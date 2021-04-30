4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I gave this rating four stars only because of the initial visit. Initially, when my brother and I went to Naperville CJDR, we were looking for Bob Williams, a sales person that my brother dealt with before. He was not there, so another sales person assisted us. I felt like finding financing for my poor credit and unique situation could have been a little better and with more effort before them turning me down and me walking out the door feeling hopeless. Maybe it was the lack of experience the sales person had. I am not sure. This was just the initial visit that rubbed me the wrong way. After leaving, just a short while later, however, Dan Voltz, I believe, called me and really worked out some things for me. He did find a lender. The next day, I was in contact with Tom Fantasia, the finance manager. Tom really helped me and I felt like he was working for me and trying to earn my business. In other words, my poor credit or me totaling my previous car and having a balance owed to the previous lender was not an issue. He did not make me feel bad about my credit situation. So, after a week or so, Tom Fantasia secured the financing with the bank and said I was ready to come back to dot the i's and cross the t's, so to speak. When my brother went back this past Saturday, we right away asked for Bob Williams. From the minute upon meeting him, I can see why. He just has this pizzazz about him that few people have. You can tell he has a lot of experience, but more importantly, he can relate to his customers. He seemed really honest. Taking a test drive with him was like taking a ride with that cool uncle catching up on old times. I am not one to write reviews for things, but I had to because of the experience that Bob Williams and Tom Fantasia have given me. It was a process for me to find a new car after totaling my old, especially with my poor credit. I am happy that all the stress of the car buying process ended with a great experience. It was meant to be for me to end up buying from Naperville CJDR!! Thanks!! Read more