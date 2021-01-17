5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased two vehicles, one new and one used, from Meier Chevrolet and I have to say this was the best experience we have ever had with a car dealership. All the personnel were polite, caring and professional. The couple of items that we questioned about the used vehicle were checked out and repaired. All the extra items that were offered were presented to us but not forced upon us. We would highly recommend Meier Chevrolet to anyone considered purchasing a new or used vehicle. Read more