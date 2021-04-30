Naperville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Naperville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Dealer NOT ready to consider Edmund's deal
by 04/30/2021on
Dealer's lease price was off by a $100 and didnt want to consider Edmund's. Not sure who is to be blamed here - the dealer or Edmunds or myself :(
Excellent buying experience.
by 11/06/2017on
Jim "Ski" Szatkowski helped me buy my first new car. Saw a car online so I headed in to the dealership. He was very informative, friendly, and not pushy. I fully recommend this dealership. Ask for Ski.
Great Buying Experience
by 09/20/2017on
Ski the salesman was simply wonderful and his experience in the automotive industry helping wade through the vehicles for his customers shows. Ask for him exclusively when visiting the showroom, he tells it like it is transparent in the negotiations and bends over backwards to help. Extremely knowledgeable with the vehicles and provides expert comparisons with the models. I'm a savvy customer and knew what vehicle I wanted from my extensive research, it was refreshing to work with him.
GREATEST TOPLESS EXPERIENCE! LOVE JEEPS
by 06/13/2017on
The car buying experience at Naperville Jeep Dodge Ram was stellar. We had visited another jeep dealership in Glendale Heights the night before and it was truly a WASTE of time! Naperville Jeep will be receiving ALL of our business going forward. There was no pressure, there was honesty(seldom seen in this biz), and a quick appraisal, no back and forth, signed some docs and got my keys. Even after a few credit hiccups.. Fantastic Job Chris Olson in sales.. We will be back and will be happy to share our great experience with everyone we know!
Service department rips you off
by 04/21/2017on
Since having this van we've been nickel and dimed. Our flooring has been coming up in the back since owing the van, never fixed. Two months into owning the van the air conditioning went out, no courtesy car while being repaired. Now the van is in, still under warranty and received a quote for $1200 for tune up. This van has less then 35,000 miles. The veichles may seem less up front, I promise they will make thier money back. I would not recommend purchasing a veichle from Chrysler, they are made very cheap.
Stay away!!!
by 04/14/2017on
Service dept did not fix the problem. Instead charged me thousands and I still have the problem
Sales knowledge
by 04/08/2017on
Team at the Naperville CDJR knows their products and are able to walk you through the different models features to help in decision making
Bad experience
by 03/20/2017on
The worst experience ever.I just paid over 40000 for a new dodge challenger, when I get to my house I find a small dent, as I bought the protection against scratches I did not pay attention since I had the appointment to put an extra protection in 4 days and I expected That they repair it before putting the protection. My surprise came when they told me that that did not cover my insurance and after those 4 days was no longer his problem. The next day I went to a paint shop to check the car and told me that the dent was old and had rust inside. I went back to speak with the representative and explained what they had told me and he said that it did not matter what they told me outside that they would not fix it in any way. In short they are [non-permissible content removed].
These guys are awesome!
by 02/22/2017on
They made me so comfortable, answered all my questions and helped me find the perfect family vehicle.
The real deal!
by 01/09/2017on
We had been dealing with issue on our 2012 Dodge Durango for several years. Three months ago things got to a point that we had to get FCA involved due to some serious safety issues. We had dealt mostly with another dealership in the area due to the convenience of where this other location was located. 3 months ago we finally had, had enough and decided it would be worth the 45 minute drive to check out Naperville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. It turned out to be the best decision we've made when it comes to car buying and service. I have owned Dodge, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Plymouth, Mercury, Chevy, Hyundai and Mercedes and Steve Adams at Naperville CJDR is by far the best, most honest Sales representative I have ever dealt with in 30 years. Steve listened and heard our concerns. He truly cared about my wife's safety and wasn't willing to just give up on us when things did not seem to be working out financially. Steve worked with us, with a genuine desire to make sure we could get away from our cursed Durango. We left the dealership with a new 2017 Jeep Cherokee with a great price and more importantly with a feeling that we have a dealership that we can actually trust. Naperville CJDR will be the first place we look when we are in the market for a car when our daughter starts driving and I will be sure to have my friends, family and co-workers go to Naperville CJDR.
Not impressed
by 09/02/2016on
Visited the Dealer after communicating on the internet with David and occasionally with Chris I made an appointment with David when I got there Chris was there. Long story short Chris acted as if he didn't want my business and made assumptions about my credit and told me "he" an unknown entity- said my payments would be in the 700s. All without working the numbers running my credit or asking what could I put own or even asking my salary. He was very nonchalant.I went to another dealer and they wouldn't let me leave without truly working for my business. I would have definitely bought the car from Naperville Chrysler if Chris would have worked for me! Don't waste your time
Great experience and great salesperson
by 08/17/2016on
Rob Goldman, thanks for your patience with us while deciding on a vehicle. I really appreciate your willingness to spend as much time as you did going back and forth with me via email and at the dealer. I kept telling my mom that you have the patience of an angel. This is the reason I came back yesterday. Being in sales myself, I appreciate your efforts in just making sure that we were happy with our purchase. Naperville Jeep is very fortunate to have such a wonderful and caring salesperson.
Pleasure to do business with
by 07/31/2016on
Jeep Jeep, we love our Grand Cherokee and it's been a pleasure to work with Chris Olson on our last two vehicles and look forward to coming back to Naperville Jeep Dodge Ram for any future needs.
How car buying should be!
by 05/20/2016on
I came to Naperville Jeep after a bad sales experience at another dealership. Here's what I noticed about this dealership: 1.) the numbers are upfront and clearly explained. Dave, the sales manager, and Chris, the Internet consultant, show us exactly what I wanted an educated me on whether some options may/may not be a good fit for me, and how those options affected price. 2.) there was zero pressure. Dave, Chris, and I worked together to find a common ground that worked for all of us. No tired sales tactics. Just good customer service. I'm sure the repeat business at this dealership is strong. 3.) better pricing. Cars are not a commodity, I understand that cars come with service and other intangibles connected to a dealership. But with that being said, it's nice to know that I got the best price around, and Dave and Chris wanted to make that happen. I would highly recommend this dealership. Dave and Chris are true professionals. You won't be disappointed.
Bob Williams is the Go-To Guy!
by 05/09/2016on
I gave this rating four stars only because of the initial visit. Initially, when my brother and I went to Naperville CJDR, we were looking for Bob Williams, a sales person that my brother dealt with before. He was not there, so another sales person assisted us. I felt like finding financing for my poor credit and unique situation could have been a little better and with more effort before them turning me down and me walking out the door feeling hopeless. Maybe it was the lack of experience the sales person had. I am not sure. This was just the initial visit that rubbed me the wrong way. After leaving, just a short while later, however, Dan Voltz, I believe, called me and really worked out some things for me. He did find a lender. The next day, I was in contact with Tom Fantasia, the finance manager. Tom really helped me and I felt like he was working for me and trying to earn my business. In other words, my poor credit or me totaling my previous car and having a balance owed to the previous lender was not an issue. He did not make me feel bad about my credit situation. So, after a week or so, Tom Fantasia secured the financing with the bank and said I was ready to come back to dot the i's and cross the t's, so to speak. When my brother went back this past Saturday, we right away asked for Bob Williams. From the minute upon meeting him, I can see why. He just has this pizzazz about him that few people have. You can tell he has a lot of experience, but more importantly, he can relate to his customers. He seemed really honest. Taking a test drive with him was like taking a ride with that cool uncle catching up on old times. I am not one to write reviews for things, but I had to because of the experience that Bob Williams and Tom Fantasia have given me. It was a process for me to find a new car after totaling my old, especially with my poor credit. I am happy that all the stress of the car buying process ended with a great experience. It was meant to be for me to end up buying from Naperville CJDR!! Thanks!!
Third time, not a charm
by 04/11/2016on
Our sales person didn't know the products at all. Kept reading to us from the vehicle sticker. We could do that ourselves. We were there to get out of our lease early and re-lease a new model. I had been receiving emails offering incentives to do that, but when it came down to it, there was no incentive we had to pay off the lease and the difference of the depreciation. The manager gave us so many hypothetical numbers my head hurt and I was ready to walk, but we finally came to a number we could all agree on. I asked the sales person many times if anything had changed from the 2013 to the 2016 and his response was always "not really". He hadn't taken into consideration the current model we were driving versus the new model we were getting. When we got it home, my kids commented that we had basically gotten a "crappy" new version of our old car. No second row heated seats, no Parksense monitoring, no blind spot or cross path. Our fault for buying the car late in the day, but sales persons fault for not making sure we got everything we had and wanted. He never even asked us what we wanted. Just what can we do to get you to take this car home today. When I sent an email to the sales agent and the General Manager (Sam Guzzino) letting them know how unsatisfied I was, instead of the GM calling me directly, he had a sales manager (Dave) call me. The sales manager then offered to "buy" my satisfaction. Not sure what "buy" even meant, since no offer was given. Really sleazy move. The service is generally good, but will never go back to buy a car from them again.
AVOID DEALERSHIP AND SERVICE DEPT AT ALL COSTS
by 03/12/2015on
Absolutely the worst service department and vehicle you could ever buy. We purchased a RAM Promaster one year ago and over the year it has spent 71 days in the service department for the same issues. We opened a claim with Chrysler Corp. and the spokesperson Cynthia as well as Tim in the service department don't think that 71 days of a vehicle in service is an issue. I told them this was unacceptable and they didn't seem to think so. All they say is bring it in and we can look at it. You can only spend so much time without a work van. AVOID this dealer ship and PROMASTER VANS at all costs. We lost power to brakes several times, lost power to vehicle several times, headlights go out, wipers stop working at random times, etc. All attempts to resolve our issue with what we felt is a lemon went unresolved with the dealership and as well as Chrysler Corp. They don't stand behind their product!!
The Best Sales and Service!
by 01/30/2015on
I purchased my Nitro from this dealership over a year ago and continue to come here for service to this day, even though I live over 20 miles away. Chris Olson was absolutely wonderful to deal with during the purchase, and went above and beyond on the date of purchase! Also, Keith Larkin has ALWAYS taken THE BEST care of me! Greatly appreciated to the whole Naperville CDJR team!
First time buyer experience
by 11/04/2014on
I came here and worked with Jim "Ski" Szatkowski to buy my first car. Very knowledgeable and friendly, made this a truly wonderful experience. I would definitely recommend this dealer and in particular Jim to anyone who wants a hassle free car buying experience.
Paid $1800 - Car not fixed
by 08/29/2014on
I paid $1800 for work that did not solve the problem. I took my Dodge Grand Caravan to the service department for smoking and overheating. They worked on the car for about a day. During the day, I received a call about the diagnosis and the cost of $1800 to repair the van. I authorized the repair. Then I received a call explaining that 6 more hours of labor was need to diagnosis the problem and that would cost and additional $700. I authorized the work. Then I was told that the additional labor was not needed and the car was ready. The service rep assured me that car was riding fine. I paid $1800, picked up the car and drove home. About a week later the car began smoking and overheating again. So, I took it back. After about 5 hours of work, they had not identified the problem and I was told that they could keep working, but I could be billed and additional $2000 for the diagnosis. Rather than leave car, I took it home. Mind you, that their initial work is covered by a 12,000 mile warranty. However, they want to continue to bill me to resolve, what the $1800 paid for.. Other than paying for a battery, I don't see what I received for my $1800. Absolutely nothing. My car has the same problem it had before I paid $1800.
Awesome, New Dodge 1500
by 07/03/2014on
Awesome,New Dodge 1500 David was an excellent salesman. He presented excellent rebates, financing, trade-in, and the bottom line. Everything from the first handshake to signing was awesome!
