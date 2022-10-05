5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were shopping for a Ford Bronco Sport and Golf Mill Ford happened to have one in stock with the trim line and specifications we wanted. We had never been to Golf Mill Ford and we decided to give it a try. We called in advance and scheduled an appointment. We ended up having to reschedule and GMF was accommodating. We communicated via text up until the appointment. When we arrived, Mark greeted us in the parking lot and showed us where to park. We discussed with Mark what we were looking for and he showed us what was available, including the vehicle we came to see. I test drove the car, both city and highway driving. We had our dog along with us because he is a new rescue and we could not leave him at home alone yet. Mark even offered for our dog to ride along on the test drive! We declined out of respect for the dealership and their brand new vehicle we were testing. When I got back from the test drive, we went inside (dog too!) to talk numbers. I found Mark, his assistant, and the rest of the staff to be extremely friendly, informed, and knowledgeable. They were able to answer any questions we had. They told us about the trade in tax credit available in Illinois, and talked us through our various financing options. After some discussion, we decided to trade in our current vehicle, and we got a good financing rate from Ford. Mark worked with us for over five hours! We even left to get a snack at Culver’s because we were so hungry. Mark had our new vehicle ready for us when we returned! He even set up my phone so it was synched to the car and he installed the Ford app on my phone for me. We are thrilled with our new vehicle, and working with Mark was a delight. As mentioned, he is extremely personable, and you can tell he cares about people and making his customers happy. I highly recommend GMF and working with Mark. Even if you are not sure what you want, Mark can help you and you will leave happy! Read more