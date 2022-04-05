Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of Naperville

Mercedes-Benz of Naperville
1569 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Naperville

4.7
Overall Rating
4.72 out of 5 stars(89)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New GLC300

by Gashute on 05/04/2022

Sales staff were extremely helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Saved me money and got me a Lyft

by Eddie C on 04/28/2022

Kevin was very clear in what needed to be done for my GLE, he even went over options and saved me just over $500 which I couldn't believe he was doing. The service ended up taking about 6 hours and instead of making we wait at the dealership he ordered a lyft to take me home and pick me up when my car was ready

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Swift, efficient and accommodating.

by Xin Liu McCrery on 11/28/2021

Frank, and the rest of the service department are on a level all their own. No matter what the concern is pertaining to the car or transportation to and from the Dealership to work, or difficult schedules on both sides, Mercedes of Naperville seamlessly makes things happen without hesitation. From the Porters, to the Service Agents, the Cashiers and especially the Repair Technicians, Mercedes of Naperville has the best in class, hands down. They truly work hard to make your experience remarkable, and the car always comes back to me feeling showroom fresh. Almost like getting a new car every time I pick her up from service. Great job, guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by John Wood on 11/05/2021

This is the second CLS I have bought from the Naperville dealership and I have always been well pleased with my dealings there. Buying a new car this time was more challenging due to chip shortages and production delays, but Greg Bibbo worked hard to find a car that was going into production that would meet my needs so I placed the order. Greg kept me apprised throughout the car's production, shipping and transport to the dealership, which was greatly appreciated. Vehicle delivery was seamless with Greg walking me through the car's menu and features and then the Finance Department did up the paperwork and in short order I was pulling off the lot in my new CLS 450!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dr. S

by Dr. S N on 07/09/2021

Horrible. Absolutely horrible. I had a blown tire and got all 4 of them changed. All 4 of the wheels had damage to them. The finished was either scraped off or there were scuff marks on them. These are 20 and 21 inch wheels. Nothing that their machine couldn’t handle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2021 E450

by dave blank on 06/13/2021

Smooth from start to finish. Due to a change of title, our Mercedes rep Serafin came to our home (punctually) to complete the needed paperwork. Serafin went steps further to re-acquaint me with the upgrades from my previous E350, and while at our home even programmed the garage door opener for us. Have already recommended him to two friends interested in upgrading to Mercedes vehicles. He's well versed and knows his way around the automobile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Regina Helwig

by Ginajoey on 06/13/2021

Effective and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A service

by Mhouston on 05/18/2021

I needed an A service before I had to drive out of town the next day and the dealership was very accommodating. Not only did they get me in at the last min, they also worked efficiently and got me out of there pretty quickly so that I could make it to my next appointment on time. The staff is great here. Very professional and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

knowledgeable and fair

by exvette on 02/26/2021

I was taken aback by the vast amount of knowledge my salesperson had about the ins and outs of my new car. The owner's manual is around 500 pages long and my salesperson seemed to have memorized all of it. Altogether a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Joyous! on 01/25/2021

I had Nick H. as my service advisor. This is the 2nd time I have worked with him. He truly embodies the meaning of customer service. I trust that he has my best interest as a customer and talks me through every detail of what's happening with the car. I ask a lot of questions and he is kind and welcomes every question. Thank you Nick. You Rock!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lincoln MKC 2017

by Ziffel1 on 01/21/2021

sales people courteous and helpful. facility clean and nicely set up. loved the heated flooring in the shop bay where we inspected the car. gave us plenty of time to check things out. love the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super Friendly and Efficient Service

by Don F on 12/15/2020

My service guy Rich seemed to go above and beyond for me. Great communication. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Efficient process without haggling

by RedBear on 12/05/2020

I had a great experience working with Jim Bloom. I was looking for a high option, low mileage CPO S class and given my specs was looking cross the country. Naperville had one of the 3 finalists and The price was fair upfront. Jim supplied the information that I asked for and facilitated my flying in on a Saturday morning and driving away with no surprises. Thanks Jim!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer

by Walter Scott on 10/24/2020

the work they performed was to heater core& connections was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Steering bolt recall

by Sharat C on 07/17/2020

Friendly service by Connie and Nicholas. Loved the loaner, very convenient and overall totally satisfied. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Wasiuf1 on 06/29/2020

All services were provided with courtesy and cost efficiency

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service & follow thru

by Mike sr on 06/17/2020

Frank Amati was professional & followed thru with my repair to successful completion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you Mercedes Bens of Naperville

by Ted DiMayo on 01/13/2020

I got a call from a lady at the dealership that told my car had a recall for steering bolts, she sat up a good time and day for me to drop my car off. They gave me a very clean rental car and my car was done the next day. My car has been in a few times for service since I bought it and every time they have done better then expected in over all service. Thank you for the effortless experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a 2012 Mercedes S from Mercedes Benz of Naperville

by Leonard on 12/03/2019

I dealt with Barry Butler and Michael Banks. I shipped this car to Mass. never seen the car only pictures. They are very professional and helped me thru the process. I love the car. I want to do more business with them if they receive another car that I want .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Social Worker

by DBBaby1 on 08/07/2019

I Looove Mercedes and the Advisor Kevin ( I believe his Name) was Professional & Friendly. Thanks.... being my overthinking had start to get the best of me🤦‍♀️ But I left relaxed and ready for it all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

