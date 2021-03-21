Star Nissan
Customer Reviews of Star Nissan
Love Berman Nissan Niles
by 03/21/2021on
Wanted to go in to see a pre-owned vehicle I email Olga who called me immediately & set up an appointment. Needless to say between Olga & Bruce working with me I walked out with a brand new 2021 Nisssan Rogue for my husband. They are the best.
Satisfied buyer
by 09/12/2019on
We are satisfied the way our buying experience at Star Nissan, showed. demonstrated by Mike and assisted by Edgar to take the car home! I would definitely recommend your dealer to friends! Especial thanks to Mr. Owner of Star Nissan, a great guy who knows how to deliver a hilarious sales persuasions to close the deal....Thank you Sir!
Michael Betancourt star nissan
by 09/11/2019on
Mike Betancourt very friendly n great on working with me answer all questions I had n answer all concerned had a great person that help me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good service by a good dealership
by 09/10/2019on
The Star Nissan salesteam (Brigget!) made my experience worthwhile. I’m happy to have had the pleasure to work with the team there at Star Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
All Around Awesome!!
by 09/09/2019on
From the very first moment I stepped into Nissan, I felt overwhelmingly excited, yet comfortable. My salesman was Mike Betancourt, and let me just tell you... what a salesman he is!! He never pressured me into buying my car. He was very informative and very passionate about me accomplishing my car goal. Even with me being very young and also a woman (which are 2 strikes against me in the door), he was just so patient and just not like a regular pushy, manipulative salesman (sorry for the stereotype). Lol. Just based on Mike alone, I would forever be a Nissan owner and I would choose him to sell me a car EVERY. SINGLE. TIME!! Great job Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service!
by 09/09/2019on
This is the 3rd car that I purchase with Star Nissan and couldn’t be more happy with the service. They were very friendly and patient with us. Olga was a great sales representative to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Edgar Martinez
by 09/09/2019on
Great service answered my questions and was willing to work and make sure that everything was taken care of before I left the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing sales experience
by 09/04/2019on
My husband and I purchased a Nissan rogue last night from star Nissan. Our sales associate was Olga and she is wonderful. She listens and is patient to our needs and tries to help in anyway possible and provide excellent service. I highly recommend going to star Nissan and visiting with Olga. You will not be disappointed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bought used
by 12/28/2018on
Bought a used Nissan from Maria. She def made the process pain free and smooth. I will def buy my next car through her. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 08/27/2018on
My salesmen Ronnie Burtos be very nice he do great job to get best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Satisfied customer. A+ for Star Nissan
by 02/22/2018on
Walked in the dealership to look at a car i saw online advertised by Star Nissan. From the get go i was greeted by Sales, Eugene Choumanov. We arranged a test drive, and all my questions and concerns were addressed. The car was in excellent condition, almost looked new for its age, and was listed below market value. These guys dont mess around, and they are here to sell at a more than fair price, providing excellent customer experience. Eugene (Sales), Alex (GM), and Eli (Finance) were on point, and made sure you are well taken care of during your visit, so if you ever go to Star Nissan, be sure to ask for Eugene. The process was very easy, and it was great dealing with this team. I will surely refer friends and family to this location when shopping for a new or used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great job
by 04/14/2017on
Fast and furious! Without back and forth!! I would be back to buy a car for my wife! Great job Serhiy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/30/2017on
David is very knowledgeable about the product and was able to help me compare different makes and model. The process was fast and easy and no one gave me any issues or problems. Star Nissan is the best !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fast and transparent
by 03/20/2017on
Thank David Lloyd for giving me all of the correct information about the vehicle of choice I wanted. Star nissan is an incredible sales staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding job
by 03/20/2017on
David Lloyd was very helpful & answered every question I asked. He was also willing to work with me on the price. I got the payment I wanted & I definitely recommend friends and family to be apart of the Bergman family like me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Star Nissan
by 12/15/2016on
This Nissan has a staff that is driven by customer satisfaction, not just sales. From the moment I walked into the dealership I was welcomed with warm greetings and the service was amazing! Thanks to David Lloyd I was able to decide on a car that had all the qualities I looked for, all delivered with professional, and passionate service. Will definitely return for future car needs! Thanks so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First car buying experience
by 12/15/2016on
David Lloyd from Star nissan was very helpful on my first car buying experience. He was very knowledgeable of the vehicles he was showing me and was very polite. He made sure My first experience was positive as well as exciting! I definitely recommend both this location and I recommend anyone to David for their car purchases! Thank you Star Nissan and David Lloyd for helping me find the perfect car for me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Job!
by 11/28/2016on
My salesman Wayne Taylor at Star Nissan was polite and helped me and my wife find a car that meet all of our needs. Wayne was a nice guy and I didn't feel that all he wanted to do was make a sale, instead I felt as if genuinely want to help us find the car we where looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Star Nissan /Pete miechowicki
by 11/11/2016on
Satisfied with the info about the new car. Did a great job overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wayne in sales is the type of sales person that will keep my loyalty
by 11/10/2016on
Friendly, kind, honest, informative - if he couldn't answer my question he looked up the answer right then and there to better inform me! Superb customer service, he alone will make me return to Star Nissan to purchase my next vehicle. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Vargas is the man you need to talk to!
by 11/04/2016on
Extremely grateful for all the help from John Vargas, he made my buying experience as enjoyable as possible answering all my questions and made sure everything was prepared and ready for me to just come in and finalize with no hidden surprises. A++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments