Meier Chevrolet Buick

477 E St. Louis St, Nashville, IL 62263
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Meier Chevrolet Buick

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Meir Chevrolet

by RhondaB on 01/17/2021

We are new to the area and so appreciate this dealership. Top of the line in both customer service and mechanical service. Highly recommend them. Only place we will go

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

slow

by Jane on 08/29/2018

slow

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Chris on 07/19/2017

I purchased a used 2017 Ford Explorer. Even though this was not their Brand, Ryan Spenner my Salesperson still worked with me and found exactly what I was looking for. Couldn't have been happier with my experience at Meier Chevrolet Buick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Meier Chevrolet: An Excellent Experience

by John_Dee_1969 on 04/11/2017

We purchased two vehicles, one new and one used, from Meier Chevrolet and I have to say this was the best experience we have ever had with a car dealership. All the personnel were polite, caring and professional. The couple of items that we questioned about the used vehicle were checked out and repaired. All the extra items that were offered were presented to us but not forced upon us. We would highly recommend Meier Chevrolet to anyone considered purchasing a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding People

by Mentalcop on 03/03/2017

Nothing short of outstanding. My experience with the service department staff was stellar, they took the time to explain why things work the way that they do, made me feel very comfortable with my ultimate decision and best of all when the work was completed a service representative came to me (instead of calling me through an intercom) and thanked me for my patronage. Added bonus was my old salesman Tony walking up to greet me and remembering my name when I walked into the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
19 cars in stock
0 new19 used0 certified pre-owned
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

