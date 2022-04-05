Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Naperville
GLC 300
by 05/04/2022on
I bought GLC 300 with Mercedes Benz at Naperville It took like two hours to finish all the process and I had my vehicle with me
New GLC300
by 05/04/2022on
Sales staff were extremely helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Saved me money and got me a Lyft
by 04/28/2022on
Kevin was very clear in what needed to be done for my GLE, he even went over options and saved me just over $500 which I couldn't believe he was doing. The service ended up taking about 6 hours and instead of making we wait at the dealership he ordered a lyft to take me home and pick me up when my car was ready
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Swift, efficient and accommodating.
by 11/28/2021on
Frank, and the rest of the service department are on a level all their own. No matter what the concern is pertaining to the car or transportation to and from the Dealership to work, or difficult schedules on both sides, Mercedes of Naperville seamlessly makes things happen without hesitation. From the Porters, to the Service Agents, the Cashiers and especially the Repair Technicians, Mercedes of Naperville has the best in class, hands down. They truly work hard to make your experience remarkable, and the car always comes back to me feeling showroom fresh. Almost like getting a new car every time I pick her up from service. Great job, guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 11/05/2021on
This is the second CLS I have bought from the Naperville dealership and I have always been well pleased with my dealings there. Buying a new car this time was more challenging due to chip shortages and production delays, but Greg Bibbo worked hard to find a car that was going into production that would meet my needs so I placed the order. Greg kept me apprised throughout the car's production, shipping and transport to the dealership, which was greatly appreciated. Vehicle delivery was seamless with Greg walking me through the car's menu and features and then the Finance Department did up the paperwork and in short order I was pulling off the lot in my new CLS 450!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dr. S
by 07/09/2021on
Horrible. Absolutely horrible. I had a blown tire and got all 4 of them changed. All 4 of the wheels had damage to them. The finished was either scraped off or there were scuff marks on them. These are 20 and 21 inch wheels. Nothing that their machine couldn’t handle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Purchase of 2021 E450
by 06/13/2021on
Smooth from start to finish. Due to a change of title, our Mercedes rep Serafin came to our home (punctually) to complete the needed paperwork. Serafin went steps further to re-acquaint me with the upgrades from my previous E350, and while at our home even programmed the garage door opener for us. Have already recommended him to two friends interested in upgrading to Mercedes vehicles. He's well versed and knows his way around the automobile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Regina Helwig
by 06/13/2021on
Effective and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A service
by 05/18/2021on
I needed an A service before I had to drive out of town the next day and the dealership was very accommodating. Not only did they get me in at the last min, they also worked efficiently and got me out of there pretty quickly so that I could make it to my next appointment on time. The staff is great here. Very professional and welcoming.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
knowledgeable and fair
by 02/26/2021on
I was taken aback by the vast amount of knowledge my salesperson had about the ins and outs of my new car. The owner's manual is around 500 pages long and my salesperson seemed to have memorized all of it. Altogether a very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/25/2021on
I had Nick H. as my service advisor. This is the 2nd time I have worked with him. He truly embodies the meaning of customer service. I trust that he has my best interest as a customer and talks me through every detail of what's happening with the car. I ask a lot of questions and he is kind and welcomes every question. Thank you Nick. You Rock!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lincoln MKC 2017
by 01/21/2021on
sales people courteous and helpful. facility clean and nicely set up. loved the heated flooring in the shop bay where we inspected the car. gave us plenty of time to check things out. love the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Super Friendly and Efficient Service
by 12/15/2020on
My service guy Rich seemed to go above and beyond for me. Great communication. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Efficient process without haggling
by 12/05/2020on
I had a great experience working with Jim Bloom. I was looking for a high option, low mileage CPO S class and given my specs was looking cross the country. Naperville had one of the 3 finalists and The price was fair upfront. Jim supplied the information that I asked for and facilitated my flying in on a Saturday morning and driving away with no surprises. Thanks Jim!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer
by 10/24/2020on
the work they performed was to heater core& connections was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Steering bolt recall
by 07/17/2020on
Friendly service by Connie and Nicholas. Loved the loaner, very convenient and overall totally satisfied. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 06/29/2020on
All services were provided with courtesy and cost efficiency
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service & follow thru
by 06/17/2020on
Frank Amati was professional & followed thru with my repair to successful completion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Mercedes Bens of Naperville
by 01/13/2020on
I got a call from a lady at the dealership that told my car had a recall for steering bolts, she sat up a good time and day for me to drop my car off. They gave me a very clean rental car and my car was done the next day. My car has been in a few times for service since I bought it and every time they have done better then expected in over all service. Thank you for the effortless experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchased a 2012 Mercedes S from Mercedes Benz of Naperville
by 12/03/2019on
I dealt with Barry Butler and Michael Banks. I shipped this car to Mass. never seen the car only pictures. They are very professional and helped me thru the process. I love the car. I want to do more business with them if they receive another car that I want .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Social Worker
by 08/07/2019on
I Looove Mercedes and the Advisor Kevin ( I believe his Name) was Professional & Friendly. Thanks.... being my overthinking had start to get the best of me🤦♀️ But I left relaxed and ready for it all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments