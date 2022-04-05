5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the second CLS I have bought from the Naperville dealership and I have always been well pleased with my dealings there. Buying a new car this time was more challenging due to chip shortages and production delays, but Greg Bibbo worked hard to find a car that was going into production that would meet my needs so I placed the order. Greg kept me apprised throughout the car's production, shipping and transport to the dealership, which was greatly appreciated. Vehicle delivery was seamless with Greg walking me through the car's menu and features and then the Finance Department did up the paperwork and in short order I was pulling off the lot in my new CLS 450! Read more