Golf Mill Ford
Customer Reviews of Golf Mill Ford
Great Experience
by 05/10/2022on
My family purchased a 2022 Ford Escape with salesperson Mark G and his assistant Joanne D. We had a great experience from start to finish. The people are knowledgeable about the product, caring about the customers wants and needs. Overall it was a great car buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership and sales team.
Great Experience
by 05/10/2022on
My family purchased a 2022 Ford Escape with salesperson Mark G and his assistant Joanne D. We had a great experience from start to finish. The people are knowledgeable about the product, caring about the customers wants and needs. Overall it was a great car buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership and sales team.
Great Dealer!
by 05/07/2022on
My experience with Victor Barajas (my salesmen) and Nick Sfikas (sales leadership) was awesome. I felt like I was dealing with family lol. Initially, I went in with zero intention of buying, which I told my sales rep and he still patient. Ultimately, I went for a test drive and the rest is history. Not only was Golf Mill ford was extremely fair with my trade in, but their interest rates are amazing. I felt great about the deal and I love my 2021 cop ford f150 platinum. I want to upgrade to a limited in the near future, and I know where I am going to go!
New Ford F150 with trade in.
by 04/23/2022on
We are very pleased with the overall buying process at Golf Mill Ford. We ordered a new 2022 F-150, built via the Ford web-site, and received what we ordered, with only a slight adjustment for the better. There were no "market adjustments" or adds to the price we received from the manufacturer by the dealership. There were no hassles or pressure, just a very professional and kind interaction. The dealership also extended to us a fair trade in value for our existing car. Yes, I recommend Golf Mill for the purchase of a new vehicle, and yes, I'll return to Golf Mill for future purchases. (No this is not a "paid" review).
Mark was great to work with in sales!
by 04/19/2022on
We were shopping for a Ford Bronco Sport and Golf Mill Ford happened to have one in stock with the trim line and specifications we wanted. We had never been to Golf Mill Ford and we decided to give it a try. We called in advance and scheduled an appointment. We ended up having to reschedule and GMF was accommodating. We communicated via text up until the appointment. When we arrived, Mark greeted us in the parking lot and showed us where to park. We discussed with Mark what we were looking for and he showed us what was available, including the vehicle we came to see. I test drove the car, both city and highway driving. We had our dog along with us because he is a new rescue and we could not leave him at home alone yet. Mark even offered for our dog to ride along on the test drive! We declined out of respect for the dealership and their brand new vehicle we were testing. When I got back from the test drive, we went inside (dog too!) to talk numbers. I found Mark, his assistant, and the rest of the staff to be extremely friendly, informed, and knowledgeable. They were able to answer any questions we had. They told us about the trade in tax credit available in Illinois, and talked us through our various financing options. After some discussion, we decided to trade in our current vehicle, and we got a good financing rate from Ford. Mark worked with us for over five hours! We even left to get a snack at Culver’s because we were so hungry. Mark had our new vehicle ready for us when we returned! He even set up my phone so it was synched to the car and he installed the Ford app on my phone for me. We are thrilled with our new vehicle, and working with Mark was a delight. As mentioned, he is extremely personable, and you can tell he cares about people and making his customers happy. I highly recommend GMF and working with Mark. Even if you are not sure what you want, Mark can help you and you will leave happy!
Ask for Jakub M.!
by 02/13/2022on
Only dislike was how far i had to drive but I did that because i enjoyed the place and knew this is where I wanted to purchase a car.
Ford F-150
by 11/02/2021on
I bought an F-150 with Mark Gurgone. I had a great experience. An excellent experience with Mark and Joanne. I got the truck I wanted. Special financing was available too. I was treated with care and respect. I highly recommend this dealership.
Best experience with Ford
by 10/13/2021on
We worked with Victor Barajas. and I cannot say how much appreciated we are to him! We bought F-150 and got the best deal. Victor went above and beyond to make sure we are fully satisfied and happy with our decision. Great customer service and the attitude was just excellent. We already had a bad experience with another dealership and I was very skeptical at the beginning, but all went just great! Thank you Victor B. and all the Ford team!
Outstanding
by 09/28/2021on
Saleem malik is wonderful from the time you walk in till the time you leave he makes your car buying the best experience ever he’s the man😊
I keep comming back to Golf Mill.
by 09/13/2021on
Thank you for the quick and painless process of buying a new truck. No games no gimmicks. Great selection of F150. Professionals working in every department for from managers though sales all the way to porters.
Bryan and Ben Hit Back to Back Home Runs
by 08/17/2021on
Bryan (my sales person) and Ben (the Finance Manager) went out of their ways to find the right car for me, and they made the trade in and purchase process as easy as pie. Keep up the great work at Golf Mill Ford!
Underhanded Dealership
by 08/12/2021on
I was in speaking with John Colon and Jackie Swiatek via email regarding a 2021 GT500 and I received the vehicle information from John Colon and it stated the MSRP and I responded specifically asking is there was an ADM on the car and Jackie Swiatek answered stating that the car would be sold at MSRP. I let her know that I was interested and that I was in N.Y. And she asked for a phone number and stated that an out of state manager would call me. Shortly there after I receive a call from Camilo who then tell me that the car has a 20k ADM on it. This place is despicable.
Great Experience
by 07/23/2021on
Adrian was great to work with. He was helpful and profesional. He was also very knowledgeable and knew exactly what he was talking about. Very pleasant buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 07/19/2021on
Came into this dealership because on line they had the car i was looking for and the value for the trade was about what I had researched on line.
Golf Mill Ford
by 06/09/2021on
Mark helped me buy my car quick and with no hassles.
Golf mill Ford…
by 06/08/2021on
Issac, our salesperson did an amazing job. We are happy with our purchase.
G-ma
by 06/04/2021on
Staff is friendly and knowledgeable of the vehicles in stock! Victor Barajas, our salesman, was very patient as we test drove 2 vehicles, and made our decision .
Very suspicious
by 04/08/2021on
I came in to test drive a 2009 Accord with an asking price of about $2600. When I arrived, that car had apparently just been sold, but they said they had a similar car that had just come in that morning. Another Accord, older and with more miles on it, but which they were asking $6900 for. ( Apparently to cover the costs of reservicing, but how much trouble could reservicing be if the car had just come in that morning?) On the advice of a friend who is a retired Honda mechanic, I offered to buy the car for $3000 with $1500 down. Unfortunately, an agreement could not be reached. Here are the parts that most trouble me: 1.) I was told the bank was unlikely to finance such a small loan, and they never suggested the simple solution of my putting less money down. 2.) And this is the real kicker: a week later, the car I originally came in to test drive? The one that was apparently sold? It’s still listed as available.
Excellent salesman.... love the car
by 03/16/2021on
We are very happy with Jakub Starczynski. He was wonderful to work with and a true star for the dealership. He spent quite a few hours with us and we left with a brand new car. My husband found something in the morning and Jakub scheduled time with the Service Manager and it was all good. We are glad we had Jakub as our salesman and would definitely recommend him.
Great auto buying experience!
by 01/11/2021on
We had a great experience with sales associate Rowland Balacy. He went the "extra mile" to make sure the process was productive and pleasant. He clearly had the support of the dealership throughout the sale.
Very Happy.
by 12/21/2020on
Omar went above and beyond to help with the purchase. All staff at Golf mill Ford helped out to make a dream come true on owning for the first time a brand new vehicle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.💖
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We’re so happy
by 12/19/2020on
we recently bought a ford scape at golfmill ford, thanks to the help of jorge collazo, the best sales agent, with his experience he makes you feel safe when buying your car. Very grateful.