicle. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

John Vargas is the man you need to talk to!

by Dawkins on 11/04/2016

Extremely grateful for all the help from John Vargas, he made my buying experience as enjoyable as possible answering all my questions and made sure everything was prepared and ready for me to just come in and finalize with no hidden surprises. A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
