Excellent experience
by 05/01/2022on
Great people to do business very friendly.
Gerald Nissan Naperville
by 05/12/2022on
Friendly reception, courteous, write-up was quick and service was prompt. Waited for the vehicle to be serviced and I was out within an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service Gerald Nissan - Naperville
by 05/12/2022on
Offer suggestions for future auto repairs, texting that vehicle repair is complete, and friendliness of service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Department
by 05/05/2022on
They always take care of me when I go there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 04/25/2022on
I thought everyone involved was well trained at customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Poor Service
by 04/24/2022on
Brad was very nice and helpful. If it wasn’t for his customer service, I would have left and never came back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pretty good. Upfront, honest, and stayed around until done.
by 04/21/2022on
Kind staff, professional, offered food and drinks, was honest about communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New car buyers
by 04/17/2022on
Excellent friendly service from Howar, and all the people we worked with! We are very pleased! Thank you for all you do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Maintenance visit
by 04/15/2022on
Comfortable waiting room and Juan was very helpful and courteous!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Pleasant visit
by 04/13/2022on
Friendly, Informative, Quick!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4/9/22 car purchase
by 04/10/2022on
Noaha was great. Low pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jobs well done.
by 04/09/2022on
Friendly people. Willing to answer questions, willing to take on a task not listed on the appointment calendar
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/09/2022on
Quick service and they washed my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly staff
by 04/07/2022on
Carlos Jimenez was friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Gerald Nissan Service Center
by 04/06/2022on
Efficient and timely service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience.
by 04/03/2022on
Edgar is very professional, and very knowledgeable of Nissan products. Process of buying a new car is very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service but the cost is high
by 04/01/2022on
Saul is also very helpful. He communicated via text to keep me informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 6th Nissan from Gerald!
by 03/27/2022on
Keeping my monthly payment at the desired amount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/23/2022on
Laid back Atmosphere Edgar My Salesman was Outstanding!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Knowledgeable, Trustworthy, and friendly staff
by 03/22/2022on
I really liked working with Luis and Jacob. They were very friendly, knowledgeable and trustworthy on the sales-side. I will definitely work with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Never a Disappointment
by 03/21/2022on
Gerald Nissan of Naperville has NEVER disappointed me! Service has always been timely, professional and exceptional! They have earned my loyalty for purchasing and all services now and in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
